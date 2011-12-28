Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me
- 86,146 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,895$1,865 Below Market
J-Linn Motors - Clearwater / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD3AU831366
Stock: 13286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,313 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991$1,483 Below Market
Kuni Honda on Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY, Elantra SE, 4D Sedan, FWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active Front Head Restraints, Alloy wheels, Deluxe Center Console w/Storage & Armrest, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Heated Dual Power Outside Mirrors, Overhead console, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto-Down, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Split folding rear seat, Sport-Tuned Steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Kuni Honda is proud to offer this great 2010 Hyundai Elantra. GO Secure 6 month or 6,000 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty!!! Coverage includes: Engine, Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive and Hybrid/Electric vehicle components. Also includes rental reimbursement, nationwide coverage with only a $100 deductible. Coverage ends 6 months or 6,000 miles from vehicle purchasing date. Recent Arrival! Liquid Silver Metallic 2010 Hyundai Elantra SE SE FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra SE PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD6AU827960
Stock: TAU827960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 51,611 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,521$1,187 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System Bluetooth Connection Beige; Cloth Seating Regatta Blue Pearl Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD3AU955413
Stock: AU955413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 77,035 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,952
Weeks Motors - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD1AU929456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,923 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,500$649 Below Market
Honda Cars of Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
Check out this gently-used 2010 Hyundai Elantra we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Hyundai Elantra. With less than 71,923mi on this Hyundai Elantra, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. More information about the 2010 Hyundai Elantra: The Elantra is very roomy compared to other small cars, and it has a high-quality interior feel; Hyundai says that the Elantra sedan is larger inside than most other vehicles of comparable exterior size, with more interior and cargo space than the Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla. Hyundai also says that the Touring wagon also has more interior volume than any 5-door in its class. Ride quality and refinement are also better than most rivals. Strengths of this model include cargo space, offers a wagon bodystyle, Roomy interior, value for the money, ride and refinement, and fuel efficiency. Paste this link into your web browser or go to our website to see a video of our Used Car Manager doing a walk around of this actual vehicle: https://youtu.be/UH8yZzWyMUU
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD8AU066428
Stock: 200654A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 137,035 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,655
Webster Groves Subaru - Webster Groves / Missouri
<b>Equipment</b> This Hyundai Elantra is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. This unit is front wheel drive. This 2010 Hyundai Elantra has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The Hyundai Elantra gleams with a shiny gold metallic finish. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in the vehicle. Easily set your speed in the vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this small car. This vehicle has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This model features heated side mirrors keeping the ice off and your vision spot-on. This small car is easy to park. <b>Additional Information</b> Here's a vehicle we think you'll love!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD0AU904631
Stock: W2100038A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 119,726 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,491$765 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Hyundai Elantra offers spirited handling with predictable response and calm confidence. The Elantra rides softer than some of the sportier cars in the class and the ride is good. The Hyundai Elantra offers a roomy interior for the class. The seats are comfortable, the brakes are excellent, and the cornering capability is good, making it enjoyable to drive. This model has a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, Moon Roof, 15 Alloy Wheels and more... Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (61R)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4ADXAU948989
Stock: C8989R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,284 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,320$766 Below Market
Sheehy Ford of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
2010 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS SEDAN. FRESH LOCAL TRADE IN, CLEAN CARFAX, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Ford of Warrenton only!All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- It's Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass Virginia State inspection. See Sheehy Ford of Warrenton for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations.Call 540-347-1234 and ask for Brad or Mike to find out more about this car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra SE PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD1AU014641
Stock: YP3567B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 59,628 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,277$690 Below Market
Golick Motor Company - Pitcairn / Pennsylvania
ONLY 59628 ORIGINAL MILES!!!N SUPER CLEAN ELANTRA GLS SEDAN WITH AUTOMATIC ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING AM/FM CD CRUISE CONTROL ANTI LOCK BRAKES SIDE AIRBAGS BRAND NEW BATTERY BRAND NEW FRONT BRAKE PADS AND BRAKE ROTORS LIKE NEW REAR BRAKES LIKE NEW TIRES FRESH OIL AND FILTER CHANGE NEW PA. INSPECTION AND MORE. SUPER NICE!!! There is a difference between our pre-owned vehicles and the typical used car lots vehicle. Our cars are hand picked inspected by skilled technicians and professionally detailed! GOLICK MOTORS-PITCAIRN. SAME LOCATION SINCE 1935!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4ADXAU866700
Stock: 866700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,334 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991$584 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Margate - Margate / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Carbon Gray Mist Metallic Gray; Cloth Seating Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD2AU133640
Stock: AU133640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 164,874 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,699
AutoNation Subaru West - Golden / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Carbon Gray Mist Metallic Gray; Cloth Seating Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Autonation Subaru West is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS only has 164,867mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Hyundai Elantra GLS is economically and environmentally smart. Hyundai clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD8AU112307
Stock: AU112307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 117,477 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,751$223 Below Market
AutoNation Hyundai Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new suspension parts! Trunk Cargo Net Gray; Cloth Seating Liquid Silver Metallic Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Hyundai Tempe's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS with 117,434mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Hyundai Elantra. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Hyundai Elantra makes it one of the nicest you'll find. More information about the 2010 Hyundai Elantra: The Elantra is very roomy compared to other small cars, and it has a high-quality interior feel; Hyundai says that the Elantra sedan is larger inside than most other vehicles of comparable exterior size, with more interior and cargo space than the Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla. Hyundai also says that the Touring wagon also has more interior volume than any 5-door in its class. Ride quality and refinement are also better than most rivals. This model sets itself apart with cargo space, offers a wagon bodystyle, Roomy interior, value for the money, ride and refinement, and fuel efficiency All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD2AU912696
Stock: AU912696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 126,845 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$559 Below Market
Faraj Auto Traders - Rutherford / New Jersey
5 Speed Manual!!Gas Saver!!WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!Our prices are REAL with NO GAMES OR GIMMICKS!! EVERY CAR MUST PASS a vigorous multi-point inspection by our ASE Certified in house Technicians! Safety Checks are a priority and usually include New Tires Brakes & Fluids if Needed at no extra charge!! We price our vehicles lower than market value. We have been in business for over 20 years and maintain 4.8 Star Google Reviews and an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. We offer financing as well as Cash Payments. We can finance all credit types with interest rates as low as 3.99%Call us for more info or visit our website at Farajauto.com.We are located at:Faraj Auto Traders164 NJ 17Rutherford NJ 07070ThanksMark Faraj201-507-0444Farajauto.comREAD OUR GOOGLE REVIEWS!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra Blue with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD3AU828001
Stock: 10048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,947 miles
$5,250$314 Below Market
Ed Napleton Honda St Peters - Saint Peters / Missouri
carbon gray mist metallic 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS Multi-Zone Climate Control, Elantra GLS, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVVT, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, gray Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system.Napleton Honda of St Peters serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD8AU937571
Stock: DTOS34488B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 92,224 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950$674 Below Market
Motorhead Auto Sales & Service - Canastota / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD5AU050302
Stock: 10408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,795$264 Below Market
Summit View Auto - Spencerport / New York
2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS, FWD. Exterior Color in Regatta Blue Pearl with Beige Cloth. CARFAX One-Owner, Clean CARFAX and Excellent Service History Reported. Options Include But Not Limited To: ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Cruise Control, Dual Front Side Impact Airbags, Heated Door Mirrors, Illuminated Entry, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD9AU016606
Stock: STK016606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 48,107 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,498$264 Below Market
Hot Deals Auto - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2010 Hyundai Elantra 4dr STEEL WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, XM RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Nordic White Solid with a Beige Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact TONY LOOMIS at 702-889-8891 or TDG909@YAHOO.COM for more information. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD6AU198765
Stock: 11556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 88,968 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,991
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Hyundai Elantra is a compact car with handsome styling, a notable complement of safety features, commendable driving manners, a responsive and fuel-efficient powertrain, a strong warranty and above-average value for the money. Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, and more... CALL DEE OR JAMES AT 480-354-2510 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 8136 E MAIN ST, MESA AZ 85207 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (275RRRR)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDU4AD3AU977301
Stock: C7301RRRR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
