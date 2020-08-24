Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 78,826 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,995$5,400 Below Market
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
*RUST-FREE SOUTHERN TRUCK* THIS LOW MILEAGE 4X4 2013 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500 LT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! AM/FM CASSETTE WITH SINGLE DISC CD CHANGER! RIDES AND DRIVES GREAT! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN BEFORE THIS GREAT DEAL IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS FINE VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK,OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXCG3DF138389
Stock: 14436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,939 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,995$5,227 Below Market
Gordons Auto Sales - Greenville / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC2KXCB1DZ351722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,995
RightDrive - El Paso / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC2KVCG8DZ354973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,877 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,995
Kent Beck Motors - Abilene / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC0KVCG5DZ152079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,054 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,500
Classic Chevrolet Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Beautiful 4x4 crew cab Z71 w 6.6 liter Duramax turbo diesel, Allison 6 speed automatic transmission, navigation / nav / gps, rear vision camera, dual zone digital climate control adjustable foot pedals, park assist, heated seats, leather, 20'' polished aluminum wheels, assist steps, heavy duty RanchHand front bumper, hide a ball. We offer the best selection of premium quality vehicles in Texas with over 400 units in stock. PLEASE NOTE: On this particular unit, we have performed the Texas vehicle state inspection and changed the oil. That's all. Feel free to bring someone with you to check it out - or take it to your mechanic. It is being sold as is. No warranty whatsoever, Classic Chevrolet - Relax, Enjoy the Difference (817) 410-6160
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYE89DF100595
Stock: DF100595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 68,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,000$5,378 Below Market
Lee Auto Group Tampa - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXCG9DF206453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,999$3,201 Below Market
Rydell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Forks / North Dakota
3 months or 3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty, Exclusion and deductibles apply, Additional mechanical coverages may be available, 7 day like it or return it money back policy, 30 day exchange policy, Nice Care wear and tear coverage
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYE84DF220207
Stock: G40508A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 126,316 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,900$4,977 Below Market
DuTeau Chevrolet - Lincoln / Nebraska
Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel **SERVICED HERE!, CLEAN CARFAX!, Silverado 2500HD LTZ, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Summit White, Ebony w/Custom Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 20' Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels, 6' Oval Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bose Premium Audio Speaker System Feature, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Floor Console w/Dual Cup Holders, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LTZ Decor, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver/Front Passenger Express-Down, Power-Adjust Heated Outside Mirrors, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Soft Tonneau Cover w/Integrated Support Bows, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls. Recent Arrival! Driven By You!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYE88DF167785
Stock: 2842A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 61,263 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,763
Coleman Chevrolet - New Boston / Texas
Recent Arrival! **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **4WD**, **BOUGHT HERE, SERVICED HERE AND WE HAVE THE SERVICE RECORDS TO PROVE IT**, **LOW MILES**, **BLUETOOTH CAPIBILITY**, **PORTABLE AUDIO CONNECTIONS**, **PREMIUM STEREO**, **LEATHER**, **TURBO DIESEL POWER**, **CHROME WHEELS**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NON SMOKER**, **UPGRADED WHEELS**, Silverado 2500HD LT, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Victory Red, Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere w/Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim. Odometer is 70385 miles below market average! Victory Red 2013 LT Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXC8XDF203246
Stock: G4238A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 97,680 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,980
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North by Ed Morse - Sherman / Texas
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 47691 miles below market average! CLEAN AND SANITIZED, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere w/Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Oval Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD/DVD Player, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bed Liner, Bluetooth® For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front Power Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver/Front Passenger Express-Down, Power-Adjust Heated Outside Mirrors, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible 6CD Player, Radio: AM/FM System w/Navigation & CD Player, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Mocha Steel Metallic 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 TurbodieselThe sales staff at Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North in Sherman Texas, proudly offers a huge selection of Pre-Owned Cars, Trucks and SUV's in North, TX. Our experienced sales staff can point you in the right direction based on your individual vehicle needs. We also offer competitive financing, top tier service and a fully stocked inventory. Call us today @ 903-893-0144 or visit www.freedomchrylserdodgejeepramnorth.com. "Saveatfreedom"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYE82DF126956
Stock: T126956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 97,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,999
Lone Star Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT. Clean Carfax. STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD PLAYER seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control Radio Data System speed-compensated volume and TheftLock, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Security System, Keyless Entry. All recommended services are complete. Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lone Star Chevrolet, located at: 18800 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX, 77065. Visit us online at www.LoneStarChevrolet.com or call (866) 665-9782.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC2KXCG2DZ296063
Stock: TDZ296063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 122,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$24,995$2,736 Below Market
Capital Motor Group - Medford / New York
4WD, Clean Carfax, Great Work Truck!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXE84DF139590
Stock: 139590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,637 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,999
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, ebony Leather.Tim's Truck Capital is pleased to offer this reliable 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ in Silver Ice Metallic Beautifully equipped with Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment (Integrated Trailer Brake Controller), LTZ Plus Package (EZ-Lift Tailgate, Locking Tailgate, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, and Rear Wheelhouse Liner), Off-Road Suspension Package, Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package (Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beacon), Z71 Appearance Package (Body-Colored Door Handles and Body-Colored Outside Mirrors), 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, ebony Leather, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 160 Amps Alternator, 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6" Oval Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Audio Speaker System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Floor Console w/Dual Cup Holders, Front & Rear Molded Splash Guards, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front Power Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Illuminated entry, Inside Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Rear Camera Display, Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LTZ Decor, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver/Front Passenger Express-Down, Power-Adjust Heated Outside Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Black Heated Outside Mirrors, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist w/Audible Warning, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. P
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYCG5DF243988
Stock: NC1009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 170,996 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,991
Mac Haik Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
REDUCED FROM $19,991!, $2,700 below NADA Retail! Trailer Hitch, Alloy Wheels, Z71 APPEARANCE PACKAGE, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, 4x4, Satellite Radio, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4 OPTION PACKAGES: Z71 APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes (PYV) 18" (45.7 cm) forged polished aluminum wheels, (QGM) LT265/70R18E all-terrain, blackwall tires, (T96) front fog lamps, body-colored outside mirrors and door handles, body-colored bumper, chrome grille with body-colored surround, unique "Z71" decals and sill plates, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET includes (AG1) 6-way power driver and (AG2) front passenger seat adjusters, (D07) floor console, front passenger manual recline, front passenger manual lumbar, adjustable outboard head restraints and storage pockets, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform and 2.5- inch receiver with 2" adapter, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, wiring harness for after-market trailer brake controller (located in the instrument panel harness) and (JL1) integrated trailer brake controller, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) Adjustable power pedals, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, (UG1) Universal Home Remote VISIT US TODAY: At Mac Haik Chevrolet, we believe in customer satisfaction and try to make it our mission that each and every shopper is happy with our service. Our vehicles come with a warranty and an auto-check certified history. Chevrolet drivers in Houston and those near Katy have made the drive to Mac Haik Chevrolet again and again. Visit us now and experience our top-class customer service yourself! Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXCG4DF163673
Stock: 202181A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 74,264 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$35,999$2,513 Below Market
Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland
***MD STATE INSPECTED CARFAX 1-Owner***2013------CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD....CREW CAB...LONG BED.... GREAT MILES 72,000! LTZ TRIM....4x4.....IN BLACK w/BLACK HEATED LEATHER SEATS...NAVIGATION...BACK UP CAMERA...."ARE" MATCHING BLACK CAP... Chrome Wheels, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, BED LINER... Hitch, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, 4x4, Premium Sound System,Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System. ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, LTZ PLUS PACKAGE, 2 KEYS, REMOTE START, locking tailgate, power-adjustable pedals, Rear Parking Assist, HEATED AND COOLED, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 4-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, floor console and storage pockets, LT265/70R18E all-terrain, front fog lamps, body-colored outside mirrors and door handles, body-colored bumper, chrome grille with body-colored surround.. <<<CLASSICMOTORSINC.COM<<<>>>410-861-9929>>>MD STATE INSPECTED*** *CARFAX CERTIFIED EVERY TRUCK!! ** HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Glossy Paint; Original Paint; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Scratches, Dents, Rust; Fully Detailed -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Front Airbags: Dual, Antenna Type: Element, Auxiliary Audio Input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Premium Brand: Bose, Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite Radio: Siriusxm, Speed Sensitive Volume Control, Subwoofer: 1, ABS: 4-Wheel, Front Brake Diameter: 14.0, Front Brake Type: Disc, Front Brake Width: 1.57, Rear Brake Diameter: 14.2, Rear Brake Type: Disc, Rear Brake Width: 1.34, Floor Mat Material: Rubber/Vinyl, Floor Material: Carpet, Floor Mats: Front, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Assist Handle: Front, Courtesy Lights: Door, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front, Dimming Rearview Mirror: Auto, Memorized Settings: Driver Seat, Multi-Function Remote: Keyless Entry, One-Touch Windows: 1, Power Outlet(s): Two 12V, Power Steering, Reading Lights: Front, Remote Engine Start, Retained Accessory Power, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls: Audio, Steering Wheel: Tilt, Storage: Front Seatback, 4WD Selector: Electronic Hi-Lo, 4WD Type: Part Time, Axle Ratio: 3.73, Locking Differential: Rear, Alternator: 125 Amps, Auxiliary Engine Cooler, Battery Rating: 600 Cca, Battery: Heavy Duty, Body Side Moldings: Body-Color, Door Handle Color: Body-Color, Exhaust Tip Color: Stainless-Steel, Front Bumper Color: Chrome, Grille Color: Chrome Surround, Pickup Bed Light, Pickup Bed Type: Fleetside, Rear Bumper Color: Chrome, Gauge: Tachometer, Trip Odometer, Warnings and Reminders: Lamp Failure / Low Fuel / Engine Oil / Coolant, Daytime Running Lights, Front Fog Lights, Headlights: Auto On/Off, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Driver Side Auto-Dimming, Child Safety Door Locks, Child Seat Anchors, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Rear Seatbelts: 3-Point, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Driver Seat: Heated, Front Headrests: 2, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Passenger Seat: Heated, Rear Seat Folding, Rear Seat Type: 60-40 Split Bench, Upholstery: Leather-Trimmed, Anti-Theft System: Audio Security System, Power Door Locks, Hill Holder Control, Roll Stability Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trailer Stability Control, Front Shock Type: Gas, Front Spring Type: Torsion Bars, Front Stabilizer Bar: Diameter 33 Mm, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Short and Long Arm, Rear Shock Type: Gas, Rear Spring Type: Leaf, Rear Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Leaf, Satellite Communications: Onstar, Wireless Data Link: Bluetooth, Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody, Spare Wheel Type: Steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Type: All Season, Wheels: Aluminum, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Tow Hooks: Front, Trailer Wiring: 7-Pin, Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Power Windows, Solar-Tinted Glass, Window Defogger: Rear, All Weather Floor Mats, Bedliner, Chrome Tubular Assist Steps, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Locking Tailgate, Power Adjustable Camper Style Mirrors, Roof Mounted Lamp Provision, AM/FM Stereo W/6-Disc CD Player and Usb Port, Audio System With Navigation, Ltz Plus Package, Fasten Seat Belts Label, Power Rear Sliding Window, 97 Decibel Backup Alarm, Back-Up Alarm Calibration, Rear Vision Camera System, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Off-Road Suspension Package, Lt265/70R18e All Season Blackwall Spare Tire, Spare Tire Delete, Trailer Wiring Provisions
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYE84DF226055
Stock: DF226055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$28,800
Gene Messer Chevrolet - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. A rare find these days. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD: The Silverado range is always one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM is always endeavoring to innovate and continue to improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins--whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short- or long-bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drive, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Silverado can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 10,000 pounds and base prices start around $25,000. Strengths of this model include powerful engine lineup, available 4-wheel drive, Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability, wide variety of configurations, and class-leading design
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXCG3DF210403
Stock: DF210403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 121,213 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,999$545 Below Market
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, dark titanium Cloth.Tim's Truck Capital is delighted to offer this hard-working 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in Black Beautifully equipped with Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package (Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beacon), Work Truck Package (6 Speaker Audio System Feature and Power Door Locks), Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, dark titanium Cloth, 17" Steel Wheels, 1-Pc Radiator Grille & Front Bumper Openings Cover, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Seek & Scan/Digital Clock, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual 125 Amps Alternators, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment (Retail), Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Seat Trim, and Voltmeter!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVC8XDF159852
Stock: ZC1454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 173,326 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$13,995
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
Four wheel drive! 3/4 Ton! Molded interior floor lining! Snow plow mounts! Protective bed liner! 1 owner! No accidents or damage reports!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC2KVCG6DZ109475
Stock: 8188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- 5(50%)
- 3(50%)
Related Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Nashua NH
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Woodbridge VA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Phoenix AZ
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Reno NV
- Used Chevrolet HHR Ashburn VA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Dallas TX
- Used Chevrolet SS Naperville IL
- Used Chevrolet HHR Scottsdale AZ
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Louisville KY
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Cleveland OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Express 2016 Long Island City NY
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017 Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2013 Hartford CT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon