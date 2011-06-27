  1. Home
Used 1995 Honda Civic LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.1/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower102 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room51.0 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length173.0 in.
Curb weight2376 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height51.7 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Milano Red
  • Harvard Blue Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Horizon Gray Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
