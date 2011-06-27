  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 1995 Honda Civic
  5. Appraisal value

1995 Honda Civic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$975$1,844$2,308
Clean$860$1,629$2,041
Average$629$1,201$1,509
Rough$399$772$977
Sell my 1995 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,019$1,906$2,380
Clean$898$1,684$2,105
Average$657$1,241$1,556
Rough$417$798$1,007
Sell my 1995 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$934$1,661$2,049
Clean$824$1,468$1,813
Average$603$1,082$1,340
Rough$382$696$868
Sell my 1995 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic DX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$916$1,633$2,018
Clean$808$1,444$1,785
Average$591$1,064$1,320
Rough$375$684$854
Sell my 1995 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$873$1,646$2,061
Clean$769$1,455$1,823
Average$563$1,072$1,348
Rough$357$690$872
Sell my 1995 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic VX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,054$2,025$2,543
Clean$929$1,789$2,249
Average$680$1,319$1,663
Rough$431$848$1,076
Sell my 1995 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic CX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$868$1,803$2,302
Clean$766$1,593$2,036
Average$560$1,174$1,505
Rough$355$755$974
Sell my 1995 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,199$2,250$2,812
Clean$1,057$1,989$2,488
Average$773$1,466$1,839
Rough$490$943$1,190
Sell my 1995 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$918$1,557$1,899
Clean$809$1,376$1,680
Average$592$1,014$1,242
Rough$375$652$804
Sell my 1995 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $929 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,789 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $929 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,789 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $929 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,789 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Honda Civic ranges from $431 to $2,543, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.