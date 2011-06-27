  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord Hybrid
  4. Used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Accord Hybrid
5(55%)4(27%)3(15%)2(0%)1(3%)
4.3
33 reviews
Write a review
See all Accord Hybrids for sale
List Price Range
$10,995 - $17,958
Used Accord Hybrid for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2014 honda accord EX-L hybrid

wandayvette, 11/10/2013
184965 of 185014 people found this review helpful

I love this car! I had the 2010 accord leased and bought the new hybrid it's sleek style and economical gas mileage is my fav features. The power it has at take off it's like if it were a v6 engine. I would never think its that powerful and I thought I would lose power for fuel economy but I was wrong this car has more power than the 2010 Honda. Love it! Thanks honda for an even better car!

Report Abuse

Great Urban and Suburban Mileage

hizonr, 12/27/2013
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

I will have had my Accord Hybrid EX-L four weeks tomorrow. I was expecting to buy a Fusion Hybrid last year, but by the time I was able to test drive one in January, reports of mileage far below the EPA ratings were coming out, so I decided to wait for the new Accord Hybrid. I was able to test drive one within a week of release; as soon as I drove it, I knew it was the car I wanted. I had been driving an Acura TL for 9+ years, so the Accord felt somewhat familiar to me. I have not been disappointed in my decision. The car is very nicely finished, handles well, and acceleration is better than expected. The seats are quite comfortable. We have averaged about 48 mpg driving locally.

Report Abuse

LEGEND OF 21ST CENTURY

milescruiser, 02/18/2014
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

I got this car 2 weeks ago it amazing to say the least . I got 52 mpg on a 64 mile trip, on small hwy , with stop an go sometimes 4 way stop signs I posted a 2 minute video, you can watch it in my link . Search you tube ' physics honda hybrid' The system is very smart. And you can run on ev mode when the battery is full in city. This trip is on hilly roads. One trip on interstate I got 37mpg, but it was cold and I pushed the car. When you switch the Econo button off the car feels so powerful and fast. Acura dampers make the car feel luxury and sporty. The change between driving modes is seamless but I do feel when engine mode kicks inn. No doubt this the best hybrid in the market now.

Report Abuse

Wonderful past 73K miles

newhopian, 05/20/2014
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
37 of 38 people found this review helpful

After over three years and 73K miles, I love this car. I reliably get over 50mpg from April through October (Pennsylvania) and about 48-49 during winter, except when the temperature s in the teens or lower (can be as low as 39mpg on a given trip). I just replaced the Michelin energy saver tires for the first time (got 72K miles out of them). In the last months on old tires, I was averaging 54mpg, but this dropped to 52 mpg with the new Michelin tires. Best mpg is seen when driving longer distances, such as my 50 mile commute to work, where I see 54-60mpg on any given commute. The trick to maximizing mpg is utilizing the gas engine when accelerating and reserving battery use for maintaining speed on flat and downhill road. Avoid potholes and rough road areas to maximize roll efficiency. The interior leather and all electronics have held up well, and I have only been to the garage for inspections and oil changes (which are required every 10-11K). I have put a couple scratches on the alloy tire rims parallel parking, but other than this, the exterior is like new. The LED headlights are fabulously bright, although I do occasionally have oncoming cars think that my brights are on (there are two low beams on each side of the car).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Review from a satisfied customer.

edmundsdon, 07/06/2014
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Accord in January. I commute to work with it daily, and we use it for road trips whenever we can. Despite what a few individuals in the automotive press are saying, this Accord DOES achieve the EPA mileage stated of 47mpg highway / 50 city. As an actual owner, I can truthfully state this is the case. If anything, the EPA mpg estimates are LOW, as I've been able to get far better mileage without any special effort on my part. Two things will affect the mileage you get with this car: cold weather, and running the A/C climate controls in manual. Best to use Automatic.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Accord Hybrids for sale

Related Used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles