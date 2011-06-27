  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,405
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room58 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room63.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.4 in.
Length225.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Curb weight4655 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Height73.9 in.
Maximum payload1840 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red/Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey/Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Black/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White/Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Dark Shadow Grey
  • True Blue Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red/Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
