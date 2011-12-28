Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Hyundai Tempe - Tempe / Arizona

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new suspension parts! Trunk Cargo Net Gray; Cloth Seating Liquid Silver Metallic Standard Equipment Pkg 1 Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Hyundai Tempe's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS with 117,434mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Hyundai Elantra. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Hyundai Elantra makes it one of the nicest you'll find. More information about the 2010 Hyundai Elantra: The Elantra is very roomy compared to other small cars, and it has a high-quality interior feel; Hyundai says that the Elantra sedan is larger inside than most other vehicles of comparable exterior size, with more interior and cargo space than the Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla. Hyundai also says that the Touring wagon also has more interior volume than any 5-door in its class. Ride quality and refinement are also better than most rivals. This model sets itself apart with cargo space, offers a wagon bodystyle, Roomy interior, value for the money, ride and refinement, and fuel efficiency

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHDU4AD2AU912696

Stock: AU912696

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-18-2020