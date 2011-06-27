1994 Hyundai Elantra Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$744 - $1,758
Used Elantra for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Styling is updated, and a driver airbag is standard. ABS is optional on GLS models. CFC-free refrigerant replaces freon in Elantra's air conditioning system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Hyundai Elantra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Amber,04/05/2002
This is a visually decent car to look at however as you all know, Hyundai did a TERRIBLE job with the earlier 90's versions of ANY of their vehicles. I would NOT recommend this year car to anyone. The transmission started going about 3 months after the purchase (which was a used purchase at 9,000 miles) and has been a constant headache along with the steering and brakes ever since. Luckily, mom only drives it 25- 30 miles a week so I let her keep it.
big john,11/19/2009
Bought new for wife, never had Major problems and regular maint. Will keep her running. Drove up and down east coast when new. Would do it again if I had to.
princess,07/12/2002
I bought this car with 60,000 miles. Immediatly the transmission went out. Soon after the back doors broke and wouldnt open from the inside or outside. Being a single mom that killed the convience of having a four door. I will never buy one of these cars again nor would i recommned it to my worst enemy.
Vegete,08/28/2002
For a 1st car, this did the trick. Since owning the car, I never had any problems w/ it. It had great gas mileage and plenty of room inside. I bought the car at around 70,000 and all ran swimmingly...up until its unfortunate demise in an accident (STAY ON YOUR SIDE). In my accident, the car automatically shut off as it should have (I've heard of stories where people's cars didn't shut off after having an accident) and the air bag deployed on cue (thank goodness). All in all, a pretty decent car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Hyundai Elantra features & specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
124 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Elantra
Related Used 1994 Hyundai Elantra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster