Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

I was looking for a car with upgraded technology- My must haves were Back up camera, Navigation, lane change alerts and heated seats. I got the best of all of these along with dual A/C which means I can stop arguing with my spouse about the interior temperature. I cannot believe we got all this in an Elantra! This is my 3rd Elantra (2008/2012) and I honestly wasn't going to get another until I saw this beauty on the lot (shimmery beige). My 2012 got horrible gas mileage, so i wasn't expecting much. To my amazement, I have been getting 33-35 mpg every tank, so that is a mix of all driving. I don't gun it to accelerate, but my husband does, so it is truly a combination of all driving. This week, 35.7! I am not reading the MPG that is on the screen, I am calculating it when I fill my tank, based on miles i drove, so it is completely accurate! It took me awhile to figure out the navigation, but it high quality and great graphics. My only tiny complaint, is that the screen is so sensitive, it is not easy to touch and scroll. I still haven't gotten used to that. It has way better acceleration than my '08I have never been happier with a car. Definitely a "BUY!"

Read more