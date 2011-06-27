Estimated values
1995 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$948
|$1,780
|$2,234
|Clean
|$834
|$1,570
|$1,970
|Average
|$606
|$1,149
|$1,442
|Rough
|$377
|$728
|$914
Estimated values
1995 Ford Taurus GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$665
|$1,375
|$1,762
|Clean
|$585
|$1,212
|$1,554
|Average
|$425
|$887
|$1,137
|Rough
|$265
|$562
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford Taurus GL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$680
|$1,381
|$1,762
|Clean
|$598
|$1,218
|$1,554
|Average
|$434
|$891
|$1,137
|Rough
|$270
|$565
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$779
|$1,414
|$1,762
|Clean
|$685
|$1,247
|$1,554
|Average
|$498
|$913
|$1,137
|Rough
|$310
|$578
|$721
Estimated values
1995 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$775
|$1,448
|$1,817
|Clean
|$681
|$1,277
|$1,602
|Average
|$495
|$935
|$1,173
|Rough
|$308
|$592
|$743
Estimated values
1995 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,057
|$1,815
|$2,231
|Clean
|$929
|$1,601
|$1,967
|Average
|$675
|$1,171
|$1,440
|Rough
|$420
|$742
|$912