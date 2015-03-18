Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 for Sale Near Me
- 109,569 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,990$2,829 Below Market
Buster Miles Ford - Heflin / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2CA8E0432731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,988 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995$2,086 Below Market
Truckmasters - Phoenix / Arizona
Our 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring looks great in Crystal White Pearl Mica. Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 that generates 273hp which is mated to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive crossover provides excellent handling, a smooth, quiet ride, up to 24mpg on the open road, and eye-catching styling highlighted by a power sunroof and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Our CX-9 Grand Touring's spacious cabin includes thoughtful touches and a variety of technologies that will make every drive more pleasant. Some of the many niceties include heated, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, multi-zone automatic climate control, and power accories. Additionally, the full-color infotainment system includes navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and an Aux input. Our Mazda will help keep you secure thanks to a back-up camera, rear parking sensors, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags. Refined, versatile, and desirable, our CX-9 is practically calling your name! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2DV1E0442406
Stock: T16661B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,488 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,942$1,245 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: element, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Internet radio app: Pandora, Premium brand: Bose, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.8, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Center console trim: leather, Dash trim: alloy, Door trim: alloy, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: metallic/woodgrain, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Footwell lights, Memorized settings: 3 driver, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: power liftgate, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 3.46, Drive mode selector, Alternator: 110 amps, Auxiliary oil cooler, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: metallic, Exhaust: dual tip, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black with chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Window trim: chrome, Clock, Digital odometer, Driver information system, Electroluminescent instrumentation, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Daytime running lights: LED, Front fog lights, Headlights: HID/Xenon, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Autonomous braking, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Body side reinforcements: side impact doo
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3DV8E0436642
Stock: 14956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-22-2019
- 113,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Hiley Volkswagen of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2CA4E0433701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,277 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,499
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring! This SUV looks and drives great! It's loaded with options including a 3.7L V6 Engine, AWD, Navigation, Backup Camera, 3rd Row Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bose Audio, Sunroof, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Rear Climate Controls, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! Overall this SUV is in excellent condition inside and out! Please note that this SUV is being sold with a previously salvaged title due to previous damage. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call now! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3DA1E0445003
Stock: 445003FA71111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 124,031 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,962$750 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Missoula - Missoula / Montana
CX-9 Touring trim. WAS $14,995. Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $14,995. WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Toyota of Missoula sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Missoula. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Price does not include title, license, or $399 dealer doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3CA4E0434014
Stock: 9508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 77,400 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995$452 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3CV2E0432037
Stock: 432037A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,017 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995
North Park Mazda - San Antonio / Texas
LOW MILES - 46,017! EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Bluetooth, Cross-Traffic Alert, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, REMOTE ENGINE START, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Heated Driver Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESMazda CX-9 Touring with LIQUID SILVER METALLIC exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 273 HP at 6250 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com's review says "The 2014 Mazda CX-9's V6 offers strong acceleration for both around-town driving and highway passing. The automatic transmission is also pleasing, offering quick and timely shifts.". Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy.WHY BUY FROM USWe are the premier certified Mazda dealership in San Antonio and South Texas area. We have a large online selection of new and used Mazda vehicles and a sales team willing to go the extra mile to ensure you find the car that's right for you. Please feel free to browse our web site and research your next purchase, schedule a test drive or service, or contact us with any questions you may have regarding the car buying process.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2CAXE0440510
Stock: P0440510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 92,816 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999$1,133 Below Market
Brookdale Volkswagen - Brooklyn Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2DA6E0431916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,042 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,500
Hennessy Cadillac - Duluth / Georgia
2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring **We Deliver**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**.Welcome to Hennessy Cadillac, Georgia’s #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Cadillacs! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Cadillacs in the market, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service!We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2DA0E0443740
Stock: 20585PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 89,656 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,887$1,058 Below Market
Revolution Motors - Wentzville / Missouri
*** LOW MILES - CLEAN ** 3RD ROW *** * WELL SERVICED * FRESH OIL SERVICE * 4 NEW TIRES * ALLOYS * AWD * SAFETY AND EMISSIONS COMPLETE * BOSE SOUND * SUNROOF * HEATED LEATHER * 3RD ROW * NAVIGATION * OTHER 'TOURING' FEATURES * SUGGESTED RETAIL OVER $ 16,425 *WAC - PLEASE CALL LARRY 314-494-6956 - PLEASE CALL SALES 636.887.2279 - visit Online 24/7 AT www.Revolution-Motors.net - Prime Rates Starting at 2.99% - Terms to 84 MO'S - Sub-Prime Financing from 16.9% and 36 MO'S - We do NOT offer Buy Here Pay Here .. But Yes, We offer Financing for EVERYONE - If you clear $350 week, WE can get you APPROVED - We Offer LOW and High Mileage Units - Shop US First or Last You'll Prefer US - We have the best PRICES in TOWN! Advertised Vehicles are priced to INCLUDE a 30 DAY LIMITED Power-Train WARRANTY - Inspections when Applicable - 30 DAY Temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3CV9E0428986
Stock: L3CM8986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,384 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,500
Unisell Auto - Omaha / Nebraska
This 2014 Mazda CX-9 4dr AWD 4dr Grand Touring features a 3.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 402-933-9577 or daler@unisellauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3DV4E0440719
Stock: KCOCHA93
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 104,414 miles
$10,257
Sterling McCall Lexus - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2014 Mazda CX-9. This 2014 Mazda CX-9 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The CX-9 Sport doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Mazda marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Mazda CX-9 Sport is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2014 Mazda CX-9: Despite having room for seven and a slew of seating configurations, this large SUV has a sporty driving feel and a distinctive design. The standard safety features and available technology offer a great compromise between minivan and sleek SUV. This model sets itself apart with Plenty of room for seven passengers, hi-tech availability, impressive array of safety systems, and sporty on-road ride We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2BA1E0425847
Stock: E0425847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 76,107 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,985$830 Below Market
Regency USA Inc - Wilmington / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3CA0E0426959
Stock: 50615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,808 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,776$1,188 Below Market
Sheehy Nissan of White Marsh - White Marsh / Maryland
BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS. Odometer is 13055 miles below market average! Grand Touring AWD Come see why we're one of the HIGHEST SELLING DEALERS in MARYLAND! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace-They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research. This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process. Call today to EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB3DV6E0433366
Stock: U267340A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 94,634 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,999
Momentum Volkswagen of Upper Kirby - Houston / Texas
Outstanding design defines the 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring! Top features include Rear-view Camera, GT REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Bose Centerpoint w/11 speakers Navigation System w/Real Time Traffic 9' DVD Player 115 Volt Outlet, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, and much more. This is a One Owner vehicle. Momentum Volkswagen has been serving Houston and the surrounding communities for the last 51 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our VW Pre-owned showroom to showcase our inventory. We feature the largest Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned inventory in the city of Houston. Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are proud to share that we have won the Wolfsburg Crest Award 5 times throughout the past 7 years, given by Volkswagen of America, Inc., honors those Volkswagen dealers that have met the highest Volkswagen standards in both service and sales. Membership in the Wolfsburg Crest Award demonstrates that we as a dealership have met the highest standards for customer satisfaction, parts sales, new vehicle sales, certified pre-owned sales, and service excellence. Service is our first priority so we welcome you to join us for a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet, and relax in our newly remodified facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, and coupes. The advertised price includes all VW Financing Services incentives and must be leased or financed though VW financial Services. Please verify any information in question with Momentum Volkswagen located at 2405 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098, or give us a call at (844) 894-5462
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2DAXE0427061
Stock: TE0427061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 28,858 miles
$12,995
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2014 Mazda CX-9 4dr FWD 4dr Sport features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Jet Black Mica with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2BA1E0441319
Stock: 441319FA71156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2018
- 96,571 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,475
Brown's Chantilly Mazda - Chantilly / Virginia
JUST ARRIVED - CX-9 GRAND TOURING KBB RETAIL $14,488 - LEATHER/HEATED SEATS AND MIRRORS/BLIND SPOT AND REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERTS/BACKUP CAMERA/MEMORY SEATS/POWER LIFTGATE/DUAL POWER SEATS/BLUETOOTH/AUTO DIMMING MIRROR/20' INCH ALLOY WHEELS/AUTOMATIC BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS/ADVANCED KEYLESS ENTRY/RAIN SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS/BACKUP SENSORS/FOG LIGHTS/USB AND AUX JACKS/AND SO MUCH MORE - 3 MONTH/3,000 MILES WARRANTY - NO RECON FEES - ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX -MORE PICTURES AND PRICING COMING RIGHT AFTER OUR 160 POINT INSPECTION AND RECONDITIONING PROCESS**Grand Touring Upgrades over Touring includes: Bi-Xenon HID headlights with auto on/off, LED daytime running lights, Halogen fog lights, Power open/close rear liftgate, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, Power side mirrors with integrated turn signals, Mirror memory function and tilt-in-reverse, 20-inch alloy wheels with Platinum Silver finish, Security Alarm system, Driver's power seat memory, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry & Start System, Auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, Bordeaux accent interior trim****At Chantilly Mazda we promise you'll have a great experience. All you add is your state's tax, tags, and processing fee. No other fees and we mean it!! (No reconditioning fees, no dealer prep, no CPO fees, no testing fees). For more information or to schedule a test drive, call (855)423-9049. Buy Happy!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM3TB2DV1E0438890
Stock: V0475B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
