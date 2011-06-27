Used 1995 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews
Great Car
Bought this car bank in 1997 had about 30,000 miles on it. Done the regular maintenance on the car even transmission oil change. The car still runs to this day. The car has 220,224 miles on it. Still the same transmission and engine never had trouble with. You do have to change the radiator out before the plastic tanks on the side of aluminum core explodes out. Have put in a new radiator and car still keeps on going. The alternator got it tested it was ok but I still replaced it. Also replaced the ac compressor and power steering pump due to the car getting high mileage and wear. Also have changed the front suspension and rear suspension . When you change suspension parts, Always get a 4 wheel alignment. Need to get this done soon to. To me this is regular maintenance. It is recommended to change the water pump out at about 100,000 miles. Have done this. Need to do it gain here directly. Have done 2 exhaust systems so far. Changed the engine oil regular, average 3,000. Transmission oil change regular, average 10,000 miles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Running strong for over 13 years
I got my Taurus from my parents back in 2003 when I got my license in high school. Before that, it was my older sister's when she was in high school, and before that it was the eldest's when she was in high school. That's right, by the time I got it, it had been in my family for five years already. I drove her all through college, back and forth from Santa Barbara to Sacramento. This is truly a miracle car, I am now graduated from law school and STILL DRIVING HER! I have abandoned all hope that she will ever die--I wanted her to not pass smog this year so I could turn it in for a program where I would get $1500. Low and behold, SHE PASSED. This is the most amazing car!
Yamaha SHO's review
The SHO comes with a love/hate relationship. My '95 SHO has been a great car until my stupidity spun a rod bearing. The car is capable of beating supercars with a few modifications. The car takes very well to boost. On a stock motor with a Vortech T-trim supercharger, I produced 460hp. This car is not a great car for someone who does not have the knowledge, willingness to learn nor money to maintain it. Many of these cars have been beaten and show problems because of it (as with the case of my '92 SHO). On the flip- side, it has honed my skills quite well. This is definitely an enthusiasts car. Somehow I got hooked many years ago and I still have my SHO's, but have a Civic now too.
1995 Ford Taurus GL 6 cy 3.8 ltr engine
This car is the best car we have ever had! The transmission just recently won't shift out of gear and will only go 25 miles per hour, with over 480,000 miles on it! We had the first transmission replaced at 40,000 miles under warranty and has rode fine ever since. It has had regular maintenence plus, a radiator, water and fuel pump, along with a couple of electric starters since we first got it as a program car with 8,000 miles on it. It is great driving across the country as well as around town. It hugs the curves of a windy road wonderfully, is smooth on a gravel road, and great in rain or snow. It is an extremely reliable car.
What an amazing car.
This is my third SHO so I guess you could say im partial to them. My first was a 93 5spd, then i got a 93 Auto, and now i have a 95 Auto with 165k. The SHO is my car to take out on nice summer days. The yamaha motor is amazing and was well ahead of its time. I love the sound it makes too. Mine is fully loaded with Leather, JBL sound, moonroof, key less entry with keypad, etc. I haven't had any major problems with any of my SHO's although i have had to do the normal repairs. What really surprises me is the handling. Once you drive the car it doesn't feel so big. Its very nimble for its size.
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 1995 Ford Taurus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner