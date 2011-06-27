Used 1995 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

Great Car jmjrpid7581 , 04/14/2014 GL 4dr Sedan 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought this car bank in 1997 had about 30,000 miles on it. Done the regular maintenance on the car even transmission oil change. The car still runs to this day. The car has 220,224 miles on it. Still the same transmission and engine never had trouble with. You do have to change the radiator out before the plastic tanks on the side of aluminum core explodes out. Have put in a new radiator and car still keeps on going. The alternator got it tested it was ok but I still replaced it. Also replaced the ac compressor and power steering pump due to the car getting high mileage and wear. Also have changed the front suspension and rear suspension . When you change suspension parts, Always get a 4 wheel alignment. Need to get this done soon to. To me this is regular maintenance. It is recommended to change the water pump out at about 100,000 miles. Have done this. Need to do it gain here directly. Have done 2 exhaust systems so far. Changed the engine oil regular, average 3,000. Transmission oil change regular, average 10,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Running strong for over 13 years gemmerich , 06/12/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got my Taurus from my parents back in 2003 when I got my license in high school. Before that, it was my older sister's when she was in high school, and before that it was the eldest's when she was in high school. That's right, by the time I got it, it had been in my family for five years already. I drove her all through college, back and forth from Santa Barbara to Sacramento. This is truly a miracle car, I am now graduated from law school and STILL DRIVING HER! I have abandoned all hope that she will ever die--I wanted her to not pass smog this year so I could turn it in for a program where I would get $1500. Low and behold, SHE PASSED. This is the most amazing car!

Yamaha SHO's review Jason , 11/18/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The SHO comes with a love/hate relationship. My '95 SHO has been a great car until my stupidity spun a rod bearing. The car is capable of beating supercars with a few modifications. The car takes very well to boost. On a stock motor with a Vortech T-trim supercharger, I produced 460hp. This car is not a great car for someone who does not have the knowledge, willingness to learn nor money to maintain it. Many of these cars have been beaten and show problems because of it (as with the case of my '92 SHO). On the flip- side, it has honed my skills quite well. This is definitely an enthusiasts car. Somehow I got hooked many years ago and I still have my SHO's, but have a Civic now too.

1995 Ford Taurus GL 6 cy 3.8 ltr engine Donna Richmond , 09/05/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is the best car we have ever had! The transmission just recently won't shift out of gear and will only go 25 miles per hour, with over 480,000 miles on it! We had the first transmission replaced at 40,000 miles under warranty and has rode fine ever since. It has had regular maintenence plus, a radiator, water and fuel pump, along with a couple of electric starters since we first got it as a program car with 8,000 miles on it. It is great driving across the country as well as around town. It hugs the curves of a windy road wonderfully, is smooth on a gravel road, and great in rain or snow. It is an extremely reliable car.