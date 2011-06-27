Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

Wow! GM hit a home run with this truck! E. Minch , 11/09/2006 39 of 42 people found this review helpful These trucks are all new from the ground up. Everything is improved. No more numb steering feel, no more spongy brakes, no more quirky looking interior and dash. The suspension is a dramatic improvement. Those that hated GM trucks before should take another look. I never knew GM could make such a quality vehicle! This is one comfortable refined truck and will give the F150 a run for the money. Report Abuse

Nice More Dependable alternative to F150 12.2006 Buyer , 12/24/2006 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I've owned the truck for a week. And true, it may be a little soon to offer a really unbiased review, but so far, this truck has impressed me beyond words. The truck is extremely well constructed from the inside out, and at the SLT trim level, offers a lot of things found in most luxery cars. With lots of electronics, that could potentially be a problem fixing on your own if needed. The active fuel management convinced me the most to purchase this full-size truck. Among all the other V-8's out there I researched, the 5.8 had the best fuel economy. And with GM's 5yr/100,000 standard powertrain warranty, that measure of commitment was certainly more piece of mind for ownership. Report Abuse

Awesome Vehicle Fastest in the West , 12/21/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Sits high with the 17" tires and road visibility real good. The great aspect of this truck is the comfort in the interior. Plenty of room in front and back. I like the seats folding down in the back for cargo room. Gas mileage is not bad for the size truck. GM out did others with this design. The size can be a challenge. I had to make more space in the garage area to get this vehicle inside. It barely fit inside from back to front. Report Abuse

The truck of the future Joe B. , 11/23/2006 21 of 25 people found this review helpful I just purchased this truck this month. What a good looking vehicle! The truck handles very well, and the new design is just great. The interior is roomy and the controls are very user friendly. I ordered the Stealth Grey color, which is very unique. I would have never purchased one of the older model GMC trucks as the interior and exterior has remained the same for years. I also like the 5 year 100,000 mile power train and engine warranty. Report Abuse