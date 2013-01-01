Used 1995 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

Bought this car bank in 1997 had about 30,000 miles on it. Done the regular maintenance on the car even transmission oil change. The car still runs to this day. The car has 220,224 miles on it. Still the same transmission and engine never had trouble with. You do have to change the radiator out before the plastic tanks on the side of aluminum core explodes out. Have put in a new radiator and car still keeps on going. The alternator got it tested it was ok but I still replaced it. Also replaced the ac compressor and power steering pump due to the car getting high mileage and wear. Also have changed the front suspension and rear suspension . When you change suspension parts, Always get a 4 wheel alignment. Need to get this done soon to. To me this is regular maintenance. It is recommended to change the water pump out at about 100,000 miles. Have done this. Need to do it gain here directly. Have done 2 exhaust systems so far. Changed the engine oil regular, average 3,000. Transmission oil change regular, average 10,000 miles.

Read more