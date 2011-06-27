Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,048
|$4,435
|$5,148
|Clean
|$2,736
|$3,981
|$4,628
|Average
|$2,112
|$3,071
|$3,588
|Rough
|$1,488
|$2,162
|$2,548
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,889
|$4,822
|$5,824
|Clean
|$2,593
|$4,328
|$5,236
|Average
|$2,002
|$3,339
|$4,059
|Rough
|$1,410
|$2,350
|$2,883
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,897
|$4,115
|$4,740
|Clean
|$2,601
|$3,693
|$4,261
|Average
|$2,008
|$2,850
|$3,304
|Rough
|$1,414
|$2,006
|$2,347
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,635
|$5,331
|$6,203
|Clean
|$3,263
|$4,785
|$5,577
|Average
|$2,519
|$3,692
|$4,324
|Rough
|$1,774
|$2,599
|$3,071
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,397
|$5,187
|$6,110
|Clean
|$3,049
|$4,655
|$5,493
|Average
|$2,354
|$3,592
|$4,259
|Rough
|$1,658
|$2,528
|$3,024
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,695
|$4,089
|$4,807
|Clean
|$2,419
|$3,670
|$4,322
|Average
|$1,868
|$2,831
|$3,351
|Rough
|$1,316
|$1,993
|$2,380
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,564
|$4,036
|$4,796
|Clean
|$2,302
|$3,622
|$4,312
|Average
|$1,777
|$2,795
|$3,343
|Rough
|$1,252
|$1,967
|$2,374
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,637
|$5,093
|$5,838
|Clean
|$3,265
|$4,571
|$5,249
|Average
|$2,520
|$3,527
|$4,069
|Rough
|$1,776
|$2,482
|$2,890
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,392
|$3,797
|$4,525
|Clean
|$2,147
|$3,408
|$4,068
|Average
|$1,657
|$2,629
|$3,154
|Rough
|$1,168
|$1,851
|$2,240
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,205
|$3,577
|$4,287
|Clean
|$1,980
|$3,210
|$3,854
|Average
|$1,528
|$2,477
|$2,988
|Rough
|$1,077
|$1,744
|$2,122
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,204
|$3,211
|$3,730
|Clean
|$1,979
|$2,882
|$3,353
|Average
|$1,527
|$2,223
|$2,600
|Rough
|$1,076
|$1,565
|$1,846
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,694
|$4,316
|$5,156
|Clean
|$2,418
|$3,874
|$4,636
|Average
|$1,867
|$2,989
|$3,594
|Rough
|$1,315
|$2,104
|$2,553
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab King Ranch 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,291
|$5,485
|$6,623
|Clean
|$2,954
|$4,923
|$5,954
|Average
|$2,280
|$3,798
|$4,616
|Rough
|$1,606
|$2,674
|$3,278
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,826
|$2,959
|$3,547
|Clean
|$1,639
|$2,656
|$3,188
|Average
|$1,266
|$2,049
|$2,472
|Rough
|$892
|$1,442
|$1,756
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,446
|$3,982
|$4,776
|Clean
|$2,196
|$3,573
|$4,294
|Average
|$1,695
|$2,757
|$3,329
|Rough
|$1,194
|$1,941
|$2,364
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,724
|$4,612
|$5,593
|Clean
|$2,445
|$4,140
|$5,028
|Average
|$1,888
|$3,194
|$3,898
|Rough
|$1,330
|$2,248
|$2,769
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,415
|$3,733
|$4,415
|Clean
|$2,168
|$3,351
|$3,969
|Average
|$1,673
|$2,585
|$3,077
|Rough
|$1,179
|$1,820
|$2,185
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,359
|$3,896
|$4,694
|Clean
|$2,118
|$3,497
|$4,220
|Average
|$1,635
|$2,698
|$3,271
|Rough
|$1,152
|$1,899
|$2,323
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,182
|$4,374
|$4,983
|Clean
|$2,857
|$3,926
|$4,480
|Average
|$2,205
|$3,029
|$3,473
|Rough
|$1,554
|$2,132
|$2,467
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,161
|$3,422
|$4,074
|Clean
|$1,940
|$3,071
|$3,663
|Average
|$1,497
|$2,369
|$2,840
|Rough
|$1,055
|$1,668
|$2,017
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,787
|$4,443
|$5,300
|Clean
|$2,501
|$3,987
|$4,765
|Average
|$1,931
|$3,076
|$3,694
|Rough
|$1,360
|$2,166
|$2,624
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,867
|$3,010
|$3,602
|Clean
|$1,676
|$2,701
|$3,238
|Average
|$1,294
|$2,084
|$2,510
|Rough
|$912
|$1,467
|$1,783
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,373
|$3,395
|$3,921
|Clean
|$2,130
|$3,047
|$3,525
|Average
|$1,644
|$2,351
|$2,733
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,655
|$1,941
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,184
|$3,543
|$4,247
|Clean
|$1,960
|$3,180
|$3,818
|Average
|$1,513
|$2,454
|$2,961
|Rough
|$1,066
|$1,727
|$2,103
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,265
|$4,734
|$5,489
|Clean
|$2,931
|$4,249
|$4,935
|Average
|$2,263
|$3,278
|$3,826
|Rough
|$1,594
|$2,308
|$2,717
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,255
|$3,676
|$4,411
|Clean
|$2,024
|$3,299
|$3,966
|Average
|$1,562
|$2,545
|$3,075
|Rough
|$1,101
|$1,792
|$2,184
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,740
|$4,026
|$4,688
|Clean
|$2,459
|$3,613
|$4,214
|Average
|$1,898
|$2,788
|$3,267
|Rough
|$1,337
|$1,963
|$2,320
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,078
|$3,363
|$4,027
|Clean
|$1,865
|$3,018
|$3,621
|Average
|$1,440
|$2,329
|$2,807
|Rough
|$1,014
|$1,639
|$1,994
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,769
|$4,328
|$5,134
|Clean
|$2,485
|$3,885
|$4,615
|Average
|$1,918
|$2,997
|$3,578
|Rough
|$1,352
|$2,110
|$2,541
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,181
|$3,477
|$4,148
|Clean
|$1,958
|$3,121
|$3,729
|Average
|$1,512
|$2,408
|$2,891
|Rough
|$1,065
|$1,695
|$2,053
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Harley-Davidson 2WD Styleside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,827
|$5,625
|$6,550
|Clean
|$3,436
|$5,048
|$5,888
|Average
|$2,652
|$3,895
|$4,565
|Rough
|$1,868
|$2,742
|$3,242
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,094
|$3,447
|$4,149
|Clean
|$1,879
|$3,094
|$3,730
|Average
|$1,451
|$2,387
|$2,892
|Rough
|$1,022
|$1,680
|$2,054
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,316
|$4,803
|$5,566
|Clean
|$2,977
|$4,310
|$5,003
|Average
|$2,298
|$3,326
|$3,879
|Rough
|$1,619
|$2,341
|$2,755
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,026
|$4,682
|$5,538
|Clean
|$2,716
|$4,202
|$4,979
|Average
|$2,097
|$3,242
|$3,860
|Rough
|$1,477
|$2,282
|$2,741
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,025
|$5,497
|$5,714
|Clean
|$4,510
|$4,934
|$5,137
|Average
|$3,482
|$3,807
|$3,983
|Rough
|$2,453
|$2,680
|$2,828
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,228
|$3,521
|$4,189
|Clean
|$2,000
|$3,160
|$3,766
|Average
|$1,544
|$2,438
|$2,920
|Rough
|$1,088
|$1,716
|$2,074
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab SVT Lightning 2WD Flareside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,400
|$19,915
|$22,731
|Clean
|$12,926
|$17,873
|$20,435
|Average
|$9,978
|$13,790
|$15,844
|Rough
|$7,030
|$9,707
|$11,252
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,195
|$3,426
|$4,063
|Clean
|$1,970
|$3,075
|$3,653
|Average
|$1,521
|$2,373
|$2,832
|Rough
|$1,071
|$1,670
|$2,011
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,449
|$3,961
|$4,744
|Clean
|$2,198
|$3,555
|$4,265
|Average
|$1,697
|$2,743
|$3,306
|Rough
|$1,195
|$1,931
|$2,348
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab King Ranch 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,675
|$6,061
|$7,298
|Clean
|$3,298
|$5,439
|$6,561
|Average
|$2,546
|$4,197
|$5,086
|Rough
|$1,794
|$2,954
|$3,612