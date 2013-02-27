Used 2014 Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Accord Plug-In Hybrid Reviews & Specs

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
Almost there - waiting for Standard Hybrid
e_d_munds,02/27/2013
Test drove 1 - awesome driving experience. Great ride, perhaps better than the standard CVT or Sport model. Good acceleration, easy freeway merging, ultra quiet and smooth. The styling, is mixed. The front end looks much better in person. Unfortunately, wheel covers were disappointing. While they don't look too bad, a wheel cover, especially on a $40K+ car regardless of the slight aerodynamic advantage, is not right. Seems like Honda could have done better. The trunk space is very small as well. Specs have it as slightly more than the Fusion Energi, but both are quite small for a midsize sedan. No optional leather or color options is irksome given the $$$.
