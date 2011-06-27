Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,808
|$9,103
|$10,772
|Clean
|$6,476
|$8,645
|$10,202
|Average
|$5,813
|$7,731
|$9,064
|Rough
|$5,149
|$6,816
|$7,925
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,091
|$9,413
|$11,103
|Clean
|$6,745
|$8,940
|$10,516
|Average
|$6,054
|$7,994
|$9,343
|Rough
|$5,363
|$7,048
|$8,169
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,236
|$9,660
|$11,424
|Clean
|$6,883
|$9,174
|$10,820
|Average
|$6,178
|$8,204
|$9,612
|Rough
|$5,473
|$7,233
|$8,405
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,423
|$9,757
|$11,460
|Clean
|$7,061
|$9,267
|$10,854
|Average
|$6,338
|$8,287
|$9,643
|Rough
|$5,614
|$7,306
|$8,431
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,748
|$10,132
|$11,871
|Clean
|$7,371
|$9,623
|$11,243
|Average
|$6,616
|$8,605
|$9,988
|Rough
|$5,860
|$7,587
|$8,733
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,627
|$10,142
|$11,974
|Clean
|$7,255
|$9,632
|$11,341
|Average
|$6,512
|$8,613
|$10,075
|Rough
|$5,768
|$7,594
|$8,809
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,558
|$8,830
|$10,481
|Clean
|$6,239
|$8,386
|$9,927
|Average
|$5,600
|$7,499
|$8,819
|Rough
|$4,960
|$6,612
|$7,711
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,718
|$9,038
|$10,725
|Clean
|$6,391
|$8,584
|$10,158
|Average
|$5,736
|$7,676
|$9,024
|Rough
|$5,081
|$6,768
|$7,890
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,091
|$9,444
|$11,156
|Clean
|$6,745
|$8,969
|$10,566
|Average
|$6,054
|$8,020
|$9,387
|Rough
|$5,363
|$7,071
|$8,207
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,568
|$9,966
|$11,714
|Clean
|$7,199
|$9,465
|$11,095
|Average
|$6,461
|$8,464
|$9,857
|Rough
|$5,724
|$7,463
|$8,618