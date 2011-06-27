  1. Home
1999 Hyundai Elantra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Hyundais are more reliable than you think. Tight, well built, and surprisingly zippy, the Elantra is a compact worth considering. Seat upholstery has also been updated.
  • With the enhanced vehicle comes an enhanced price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

In an effort to mold its image into that of a serious, first-rate automobile manufacturer, Hyundai has recently added standard equipment and enhanced the performance of several of its cars. The improved Accent and all-new Sonata are proving that this South Korean automaker has finally learned how to build a good car. This year's Elantra provides even more proof, and the company offers an industry-leading warranty program to back it up.

Called the Hyundai Advantage, the new buyer assurance program is a great incentive to buy a Hyundai over one of the many other compact choices on the market. With the purchase of any Hyundai vehicle, consumers will receive an awesome 10-year / 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. If the car is sold within those first 10 years, the new owner will still be entitled to a 5-year / 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also part of the program is 5-year / 100,000-mile corrosion coverage and a limited bumper-to-bumper warranty for 5 years or 60,000 miles. Additionally, the program offers free 24-hour roadside assistance for five years, which includes towing and lockout service.

Potential Elantra buyers can choose sedans or wagons in Base or GLS trim levels. New under the hood of the Elantra is the 140-horsepower, 2.0-liter DOHC engine that powers the Tiburon and replaces the Elantra's previous 130-horsepower, 1.8-liter engine. Riding on a four-wheel independent suspension, the Elantra features smooth, stable handling. A speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion steering system communicates improved road feel to the driver.

Designers fiddled around with the Elantra's exterior this year, restyling the front end with a bold new grille, sleek hood lines and a larger air intake opening. New headlights feature a multi-focus reflector system and the Elantra gets revised turn signal lamps. The rear gets reengineered taillights and a restyled optional spoiler, while the car's midsection adds waistline molding and new five-spoke alloy wheels.

Inside the Elantra, consumers will find a new dashboard layout, rotary-type climate controls and a steering wheel that uses a low-weight magnesium core for greater strength and durability. To enhance ride comfort, front seat backs have been slightly widened. Dual airbags are standard on the Elantra, housed in a two-piece dashboard designed to reduce squeaks and rattles. Adjustable headrests and seatbelt anchors are standard, and all models come with driver's side lumbar support and seat height adjustments. Extensive use of sound deadening materials helps quiet this compact car.

The five-speed sedan includes air conditioning, five-mph bumpers, rear window defroster, dual remote control mirrors, rear seat heating ducts, intermittent windshield wipers, remote fuel and trunk releases, cassette stereo, tilt steering column and speed-sensitive steering. Option packages can add automatic transmissions, power door locks, power outside mirrors, six-way adjustable driver's seat, 60/40 split folding rear seat, power windows, rear spoilers and antilock brakes.

The Hyundai Elantra is spunky, fun-to-drive and reliable, and has a buyer's program to prove it. If you're in the market for a compact sedan or wagon, Hyundai's Elantra is a serious contender.

1999 Highlights

The 1999 Elantra boasts a more powerful engine, styling changes and the best buyer assurance program of any car in this class.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Deal and Great Reliability
Anonymous,12/06/2010
I purchase my car with 100 K miles on it. Now it has 215 K on it and it is still going strong. I am looking for another vehicle right now and possibly going to purchase another Hyundai. It has been super reliable and has only needed general maintainence.
My Little Hootie Hyundai
Luna Reneé,10/11/2015
GL 4dr Sedan
I got my 1999 Hyundai Elantra with 52,000 miles (and some change) on it and I have NEVER had a problem with it. I got it almost 2 years ago and I plan on running it until it won't run anymore! It has fantastic handling in the snow (front wheel drive) and great gas mileage. It was a great graduation gift from my grandmother and I recommend it for anyone. It's such a reliable car and I'm so glad that it was (and still is) my first car!
Enjoying this car after 11 years
gloryglo,10/22/2010
I bought this car when Hyundai just started giving their 100,000 mile warranty after having some bad reviews previously. My choice was between a Honda Civic, which I had before and the Hyundai Elantra wagon which was 2000 less in price with only a 3 year warranty. I took a chance and bought the Hyundai. (both choices were manual shift which I always drive). I made the right choice and have been very happy with this car. I do all short trips, no highway driving. I just had to replace the clutch at 45,000. My first big expense. It now drives like a new car. very peppy! All other repairs have been normal wear and tear. Oil changes only $10 at dealership. I'm happy!
GREAT CAR - CAN'T BEAT IT FOR THE $$!
METOO,07/18/2003
My husband bought me my little red wagon (same as in the photo actually!) in Aug. of 1999. Parts that we have replaced were all past the normal wear mark and we have done NO major repairs at approx. 36000 miles. Great warranty, roadside assistance, great price. Actually recommended the car to my mom and she purchased a 2001 Elantra sedan-what more can I say?? Next - I want the Sonata!
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

