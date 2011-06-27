Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,069
|$1,751
|$2,118
|Clean
|$948
|$1,556
|$1,884
|Average
|$704
|$1,166
|$1,416
|Rough
|$461
|$776
|$948
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$985
|$1,598
|$1,927
|Clean
|$873
|$1,420
|$1,714
|Average
|$649
|$1,064
|$1,288
|Rough
|$425
|$708
|$862
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,025
|$1,676
|$2,025
|Clean
|$909
|$1,489
|$1,801
|Average
|$675
|$1,116
|$1,354
|Rough
|$442
|$743
|$906
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,139
|$1,840
|$2,216
|Clean
|$1,009
|$1,635
|$1,971
|Average
|$750
|$1,225
|$1,481
|Rough
|$491
|$816
|$991
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,049
|$1,707
|$2,062
|Clean
|$930
|$1,517
|$1,834
|Average
|$691
|$1,137
|$1,378
|Rough
|$453
|$757
|$923
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,124
|$1,834
|$2,216
|Clean
|$996
|$1,630
|$1,971
|Average
|$741
|$1,222
|$1,481
|Rough
|$485
|$813
|$991