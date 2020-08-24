Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Silverado 2500HD Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,183 listings
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    78,826 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,995

    $5,400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    138,939 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,995

    $5,227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    154,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    142,877 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    173,054 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,500

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    68,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,000

    $5,378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ in Gray
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    71,493 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,999

    $3,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    126,316 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,900

    $4,977 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in Red
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    61,263 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,763

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    97,680 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,980

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    97,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,999

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in Silver
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    122,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $24,995

    $2,736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ in Silver
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    69,637 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,999

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    170,996 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,991

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    74,264 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $35,999

    $2,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in White
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    43,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,800

    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in Black
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    121,213 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $25,999

    $545 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in Red
    used

    2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    173,326 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,183 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Overall Consumer Rating
Overall Consumer Rating
42 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 3
    (50%)
The Beast
James Rice,01/14/2019
LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
This is my 7th truck. First HD Diesel. Did a lot of research. Had small trucks like Mazda, Toyota and 1/2 ton Ford and Chevy. Mazdas love to go through trannys. All the others were good. Had to buy this truck to tow, and I love it. This will be my last, and BEST, truck. Power and torque for what you need, and then some. Plus, great MPG compared to my gasser's. Example.....my 1/2 ton got 6-7 mpg towing my trailer. This BEAST gets @ 16, and the Allison Transmission is barely warm going up a 7% 5 mile grade in summer! Plus, I can go down this grade with a trailer and using compression, do not even have to touch my brakes. The old WT brakes were shot at the bottom of this hill, and warbling/vibrating even though I was less than 2/3 of total GVWR. Got 97K miles on the BEAST now, and expect to go double that.....NO PROBLEMS so far, and runs great! Maintenance is probably $200 more per 10K miles, but well worth it. Keep your fuel clean, and maintain these motors. Good filters are a must (AC/Delco work great), and quality fuel. I use Stanadyne fuel additives.....FYI. Now over 120K, no problems. Love it. Edmunds has it as a 6-0 Liter gasser. WRONG! It is a Duramax Diesel.
Report abuse
