Used 1995 Ford Taurus SHO Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.4/441.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight3118 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Teal Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
