  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord Hybrid
  4. Used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Accord Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,155
See Accord Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG47
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)50/45 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)790.0/711.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG47
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,155
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,155
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,155
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,155
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.7 cu.ft.
Length192.2 in.
Curb weight3550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track62.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Frost Pearl
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Hematite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,155
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/50R17 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,155
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 80000 mi.
See Accord Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles