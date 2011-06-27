Used 2002 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

great trucks!!! Morales , 12/05/2015 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) 40 of 41 people found this review helpful Best truck ever owned! With 246000 still runs great! I use it daily and I take it on a monthly 8 hour round trip drive to Drill and never had a single problem, I got lucky with mine since I bought it for 2 grand. I love driving stick shift and the 4.6combination makes its great! I currently get about 22 on highway and 15 in town. My dad really like my pick up that he bought one for himself and my brother. All of our fords have well over 240000 and we trust them dearly. About a month ago I bought my second f150 for my wife while Im gone for 6 months, she had 92 Chevy Silverado but we started having trust issues with it since it overheated. I have had Chevy, dodge and Ford trucks from half tons to 1 tons and this model f150 has been the most reliable and trustworthy truck I have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I missed my old one! P/U Guy , 12/15/2009 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought this truck with 107k on it. I love this truck! It's handsome, incredibly dependable, and comfortable. I had purchased one new (a 2003 model) almost identical to this one. I drove it for two years and traded it in on a HEMI Ram. I regretted that day ever since. After much searching, I found one just like my old one. Same color (white), same body style, sport package, same drivetrain (4.2 V6 and 5 Spd), same interior color. With 120k miles on it, it runs and drives just like my new one did. The guy I bought it from used it to pull heavy trailers, so I replaced the clutch because the old one was showing signs of wear. I love this truck! Report Abuse

Approaching 9 Years and Still Going... polarbeartx , 06/12/2011 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought this Supercrew new in the fall of 2002 for a great deal of $21900. They were making room for 2003 models. Had electronic console problem but fixed under warranty. Then later in years had recurrent problem with electronics, that local shops would keep replacing GEM to fix temporarily. Finally took it to dealer and they found a leak in the windshield seal that was allowing water into fuse box and GEM. Once that was fixed, no more issues!! Mechanically, AC, transmission always have worked great. Plan to keep on driving for years to come. Report Abuse

Best vehicle out there jlundin , 04/05/2013 16 of 17 people found this review helpful You can ask anyone that has owned a F150 and they will tell you that nothing compares. I have owned many cars, trucks, and vans over the years, but the F150 is by far the best one! My truck is 11 years old now and is in mint condition. I just do regular maintenance and the truck just never stops running. It is very reliable and easy to work on. I have used it as a daily commuter and the other day I decided to take it off roading and it handled the ruff terrain very well. Before I bought the truck, I drove my Dad's F150 one day while visiting and ever since that moment I have been in love. Report Abuse