Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,048$4,435$5,148
Clean$2,736$3,981$4,628
Average$2,112$3,071$3,588
Rough$1,488$2,162$2,548
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,889$4,822$5,824
Clean$2,593$4,328$5,236
Average$2,002$3,339$4,059
Rough$1,410$2,350$2,883
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,897$4,115$4,740
Clean$2,601$3,693$4,261
Average$2,008$2,850$3,304
Rough$1,414$2,006$2,347
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,635$5,331$6,203
Clean$3,263$4,785$5,577
Average$2,519$3,692$4,324
Rough$1,774$2,599$3,071
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,397$5,187$6,110
Clean$3,049$4,655$5,493
Average$2,354$3,592$4,259
Rough$1,658$2,528$3,024
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,695$4,089$4,807
Clean$2,419$3,670$4,322
Average$1,868$2,831$3,351
Rough$1,316$1,993$2,380
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,564$4,036$4,796
Clean$2,302$3,622$4,312
Average$1,777$2,795$3,343
Rough$1,252$1,967$2,374
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,637$5,093$5,838
Clean$3,265$4,571$5,249
Average$2,520$3,527$4,069
Rough$1,776$2,482$2,890
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,392$3,797$4,525
Clean$2,147$3,408$4,068
Average$1,657$2,629$3,154
Rough$1,168$1,851$2,240
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,205$3,577$4,287
Clean$1,980$3,210$3,854
Average$1,528$2,477$2,988
Rough$1,077$1,744$2,122
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,204$3,211$3,730
Clean$1,979$2,882$3,353
Average$1,527$2,223$2,600
Rough$1,076$1,565$1,846
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,694$4,316$5,156
Clean$2,418$3,874$4,636
Average$1,867$2,989$3,594
Rough$1,315$2,104$2,553
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab King Ranch 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,291$5,485$6,623
Clean$2,954$4,923$5,954
Average$2,280$3,798$4,616
Rough$1,606$2,674$3,278
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,826$2,959$3,547
Clean$1,639$2,656$3,188
Average$1,266$2,049$2,472
Rough$892$1,442$1,756
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,446$3,982$4,776
Clean$2,196$3,573$4,294
Average$1,695$2,757$3,329
Rough$1,194$1,941$2,364
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,724$4,612$5,593
Clean$2,445$4,140$5,028
Average$1,888$3,194$3,898
Rough$1,330$2,248$2,769
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,415$3,733$4,415
Clean$2,168$3,351$3,969
Average$1,673$2,585$3,077
Rough$1,179$1,820$2,185
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,359$3,896$4,694
Clean$2,118$3,497$4,220
Average$1,635$2,698$3,271
Rough$1,152$1,899$2,323
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,182$4,374$4,983
Clean$2,857$3,926$4,480
Average$2,205$3,029$3,473
Rough$1,554$2,132$2,467
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,161$3,422$4,074
Clean$1,940$3,071$3,663
Average$1,497$2,369$2,840
Rough$1,055$1,668$2,017
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,787$4,443$5,300
Clean$2,501$3,987$4,765
Average$1,931$3,076$3,694
Rough$1,360$2,166$2,624
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,867$3,010$3,602
Clean$1,676$2,701$3,238
Average$1,294$2,084$2,510
Rough$912$1,467$1,783
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,373$3,395$3,921
Clean$2,130$3,047$3,525
Average$1,644$2,351$2,733
Rough$1,158$1,655$1,941
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,184$3,543$4,247
Clean$1,960$3,180$3,818
Average$1,513$2,454$2,961
Rough$1,066$1,727$2,103
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,265$4,734$5,489
Clean$2,931$4,249$4,935
Average$2,263$3,278$3,826
Rough$1,594$2,308$2,717
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,255$3,676$4,411
Clean$2,024$3,299$3,966
Average$1,562$2,545$3,075
Rough$1,101$1,792$2,184
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,740$4,026$4,688
Clean$2,459$3,613$4,214
Average$1,898$2,788$3,267
Rough$1,337$1,963$2,320
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,078$3,363$4,027
Clean$1,865$3,018$3,621
Average$1,440$2,329$2,807
Rough$1,014$1,639$1,994
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,769$4,328$5,134
Clean$2,485$3,885$4,615
Average$1,918$2,997$3,578
Rough$1,352$2,110$2,541
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,181$3,477$4,148
Clean$1,958$3,121$3,729
Average$1,512$2,408$2,891
Rough$1,065$1,695$2,053
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Harley-Davidson 2WD Styleside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,827$5,625$6,550
Clean$3,436$5,048$5,888
Average$2,652$3,895$4,565
Rough$1,868$2,742$3,242
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,094$3,447$4,149
Clean$1,879$3,094$3,730
Average$1,451$2,387$2,892
Rough$1,022$1,680$2,054
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,316$4,803$5,566
Clean$2,977$4,310$5,003
Average$2,298$3,326$3,879
Rough$1,619$2,341$2,755
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCrew XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,026$4,682$5,538
Clean$2,716$4,202$4,979
Average$2,097$3,242$3,860
Rough$1,477$2,282$2,741
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,025$5,497$5,714
Clean$4,510$4,934$5,137
Average$3,482$3,807$3,983
Rough$2,453$2,680$2,828
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,228$3,521$4,189
Clean$2,000$3,160$3,766
Average$1,544$2,438$2,920
Rough$1,088$1,716$2,074
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab SVT Lightning 2WD Flareside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,400$19,915$22,731
Clean$12,926$17,873$20,435
Average$9,978$13,790$15,844
Rough$7,030$9,707$11,252
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,195$3,426$4,063
Clean$1,970$3,075$3,653
Average$1,521$2,373$2,832
Rough$1,071$1,670$2,011
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,449$3,961$4,744
Clean$2,198$3,555$4,265
Average$1,697$2,743$3,306
Rough$1,195$1,931$2,348
Estimated values
2002 Ford F-150 4dr SuperCab King Ranch 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,675$6,061$7,298
Clean$3,298$5,439$6,561
Average$2,546$4,197$5,086
Rough$1,794$2,954$3,612
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,639 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,656 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,639 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,656 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,639 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,656 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Ford F-150 ranges from $892 to $3,547, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.