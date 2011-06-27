  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,460$10,725$12,511
Clean$6,870$9,872$11,507
Average$5,690$8,165$9,498
Rough$4,511$6,458$7,490
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,635$9,680$11,345
Clean$6,110$8,909$10,434
Average$5,061$7,369$8,613
Rough$4,011$5,828$6,791
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,228$9,478$11,253
Clean$5,735$8,724$10,350
Average$4,750$7,216$8,543
Rough$3,765$5,707$6,737
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,117$12,932$15,019
Clean$8,396$11,903$13,813
Average$6,955$9,845$11,402
Rough$5,513$7,787$8,991
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,019$12,795$14,861
Clean$8,306$11,777$13,668
Average$6,880$9,741$11,282
Rough$5,453$7,704$8,897
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,633$11,045$12,910
Clean$7,029$10,166$11,874
Average$5,822$8,408$9,801
Rough$4,615$6,651$7,728
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,845$9,895$11,562
Clean$6,304$9,108$10,634
Average$5,221$7,533$8,778
Rough$4,139$5,958$6,922
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,836$9,955$11,661
Clean$6,295$9,163$10,725
Average$5,214$7,579$8,853
Rough$4,133$5,994$6,981
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,070$8,911$10,464
Clean$5,590$8,202$9,624
Average$4,630$6,784$7,944
Rough$3,670$5,366$6,264
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,976$7,341$8,634
Clean$4,583$6,757$7,941
Average$3,796$5,588$6,555
Rough$3,009$4,420$5,169
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,411$10,721$12,531
Clean$6,825$9,868$11,525
Average$5,653$8,162$9,514
Rough$4,481$6,456$7,502
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,715$9,731$11,381
Clean$6,184$8,957$10,467
Average$5,122$7,408$8,640
Rough$4,060$5,859$6,813
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,803$8,288$9,647
Clean$5,344$7,628$8,873
Average$4,426$6,309$7,324
Rough$3,509$4,990$5,775
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,905$10,048$11,766
Clean$6,359$9,248$10,821
Average$5,267$7,649$8,932
Rough$4,175$6,050$7,043
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,863$10,040$11,778
Clean$6,320$9,241$10,832
Average$5,235$7,644$8,941
Rough$4,150$6,046$7,051
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,910$11,352$13,233
Clean$7,285$10,449$12,171
Average$6,034$8,642$10,047
Rough$4,783$6,835$7,922
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,626$9,798$11,532
Clean$6,102$9,019$10,607
Average$5,054$7,459$8,755
Rough$4,006$5,900$6,904
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,030$8,935$10,523
Clean$5,554$8,224$9,678
Average$4,600$6,802$7,989
Rough$3,646$5,380$6,299
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,959$8,589$10,027
Clean$5,487$7,905$9,222
Average$4,545$6,538$7,613
Rough$3,603$5,171$6,003
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,063$8,554$9,917
Clean$5,583$7,873$9,121
Average$4,624$6,512$7,529
Rough$3,666$5,151$5,937
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,749$8,495$9,996
Clean$5,295$7,819$9,194
Average$4,385$6,467$7,589
Rough$3,476$5,115$5,984
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,803$9,241$10,577
Clean$6,265$8,506$9,728
Average$5,189$7,035$8,030
Rough$4,113$5,564$6,332
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,631$11,014$12,863
Clean$7,028$10,138$11,831
Average$5,821$8,385$9,766
Rough$4,614$6,632$7,700
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,838$10,124$11,919
Clean$6,297$9,319$10,963
Average$5,216$7,707$9,049
Rough$4,134$6,096$7,135
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,964$10,143$11,880
Clean$6,413$9,335$10,926
Average$5,312$7,721$9,019
Rough$4,210$6,107$7,112
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,424$7,997$9,402
Clean$4,995$7,360$8,647
Average$4,137$6,088$7,138
Rough$3,279$4,815$5,629
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,769$6,130$7,417
Clean$3,471$5,642$6,822
Average$2,875$4,666$5,631
Rough$2,279$3,691$4,440
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,548$6,534$7,621
Clean$4,188$6,014$7,009
Average$3,469$4,974$5,785
Rough$2,750$3,934$4,562
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,755$9,773$11,423
Clean$6,221$8,996$10,506
Average$5,153$7,440$8,672
Rough$4,085$5,885$6,838
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,043$10,458$12,323
Clean$6,486$9,626$11,334
Average$5,372$7,961$9,356
Rough$4,258$6,297$7,377
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,099$9,134$10,792
Clean$5,616$8,407$9,926
Average$4,652$6,954$8,193
Rough$3,687$5,500$6,460
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,140$11,684$13,622
Clean$7,496$10,754$12,528
Average$6,209$8,895$10,341
Rough$4,922$7,035$8,155
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,494$10,830$12,655
Clean$6,901$9,969$11,639
Average$5,716$8,245$9,608
Rough$4,531$6,521$7,576
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,481$10,982$12,894
Clean$6,889$10,108$11,859
Average$5,706$8,360$9,789
Rough$4,523$6,612$7,719
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,100$10,358$12,139
Clean$6,539$9,534$11,165
Average$5,416$7,885$9,216
Rough$4,293$6,237$7,267
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,794$11,086$12,886
Clean$7,178$10,204$11,852
Average$5,945$8,439$9,783
Rough$4,712$6,675$7,714
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,163$11,714$13,655
Clean$7,517$10,782$12,559
Average$6,226$8,918$10,367
Rough$4,935$7,053$8,175
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,130$11,862$13,901
Clean$7,487$10,918$12,785
Average$6,202$9,030$10,553
Rough$4,916$7,142$8,321
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,563$10,922$12,759
Clean$6,965$10,053$11,734
Average$5,769$8,314$9,686
Rough$4,573$6,576$7,638
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,712$8,482$9,996
Clean$5,260$7,807$9,194
Average$4,357$6,457$7,589
Rough$3,454$5,107$5,984
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,463$6,587$7,747
Clean$4,110$6,062$7,125
Average$3,404$5,014$5,881
Rough$2,698$3,966$4,638
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,729$15,123$17,527
Clean$9,880$13,919$16,120
Average$8,184$11,513$13,306
Rough$6,487$9,106$10,493
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,785$5,769$6,852
Clean$3,485$5,310$6,302
Average$2,887$4,392$5,202
Rough$2,288$3,474$4,102
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,594$9,647$11,317
Clean$6,073$8,880$10,409
Average$5,030$7,344$8,592
Rough$3,987$5,809$6,775
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,485 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,310 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,485 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,310 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,485 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,310 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $2,288 to $6,852, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.