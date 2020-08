Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio

*RUST-FREE SOUTHERN TRUCK* THIS LOW MILEAGE 4X4 2013 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500 LT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! AM/FM CASSETTE WITH SINGLE DISC CD CHANGER! RIDES AND DRIVES GREAT! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN BEFORE THIS GREAT DEAL IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS FINE VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK,OR TROY!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GC1KXCG3DF138389

Stock: 14436

Certified Pre-Owned: No