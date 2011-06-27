  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,808$9,103$10,772
Clean$6,476$8,645$10,202
Average$5,813$7,731$9,064
Rough$5,149$6,816$7,925
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,091$9,413$11,103
Clean$6,745$8,940$10,516
Average$6,054$7,994$9,343
Rough$5,363$7,048$8,169
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,236$9,660$11,424
Clean$6,883$9,174$10,820
Average$6,178$8,204$9,612
Rough$5,473$7,233$8,405
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,423$9,757$11,460
Clean$7,061$9,267$10,854
Average$6,338$8,287$9,643
Rough$5,614$7,306$8,431
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,748$10,132$11,871
Clean$7,371$9,623$11,243
Average$6,616$8,605$9,988
Rough$5,860$7,587$8,733
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,627$10,142$11,974
Clean$7,255$9,632$11,341
Average$6,512$8,613$10,075
Rough$5,768$7,594$8,809
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,558$8,830$10,481
Clean$6,239$8,386$9,927
Average$5,600$7,499$8,819
Rough$4,960$6,612$7,711
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,718$9,038$10,725
Clean$6,391$8,584$10,158
Average$5,736$7,676$9,024
Rough$5,081$6,768$7,890
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,091$9,444$11,156
Clean$6,745$8,969$10,566
Average$6,054$8,020$9,387
Rough$5,363$7,071$8,207
Estimated values
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,568$9,966$11,714
Clean$7,199$9,465$11,095
Average$6,461$8,464$9,857
Rough$5,724$7,463$8,618
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Honda CR-V on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,239 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,386 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda CR-V is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2011 Honda CR-V, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Honda CR-V. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Honda CR-V and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Honda CR-V ranges from $4,960 to $10,481, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Honda CR-V is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.