  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 1992 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Ranger
Overview
See Ranger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Wheel base125.0 in.
Length193.0 in.
Width66.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Vermillion
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
See Ranger Inventory

Related Used 1992 Ford Ranger XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles