Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me

Momentum Volkswagen of Upper Kirby - Houston / Texas

Outstanding design defines the 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring! Top features include Rear-view Camera, GT REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Bose Centerpoint w/11 speakers Navigation System w/Real Time Traffic 9' DVD Player 115 Volt Outlet, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, and much more. This is a One Owner vehicle. Momentum Volkswagen has been serving Houston and the surrounding communities for the last 51 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our VW Pre-owned showroom to showcase our inventory. We feature the largest Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned inventory in the city of Houston. Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are proud to share that we have won the Wolfsburg Crest Award 5 times throughout the past 7 years, given by Volkswagen of America, Inc., honors those Volkswagen dealers that have met the highest Volkswagen standards in both service and sales. Membership in the Wolfsburg Crest Award demonstrates that we as a dealership have met the highest standards for customer satisfaction, parts sales, new vehicle sales, certified pre-owned sales, and service excellence. Service is our first priority so we welcome you to join us for a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet, and relax in our newly remodified facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, and coupes. The advertised price includes all VW Financing Services incentives and must be leased or financed though VW financial Services. Please verify any information in question with Momentum Volkswagen located at 2405 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098, or give us a call at (844) 894-5462

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM3TB2DAXE0427061

Stock: TE0427061

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020