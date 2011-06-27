Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
Ford has the best truck and resale value .
Bronnie, 03/23/2019
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful
Buy a Ford, they will do what you need done. a Great truck ,great value and great resale value.. Buy a Ford Truck
A Great 3 /4 tON Truck
Bronnie, 03/23/2019
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful
Buy this truck if you can find one
F250 Stands Out
BL Brown, 07/06/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
Poor gas mileage but turns many heads!!! It’s a must have, gas is only 2.50!!!!
Front Seat Problems
doggypup, 09/16/2013
7 of 28 people found this review helpful
Anyone having trouble with the middle seat? It doesn't go back but sits almost straight up. Though it folds down and becomes a central console with a place for cups, when it's up, it only has one position, and that's almost straight up. Who could sit like that? I would like to remove it or be able to tilt it back. It's called a 40/20/40 seat.
