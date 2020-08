Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan for Sale Near Me

Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California

Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this SUV plus an optional extended warranty is available.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value, on top of that the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.Get amazing fuel mileage with this 4 Cylinder engine plus Four wheel drive delivers the best traction in off-road conditions.Getting accurate directions is convenient with the built-in navigation system, additionally you can enjoy a magnificent view of the outside environment, allowing light to enter in with the panoramic roof on this SUV. This luggage rack lets you pack more for those long road trips, additionally the satellite radio delivers a variety of stations that's sure to make any road trip more exciting. The installed Bluetooth adds to comfort, convenience and safety at the same time the MP3 player enables you to listen to hours of uninterrupted music.The AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear, moreover the keyless entry system is a must have convenience option. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, moreover the cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive. The security system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance, whats more is these heated front seats make cold morning much more comfortable.The break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively whereas the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon. The driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip, not to mention the passenger lumbar support allows the co-pilot to be as comfortable as the driver. The increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience, meanwhile you can easily let fresh air in with the push ... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVGBV7AX6BW536512

Stock: 536512

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020