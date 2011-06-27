Estimated values
2014 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,513
|$14,046
|$16,321
|Clean
|$11,114
|$13,547
|$15,724
|Average
|$10,316
|$12,548
|$14,529
|Rough
|$9,518
|$11,550
|$13,335
Estimated values
2014 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,868
|$16,602
|$19,058
|Clean
|$13,387
|$16,012
|$18,361
|Average
|$12,426
|$14,832
|$16,966
|Rough
|$11,464
|$13,652
|$15,572
Estimated values
2014 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,740
|$13,148
|$15,311
|Clean
|$10,368
|$12,680
|$14,751
|Average
|$9,623
|$11,746
|$13,630
|Rough
|$8,879
|$10,811
|$12,510
Estimated values
2014 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,360
|$14,962
|$17,300
|Clean
|$11,931
|$14,430
|$16,667
|Average
|$11,075
|$13,367
|$15,401
|Rough
|$10,218
|$12,303
|$14,135
Estimated values
2014 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,153
|$15,808
|$18,192
|Clean
|$12,697
|$15,246
|$17,526
|Average
|$11,785
|$14,122
|$16,195
|Rough
|$10,873
|$12,999
|$14,864
Estimated values
2014 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,080
|$12,335
|$14,361
|Clean
|$9,730
|$11,896
|$13,836
|Average
|$9,031
|$11,020
|$12,785
|Rough
|$8,332
|$10,143
|$11,734
Estimated values
2014 Ford Explorer Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,907
|$17,856
|$20,507
|Clean
|$14,390
|$17,222
|$19,756
|Average
|$13,357
|$15,953
|$18,256
|Rough
|$12,323
|$14,683
|$16,755