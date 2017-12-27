Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 8,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$13,999$3,980 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4819 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD84LFXHU223471
Stock: B307023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 13,314 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,995$4,387 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan 6A is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 8.0, Rear brake type: drum, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Floor material: carpet, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front/rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cupholders: front/rear, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release / keyless entry/panic alarm/trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic. This Hyundai includes Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, and Alloy Wheels. This Elantra Value edition is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD74LF8HU194040
Stock: 194040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,667 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,477$2,558 Below Market
Keyes Hyundai - Los Angeles / California
Hyundai Certified Vehicle! CarFax 1-Owner, LOW MILES, Value Priced below the market average! -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Hyundai Elantra is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive -CARFAX 1-Owner 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty* 10-Year/Unlimited Mileage Roadside Assistance* *From original in-service date and zero (0) miles. Thank you for inquiring about this vehicle. It is a non-smoker car and great on gas. Maintenance records available. At Keyes Hyundai Van Nuys, we do a complete 160 point inspection and we are proud of our Pre-Owned vehicles. Keyes Hyundai on Van Nuys is one of the largest Hyundai dealerships in America located on 5746 Van Nuys Blvd. We serve customers from Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Woodland Hills, Mission HillsTax, title, license, dealer fees, and dealer installed options (unless itemized above) are extra. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD74LF0HU421866
Stock: 00300157
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 28,251 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$12,999$3,915 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4971 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD84LFXHU229898
Stock: O307632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited20,654 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,000$3,457 Below Market
South Shore Hyundai - Valley Stream / New York
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited- Certified- 20,654 miles only- automatic transmission- Bluetooth / Back up camera / Leather- Any credit situation can be approved- Affordable Monthly paymentsWe want you to know that we value the health and safety of our customers and staff. As a business, South Shore Hyundai is taking the extra steps necessary to maintain a healthy and sanitary workplace while still meeting our customers' needs including but not limited toThorough cleanings of all dealership facilities dailySanitizing gel and foam stations available on-siteProviding our staff with specific instructions on handwashing and the importance of staying home if they are notfeeling wellAdhering to recommended social distance from other staffand customers**The Internet Price is reflective after $1,995 down. Subject to primary lenders approval. Additional down payment options are available. Must mention internet price in order to receive discounted pricing**All prices exclude tax, title, dealer fees of $695, tags, license & DMV. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is.South Shore Hyundai is the latest state-of-the-art facility conveniently located near the Green Acres Mall. Our success is due to our focus on the customer, so you know that when you come to our dealership, you'll get the service you deserve.Every vehicle purchased from SOUTH SHORE HYUNDAI comes with:- 1 year of FREE oil changes- 6 months of FREE lost key replacement- 6 months of FREE dent & ding replacement- Complimentary starbucks coffee and bagels during servicevisits
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF3HH087196
Stock: U7693A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 27,599 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,900$3,340 Below Market
Ed Napleton Honda St Peters - Saint Peters / Missouri
Lakeside Blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Push button start, Elantra Limited, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, FWD, gray Leather, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Honda of St Peters serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF9HH190283
Stock: PTD8481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition12,426 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,250
Baytown Hyundai - Baytown / Texas
2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition is Navigation Capable with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and equipped with Power moonroof, AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Display Audio, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Blind spot sensor: warning, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power windows, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. CARFAX One-Owner.Pre-certified under the HYUNDAI CERTIFIED Program which includes: the remainder of the 10 YEAR/100,000 mile warranty that started on in service date and the comfort of knowing your vehicle has been through a rigorous Quality Assurance Inspection. You also get 90 days free XM, Rental Car Coverage, Towing & Travel Breakdown Coverage and free Roadside Assistance for 10 years. $895 to Certify.Jarryd says pay the Least, On I-10 East!!! Conveniently Located between Beltway and the Grand Parkway!! Baytown Hyundai Top 5 Certified Pre-Owned Dealers in Texas and Houston's Fastest Growing Hyundai Dealership!!! 4.6 Google rated (Check out our Reviews)!! 5 years of Consecutive growth! Members of the Better Business Bureau Online Reliability Program and Proud Recipients of the BBB AA Gold Star Award and Hyundai's President's Award. Baytown Hyundai Also specializes in Lifted Truck and Jeeps working together with Premium Local Businesses like Maxxed Performance!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF3HH210754
Stock: C210754
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 11,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,317$2,422 Below Market
Zeigler Ford of Elkhart - Elkhart / Indiana
Scarlet Red Hyundai Elantra Limited 2017LEATHER, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS.****CALL DAN TARWACKI DIRECT AT 574-876-4146 **** CALL TODAY- (574) 970-5225 OR STOP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE. Zeigler Ford 2525 Bypass Rd. 46514. ** We ONLY guarantee one key, one FOB **Odometer is 16737 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 28/37 City/Highway MPGAt Zeigler Ford Lincoln of Elkhart, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE & GUARANTEED FINANCING, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will NEVER forget. Every vehicle has been through a 172-point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and fully detailed. Pre-Owned Ford Vehicles 2018-2017-2016-2015-2014-2013-2012-2011-2010-2009-2008-2007-2006 Ford Escapes, Fusions, Focus, Edges, Flex, F- Series, Heavy Duty Diesel Trucks and more For sale. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by calling 574-970-5225 to schedule a test drive. Read our customer reviews at www.zeiglerfordelkhart.com/reviews or visit us on the web at www.zford.com, or stop by today, located at 2525 Bypass Rd. Elkhart, IN 46514. We are proud to service customers saving YOU time & money on ANY New or Pre-owned vehicle! Credit Union Financing, Special LOW Interest Rates. Poor Credit, No Credit, FIRST TIME BUYERS!! Past Bancrupcy... We Finance ALL!! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fees. Serving Michigan and all of our surrounding cities like Goshen, South Bend, Granger, Osceola, Mishawaka, Warsaw, Plymouth, Niles, Union, Edwardsburg, Bristol, Shipshewana, & including the entire Michiana area, and anywhere in the great state of Indiana. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler Ford- FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF4HH094304
Stock: HH094304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 23,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,264
Roger Beasley Hyundai Kyle - Kyle / Texas
Here is a low mileage 2017 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Elantra SE model that is equipped with the Popular Equipment Package which means that you get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines, Auto Headlamp Control, and Allow Wheels in addition to Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Column with Audio Controls, Cruise Control and Bluetooth Phone Controls, plus much more. And with its 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder engine that produces 147 Horsepower you will have performance that you will enjoy while still being allowed to get an estimated 38 miles per gallon. Plus this vehicle is a One Owner that does not have any accidents or damage reported on the CARFAX report. Also, this vehicle is a Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai , which means that it was required to pass a comprehensive 160-Point Inspection and is only available from a Hyundai dealer. A Certified Hyundai provides you with a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty plus the remainder of the 5-Year / 60,000-Mile new vehicle limited warranty, a 3-Month of No-Charge Sirius XM Satellite Radio 'All Access' Trial, Rental Car and Travel Interruption Reimbursement for covered repairs and with 10-Year / Unlimited Mileage Roadside Assistance. Financing is available and Trade-Ins are accepted. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD84LF9HU424455
Stock: HP3384
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 29,220 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,500$3,062 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE is presented in stylish Galactic Gray. Motivated by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 147hp which is paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive sedan helps you attain near 38mpg on the highway, offers a smooth ride, and features attractive styling highlighted by chrome trim split-spoke wheel covers.Step into our Elantra SE's cabin to find generous head and legroom for all passengers. You'll appreciate the infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, and USB inputs on every journey as well as the incredible niceties on offer. Some of the many amenities include comfortable front seats, air conditioning, a multi-function steering wheel, and power accessories.Our Hyundai also rewards you with peace of mind thanks to advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction/stability control. Safe, stylish, and efficient, our Elantra stands out from the competition and is an intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD74LF1HU421231
Stock: 113869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 11,306 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,492$2,062 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 2.0L Auto (Alabama)..."PRICED TO SELL"...***INCREDIBLE WEEKEND SPECIAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF8HH167853
Stock: N167853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- 25,514 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,488$2,252 Below Market
Lynnes Hyundai - Bloomfield / New Jersey
Outfitted with a braking assist, a power outlet, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation, this 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE is a true steal. This one's available at the low price of $11,899. With an unbeatable 4-star crash test rating, this sedan puts safety first. It has mileage with 28 MPG in the city and 37 MPG on the highway. Flaunting a suave red exterior and a gray interior. Make your move before it's too late schedule a test drive today! Contact Information: Lynnes Hyundai, 401 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, NJ, 07003, Phone: 9737435100, E-mail: leads@lynneshyundai.motosnap.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF6HH136889
Stock: HE5217P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- 17,379 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,690$1,957 Below Market
Exclusive Motor Cars - Randallstown / Maryland
2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, ONE OWNER, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED (125 POINTS INSPECTION), 16" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.***EXCLUSIVE CERTIFICATION ON ALL VEHICLES*** Buy online ! -Email -Text WE WILL DELIVER YOUR EXCLUSIVE VEHICLE TO YOUR FRONT DOOR! Call us Today and Have your Vehicle Delivered Today!!!Most vehicles include a 10 year/100k powertrain warranty with purchase (Some exclusions may apply. See dealer for details. All prices exclude,tax, tags, $499 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law) and certification. Some vehicles prices require financing through one of our lending institutions with approved credit. To receive this internet price, you must print and present this page to the sales team upon arrival. All vehicles subject to prior sale. If you have any questions, please contact us at (877)367-1977 or visit us on the web at www.exclusivemotorcarsmd.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF7HH185602
Stock: 185602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 35,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,000$2,815 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD74LF4HH206263
Stock: R6562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 28,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,995$3,426 Below Market
Bolufe Auto Sales - Miami / Florida
LIMITED EDITION , FULLY LOADED !!! ONLY 28K MILES . FULL WARRANTY .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD84LF3HU281633
Stock: 18283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-20-2020
- 30,262 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$10,499$2,007 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4058 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD74LF5HH095030
Stock: M299500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited13,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,195$2,121 Below Market
Hyundai of Long Island City - Long Island City / New York
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited Black Noir Pearl CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 9681 miles below market average! 28/37 City/Highway MPGHyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 173+ Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateUsed Hyundai shoppers, are you interested in a dependable, pre-owned vehicle that has been tested for quality and will last? At Hyundai of Long Island City, we have the best lots filled with the highest quality used cars, vans, and SUVs in all of New York City. We always carry the latest and greatest makes and models that have been satisfying drivers from Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx for years. You can also check out our vehicles under $10K, and our certified, pre-owned Hyundai vehicles that our New York City Hyundai customers love. Want to talk to our sales team? Give us a call at 888-260-9537 or contact us online and at your Brooklyn Hyundai dealer alternative, we will be sure to get you the help you need and the deal you have been waiting for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF5HH096918
Stock: 12285UH
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 58,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,495$2,409 Below Market
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
Copy & Paste this link to view the current Green Light condition report: https://www.greenlightautoinspections.com/report/5NPD84LF8HH045591View Current Green Light Condition ReportAction Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra SE PZEV w/Prod. End 10/16 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5NPD84LF8HH045591
Stock: L6585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Elantra searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Elantra
- 5(65%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(5%)
- 1(6%)
Related Hyundai Elantra info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Azera Midland TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT San Antonio TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe Nashua NH
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Clearwater FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra Laredo TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra Minneapolis MN
- Used Hyundai Sonata Fayetteville NC
- Used Hyundai Elantra Albany NY
- Used Hyundai Sonata Katy TX
- Used Hyundai Equus Gilbert AZ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Accent 2015 Irvine CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012 Corona CA
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2017 Rockford IL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020