Used 2016 Ford Mustang V6 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,145
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Enhanced Security Packageyes
Equipment Group 050Ayes
Equipment Group 051Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room30.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Spoiler Deleteyes
Spare Wheel and Tireyes
Over-the-Top Racing Stripeyes
Measurements
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3526 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height54.4 in.
EPA interior volume98.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
  • Triple Yellow Tri-Coat
  • Competition Orange
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Race Red
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
