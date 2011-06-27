  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,778$3,993$4,652
Clean$2,518$3,630$4,232
Average$1,999$2,905$3,393
Rough$1,480$2,179$2,554
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,347$2,989$3,338
Clean$2,128$2,717$3,037
Average$1,689$2,174$2,435
Rough$1,250$1,631$1,833
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,961$4,186$4,849
Clean$2,684$3,805$4,412
Average$2,131$3,045$3,537
Rough$1,577$2,284$2,663
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,690$3,850$4,479
Clean$2,438$3,501$4,075
Average$1,935$2,801$3,267
Rough$1,432$2,101$2,459
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navi (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,898$4,092$4,739
Clean$2,627$3,720$4,312
Average$2,085$2,977$3,457
Rough$1,543$2,233$2,602
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,168$5,768$6,636
Clean$3,778$5,244$6,038
Average$2,999$4,196$4,841
Rough$2,220$3,147$3,644
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,991$5,634$6,524
Clean$3,618$5,122$5,936
Average$2,872$4,098$4,759
Rough$2,126$3,074$3,582
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,817$4,002$4,646
Clean$2,553$3,639$4,227
Average$2,027$2,911$3,389
Rough$1,500$2,184$2,551
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,206$3,093$3,574
Clean$2,000$2,812$3,252
Average$1,588$2,250$2,607
Rough$1,175$1,688$1,963
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,864$5,345$6,147
Clean$3,503$4,859$5,593
Average$2,780$3,888$4,484
Rough$2,058$2,916$3,376
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,339$3,349$3,896
Clean$2,120$3,044$3,545
Average$1,683$2,436$2,842
Rough$1,245$1,827$2,139
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,826$4,322$5,129
Clean$2,562$3,929$4,667
Average$2,033$3,144$3,742
Rough$1,505$2,358$2,817
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,003$3,207$3,856
Clean$1,816$2,915$3,508
Average$1,441$2,333$2,813
Rough$1,067$1,750$2,117
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,159$5,809$6,705
Clean$3,770$5,281$6,100
Average$2,992$4,226$4,891
Rough$2,215$3,170$3,682
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,126$5,826$6,748
Clean$3,740$5,297$6,140
Average$2,969$4,238$4,923
Rough$2,197$3,179$3,706
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,524$3,601$4,185
Clean$2,288$3,274$3,807
Average$1,816$2,620$3,053
Rough$1,344$1,965$2,298
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,251$4,658$5,420
Clean$2,947$4,235$4,931
Average$2,339$3,388$3,954
Rough$1,731$2,542$2,976
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,350$3,365$3,916
Clean$2,130$3,060$3,563
Average$1,691$2,448$2,857
Rough$1,251$1,836$2,150
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,559$3,331$3,751
Clean$2,320$3,028$3,413
Average$1,841$2,423$2,737
Rough$1,363$1,818$2,060
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Navi, Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,179$5,572$6,329
Clean$3,789$5,065$5,759
Average$3,007$4,053$4,617
Rough$2,226$3,040$3,476
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navi, Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,954$5,544$6,406
Clean$3,585$5,040$5,828
Average$2,845$4,033$4,673
Rough$2,106$3,025$3,518
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,440$3,503$4,078
Clean$2,212$3,185$3,710
Average$1,756$2,548$2,975
Rough$1,300$1,911$2,239
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,399$6,141$7,085
Clean$3,988$5,583$6,446
Average$3,165$4,467$5,168
Rough$2,343$3,351$3,890
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,567$3,686$4,291
Clean$2,327$3,351$3,904
Average$1,847$2,681$3,130
Rough$1,367$2,011$2,356
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,601$3,749$4,370
Clean$2,357$3,408$3,976
Average$1,871$2,727$3,188
Rough$1,385$2,046$2,400
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,889$4,099$4,755
Clean$2,619$3,727$4,326
Average$2,079$2,982$3,469
Rough$1,538$2,237$2,611
Estimated values
2007 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,314$3,221$3,715
Clean$2,097$2,929$3,380
Average$1,665$2,343$2,710
Rough$1,232$1,758$2,040
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,097 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,929 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
