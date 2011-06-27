Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$975
|$1,844
|$2,308
|Clean
|$860
|$1,629
|$2,041
|Average
|$629
|$1,201
|$1,509
|Rough
|$399
|$772
|$977
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,019
|$1,906
|$2,380
|Clean
|$898
|$1,684
|$2,105
|Average
|$657
|$1,241
|$1,556
|Rough
|$417
|$798
|$1,007
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$934
|$1,661
|$2,049
|Clean
|$824
|$1,468
|$1,813
|Average
|$603
|$1,082
|$1,340
|Rough
|$382
|$696
|$868
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic DX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$916
|$1,633
|$2,018
|Clean
|$808
|$1,444
|$1,785
|Average
|$591
|$1,064
|$1,320
|Rough
|$375
|$684
|$854
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$873
|$1,646
|$2,061
|Clean
|$769
|$1,455
|$1,823
|Average
|$563
|$1,072
|$1,348
|Rough
|$357
|$690
|$872
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic VX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,054
|$2,025
|$2,543
|Clean
|$929
|$1,789
|$2,249
|Average
|$680
|$1,319
|$1,663
|Rough
|$431
|$848
|$1,076
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic CX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$868
|$1,803
|$2,302
|Clean
|$766
|$1,593
|$2,036
|Average
|$560
|$1,174
|$1,505
|Rough
|$355
|$755
|$974
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic Si 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,199
|$2,250
|$2,812
|Clean
|$1,057
|$1,989
|$2,488
|Average
|$773
|$1,466
|$1,839
|Rough
|$490
|$943
|$1,190
Estimated values
1995 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$918
|$1,557
|$1,899
|Clean
|$809
|$1,376
|$1,680
|Average
|$592
|$1,014
|$1,242
|Rough
|$375
|$652
|$804