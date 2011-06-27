Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,460
|$10,725
|$12,511
|Clean
|$6,870
|$9,872
|$11,507
|Average
|$5,690
|$8,165
|$9,498
|Rough
|$4,511
|$6,458
|$7,490
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,635
|$9,680
|$11,345
|Clean
|$6,110
|$8,909
|$10,434
|Average
|$5,061
|$7,369
|$8,613
|Rough
|$4,011
|$5,828
|$6,791
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,228
|$9,478
|$11,253
|Clean
|$5,735
|$8,724
|$10,350
|Average
|$4,750
|$7,216
|$8,543
|Rough
|$3,765
|$5,707
|$6,737
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,117
|$12,932
|$15,019
|Clean
|$8,396
|$11,903
|$13,813
|Average
|$6,955
|$9,845
|$11,402
|Rough
|$5,513
|$7,787
|$8,991
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,019
|$12,795
|$14,861
|Clean
|$8,306
|$11,777
|$13,668
|Average
|$6,880
|$9,741
|$11,282
|Rough
|$5,453
|$7,704
|$8,897
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,633
|$11,045
|$12,910
|Clean
|$7,029
|$10,166
|$11,874
|Average
|$5,822
|$8,408
|$9,801
|Rough
|$4,615
|$6,651
|$7,728
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,845
|$9,895
|$11,562
|Clean
|$6,304
|$9,108
|$10,634
|Average
|$5,221
|$7,533
|$8,778
|Rough
|$4,139
|$5,958
|$6,922
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,836
|$9,955
|$11,661
|Clean
|$6,295
|$9,163
|$10,725
|Average
|$5,214
|$7,579
|$8,853
|Rough
|$4,133
|$5,994
|$6,981
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,070
|$8,911
|$10,464
|Clean
|$5,590
|$8,202
|$9,624
|Average
|$4,630
|$6,784
|$7,944
|Rough
|$3,670
|$5,366
|$6,264
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,976
|$7,341
|$8,634
|Clean
|$4,583
|$6,757
|$7,941
|Average
|$3,796
|$5,588
|$6,555
|Rough
|$3,009
|$4,420
|$5,169
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,411
|$10,721
|$12,531
|Clean
|$6,825
|$9,868
|$11,525
|Average
|$5,653
|$8,162
|$9,514
|Rough
|$4,481
|$6,456
|$7,502
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,715
|$9,731
|$11,381
|Clean
|$6,184
|$8,957
|$10,467
|Average
|$5,122
|$7,408
|$8,640
|Rough
|$4,060
|$5,859
|$6,813
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,803
|$8,288
|$9,647
|Clean
|$5,344
|$7,628
|$8,873
|Average
|$4,426
|$6,309
|$7,324
|Rough
|$3,509
|$4,990
|$5,775
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,905
|$10,048
|$11,766
|Clean
|$6,359
|$9,248
|$10,821
|Average
|$5,267
|$7,649
|$8,932
|Rough
|$4,175
|$6,050
|$7,043
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,863
|$10,040
|$11,778
|Clean
|$6,320
|$9,241
|$10,832
|Average
|$5,235
|$7,644
|$8,941
|Rough
|$4,150
|$6,046
|$7,051
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,910
|$11,352
|$13,233
|Clean
|$7,285
|$10,449
|$12,171
|Average
|$6,034
|$8,642
|$10,047
|Rough
|$4,783
|$6,835
|$7,922
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,626
|$9,798
|$11,532
|Clean
|$6,102
|$9,019
|$10,607
|Average
|$5,054
|$7,459
|$8,755
|Rough
|$4,006
|$5,900
|$6,904
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,030
|$8,935
|$10,523
|Clean
|$5,554
|$8,224
|$9,678
|Average
|$4,600
|$6,802
|$7,989
|Rough
|$3,646
|$5,380
|$6,299
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,959
|$8,589
|$10,027
|Clean
|$5,487
|$7,905
|$9,222
|Average
|$4,545
|$6,538
|$7,613
|Rough
|$3,603
|$5,171
|$6,003
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,063
|$8,554
|$9,917
|Clean
|$5,583
|$7,873
|$9,121
|Average
|$4,624
|$6,512
|$7,529
|Rough
|$3,666
|$5,151
|$5,937
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,749
|$8,495
|$9,996
|Clean
|$5,295
|$7,819
|$9,194
|Average
|$4,385
|$6,467
|$7,589
|Rough
|$3,476
|$5,115
|$5,984
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,803
|$9,241
|$10,577
|Clean
|$6,265
|$8,506
|$9,728
|Average
|$5,189
|$7,035
|$8,030
|Rough
|$4,113
|$5,564
|$6,332
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,631
|$11,014
|$12,863
|Clean
|$7,028
|$10,138
|$11,831
|Average
|$5,821
|$8,385
|$9,766
|Rough
|$4,614
|$6,632
|$7,700
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,838
|$10,124
|$11,919
|Clean
|$6,297
|$9,319
|$10,963
|Average
|$5,216
|$7,707
|$9,049
|Rough
|$4,134
|$6,096
|$7,135
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,964
|$10,143
|$11,880
|Clean
|$6,413
|$9,335
|$10,926
|Average
|$5,312
|$7,721
|$9,019
|Rough
|$4,210
|$6,107
|$7,112
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,424
|$7,997
|$9,402
|Clean
|$4,995
|$7,360
|$8,647
|Average
|$4,137
|$6,088
|$7,138
|Rough
|$3,279
|$4,815
|$5,629
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,769
|$6,130
|$7,417
|Clean
|$3,471
|$5,642
|$6,822
|Average
|$2,875
|$4,666
|$5,631
|Rough
|$2,279
|$3,691
|$4,440
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,548
|$6,534
|$7,621
|Clean
|$4,188
|$6,014
|$7,009
|Average
|$3,469
|$4,974
|$5,785
|Rough
|$2,750
|$3,934
|$4,562
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,755
|$9,773
|$11,423
|Clean
|$6,221
|$8,996
|$10,506
|Average
|$5,153
|$7,440
|$8,672
|Rough
|$4,085
|$5,885
|$6,838
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,043
|$10,458
|$12,323
|Clean
|$6,486
|$9,626
|$11,334
|Average
|$5,372
|$7,961
|$9,356
|Rough
|$4,258
|$6,297
|$7,377
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,099
|$9,134
|$10,792
|Clean
|$5,616
|$8,407
|$9,926
|Average
|$4,652
|$6,954
|$8,193
|Rough
|$3,687
|$5,500
|$6,460
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,140
|$11,684
|$13,622
|Clean
|$7,496
|$10,754
|$12,528
|Average
|$6,209
|$8,895
|$10,341
|Rough
|$4,922
|$7,035
|$8,155
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,494
|$10,830
|$12,655
|Clean
|$6,901
|$9,969
|$11,639
|Average
|$5,716
|$8,245
|$9,608
|Rough
|$4,531
|$6,521
|$7,576
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,481
|$10,982
|$12,894
|Clean
|$6,889
|$10,108
|$11,859
|Average
|$5,706
|$8,360
|$9,789
|Rough
|$4,523
|$6,612
|$7,719
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,100
|$10,358
|$12,139
|Clean
|$6,539
|$9,534
|$11,165
|Average
|$5,416
|$7,885
|$9,216
|Rough
|$4,293
|$6,237
|$7,267
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,794
|$11,086
|$12,886
|Clean
|$7,178
|$10,204
|$11,852
|Average
|$5,945
|$8,439
|$9,783
|Rough
|$4,712
|$6,675
|$7,714
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,163
|$11,714
|$13,655
|Clean
|$7,517
|$10,782
|$12,559
|Average
|$6,226
|$8,918
|$10,367
|Rough
|$4,935
|$7,053
|$8,175
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,130
|$11,862
|$13,901
|Clean
|$7,487
|$10,918
|$12,785
|Average
|$6,202
|$9,030
|$10,553
|Rough
|$4,916
|$7,142
|$8,321
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,563
|$10,922
|$12,759
|Clean
|$6,965
|$10,053
|$11,734
|Average
|$5,769
|$8,314
|$9,686
|Rough
|$4,573
|$6,576
|$7,638
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,712
|$8,482
|$9,996
|Clean
|$5,260
|$7,807
|$9,194
|Average
|$4,357
|$6,457
|$7,589
|Rough
|$3,454
|$5,107
|$5,984
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,463
|$6,587
|$7,747
|Clean
|$4,110
|$6,062
|$7,125
|Average
|$3,404
|$5,014
|$5,881
|Rough
|$2,698
|$3,966
|$4,638
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab AWD 5.8 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,729
|$15,123
|$17,527
|Clean
|$9,880
|$13,919
|$16,120
|Average
|$8,184
|$11,513
|$13,306
|Rough
|$6,487
|$9,106
|$10,493
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,785
|$5,769
|$6,852
|Clean
|$3,485
|$5,310
|$6,302
|Average
|$2,887
|$4,392
|$5,202
|Rough
|$2,288
|$3,474
|$4,102
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,594
|$9,647
|$11,317
|Clean
|$6,073
|$8,880
|$10,409
|Average
|$5,030
|$7,344
|$8,592
|Rough
|$3,987
|$5,809
|$6,775