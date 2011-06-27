Close

Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas

As unique as you are with everything you desire perfectly in place, our 2017 Toyota Yaris L 5 Door shines in Black Sand Pearl! Our hatchback is brought to life courtesy of a 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 106hp paired with a responsive 4 Speed Automatic transmission. It's an eager performer that's easy to maneuver with a functional design and an excellent reputation for reliability. This Front Wheel Drive Hatchback rewards you with near 36mpg, as well as a smooth ride that makes each commute feel like a pleasure! Check out the Euro-inspired exterior of our Yaris L that keeps the fun rolling with great-looking wheels, daytime running lights, and a black front grille! Open the door to our Yaris L to find seats that are a bit higher for visibility and sculpted for your comfort. You'll be able to pack up the fun and be off on your next adventure with a fold-down rear bench seat and a cargo cover, power door locks, and a tilt steering wheel. Our Yaris Entune Audio lets you answer your calls via Bluetooth and listen to a fantastic audio system that you control with a prominent touchscreen. Toyota Safety Sense with lane departure alert, automatic high beams, and a pre-collision system offers you assurance along the way. In addition, 9 airbags, traction control, a rearview camera, and smart stop technology enhance your peace of mind. Make this can-do car your new companion and keep the fun rolling! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Yaris SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: VNKKTUD39HA084926

Stock: 18348

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-16-2020