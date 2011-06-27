Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,776
|$15,787
|$17,734
|Clean
|$13,081
|$15,004
|$16,817
|Average
|$11,692
|$13,436
|$14,983
|Rough
|$10,303
|$11,869
|$13,149
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,693
|$14,680
|$16,596
|Clean
|$12,053
|$13,951
|$15,737
|Average
|$10,773
|$12,494
|$14,021
|Rough
|$9,493
|$11,036
|$12,305
Estimated values
2014 Honda Accord Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,533
|$13,496
|$15,379
|Clean
|$10,952
|$12,826
|$14,584
|Average
|$9,789
|$11,486
|$12,993
|Rough
|$8,626
|$10,146
|$11,403