Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

1994 Hyundai Elantra Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$744 - $1,758
Used Elantra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Styling is updated, and a driver airbag is standard. ABS is optional on GLS models. CFC-free refrigerant replaces freon in Elantra's air conditioning system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Hyundai Elantra.

5(18%)
4(46%)
3(9%)
2(27%)
1(0%)
3.5
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

When given lemons....
Amber,04/05/2002
This is a visually decent car to look at however as you all know, Hyundai did a TERRIBLE job with the earlier 90's versions of ANY of their vehicles. I would NOT recommend this year car to anyone. The transmission started going about 3 months after the purchase (which was a used purchase at 9,000 miles) and has been a constant headache along with the steering and brakes ever since. Luckily, mom only drives it 25- 30 miles a week so I let her keep it.
good ride
big john,11/19/2009
Bought new for wife, never had Major problems and regular maint. Will keep her running. Drove up and down east coast when new. Would do it again if I had to.
STEER CLEAR !!!!!!!!
princess,07/12/2002
I bought this car with 60,000 miles. Immediatly the transmission went out. Soon after the back doors broke and wouldnt open from the inside or outside. Being a single mom that killed the convience of having a four door. I will never buy one of these cars again nor would i recommned it to my worst enemy.
::shrug:: No problems here.
Vegete,08/28/2002
For a 1st car, this did the trick. Since owning the car, I never had any problems w/ it. It had great gas mileage and plenty of room inside. I bought the car at around 70,000 and all ran swimmingly...up until its unfortunate demise in an accident (STAY ON YOUR SIDE). In my accident, the car automatically shut off as it should have (I've heard of stories where people's cars didn't shut off after having an accident) and the air bag deployed on cue (thank goodness). All in all, a pretty decent car.
See all 11 reviews of the 1994 Hyundai Elantra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
124 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Hyundai Elantra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 Hyundai Elantra

Used 1994 Hyundai Elantra Overview

The Used 1994 Hyundai Elantra is offered in the following submodels: Elantra Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

