Used 2007 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews
This is a GREAT car
I waited almost 4 months for my hybrid, and it was worth the wait. I've had it for 2 months with almost 3000 miles and no complaints. I really like the gauge layout, I'm not bothered by the emergency brake handle, and I've had several cars that I can't quite see the front of from inside. I was a little concerned about poor acceleration until I passed someone my first day with the car with no problem. I wasn't sure how it would do in the Minnesota cold...no problem. This car teaches you to drive efficiently. Mileage was around 50mpg when it was warmer, but dropped in the cold. I'm not sure if global warming is real, but in case it is, I'm trying to do my part to pollute as little as possible
Superb little car!
This is a superb car! It's very powerful for that comparatively small engine. Both the interior and exterior are attractive. Buttons/controls are well placed. The interiors are very spacious and so is the boot....I didn't expect the boot to be so big considering that its a coupe. Honda has done a great job in making a compact yet spacious car. Overall this car drives very smoothly and gives good mileage too! I'm happy with my experiences. A smart, powerful, economical car is how I will summarize it. Go for it!
first honda ever owned
This is my first time driving Honda and I am a guy who has owned Lexus, BMW and other domestic brands before. For this price, this is an excellent car in terms of handling, mpg, comfort and maintenance. I would highly recommend this car to all age groups. I drive about 200 miles per day and this is a very fun to drive car and the best choice for budget minded people.
Bad Rear Control Arms
The 2007 Civics have been involved in a class action lawsuit involving the rear control arms. If you purchase a used civic make sure the rear control arms have the letter "C" stamped on them, otherwise you will rapidly wear out tires. The fix for this problem costs several hundred dollars (and Honda WILL NOT PAY for the repair). Fuel economy is excellent.
Finally flare with 4 doors!
What a fantastic car! Other cars I was considering were the, SI coupe, Eclipse, GTI, and Cobalt SS. Dollar for dollar nothing else in the market offers the same good looks, features and performance as this car. I drove all of them and came back to this one. Personally I think the sedan looks even better than the SI coupe. I have a 7 month old daughter and have car seats in my future for the next 8 years so that made the choice even easier. Simply one of the best values that can be had for around $21K. Owned the car for only two days so long term I cannot comment, but so far, its been great!
