Used 2014 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews
Love my new ford explorer!
Why did I wait so long to trade in my 2003 Ford explorer for the new 2014 ford explorer limited! I test drove the limited, awd & 4 cyl. ecoboost; plus th xlt & sport. Of all of them, the limited offers the most comfort & advanced options I was looking for. This truck rides so much more car like than my last explorer. Additionally, I like the pickup from the regular 3.5L 6 cylinder engine on the limited vs. the ecoboost 2.0L 4 cylinder. I think a 4 cyl. is good for a car, but not an suv. I recently took a carload of teenagers in my limited and it handled beautifully with the "extra weight" in the car. I don't think the 4 cyl. could have handled that.
Sport
I traded in my 2011 charger r/t and 1500 silverado for the explorer sport and my wife couldn't be happier. The sport handles superbly in the horrible snow storms in the Rocky Mountain Region. The sport seems as if it is almost as quick as my charger r/t. The sport is really fun to drive and fits all sorts of stuff for my young family. The fuel economy is very misleading; on a road trip of approximately 1200 miles round trip, I averaged 18 mpg, which made me a little upset considering 22mpg is what is advertised. Overall it is a wonderful vehicle; it's fast enough for me, comfortable and safe for my family, and it fits all of my kids' stuff.
What is up with Consumer Reports?
Recently read the CR annual auto review and they gave the Explorer extremely low marks for gas mileage and the transmission. Having just put over 800 miles on a 2014 XLT/AWD, I'm wondering what exactly are they doing at CR these days to test cars. We were in Denver, Boulder and Estes Park with a 75/25 combination of in town, mtn roads and steep inclines/highway and over three tank refills, I measured 22.4, 20.1 and 21.4 mpg for an average of over 21. (The trip computer measured 20.8 over the 800+ miles.) CR reports 18 mpg over their test cycle of combined driving. That is over 3 mpg difference and I can assure you, their test drive is nothing like the roads we were on.
FORD EXPLORER IS THE BEST SUV FOR THE $$$
All these whiners on the reviews probably don't own one. I pulled the trigger and bought me one. I will agree to those that say that the modern control layout may be confusing at first, but after regular use its a breeze. (If you can't figure how to use touchscreen devices, well, stick to low tech layouts) Steering controls are easy and simple to use unless you have sausages for fingers. And for heaven's sake its a mid size vehicle...If you know your passangers are behemoths, get a van or large suv vehicle. 3rd row seats are tight for adults but my 5 feet tall kids fit perfectly. MPG are not too bad considering the size of the vehicle. 20/26 avg give or take city/hwy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good overall but not great
We like our Limited Explorer quite a bit. Good daily driver and good on trips. I would prefer the larger Expedition but the Explorer is all we need. Engine has to struggle to perform but it suffices. Unbelievable amount of torque steer!! I imagine the larger ecoboost performs better but it only comes in Sport model. We paid just over $43k for MSRP of $50k - so good value for what it is. It rides well and has lots of features - but there are downsides as well. The technology is not intuitive and it takes way too many touches to get done what you want. Very distracting. We now have 69k miles. It's been a good SUV but falls a little short in performance and technology compared to CUV's that cost a lot more.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Explorer
Related Used 2014 Ford Explorer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge