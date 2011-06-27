  1. Home
2014 Ford Expedition Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,587$14,609$16,416
Clean$12,058$14,000$15,733
Average$11,000$12,784$14,365
Rough$9,943$11,567$12,998
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,656$15,958$18,015
Clean$13,082$15,293$17,265
Average$11,935$13,964$15,764
Rough$10,788$12,635$14,264
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,478$17,129$19,497
Clean$13,870$16,416$18,685
Average$12,654$14,989$17,062
Rough$11,437$13,563$15,438
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,457$19,281$21,804
Clean$15,766$18,478$20,896
Average$14,383$16,872$19,080
Rough$13,000$15,266$17,264
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,940$20,894$23,534
Clean$17,187$20,023$22,554
Average$15,680$18,283$20,594
Rough$14,172$16,543$18,634
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,907$19,775$22,338
Clean$16,197$18,951$21,407
Average$14,776$17,304$19,547
Rough$13,356$15,657$17,686
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,449$17,097$19,461
Clean$13,842$16,385$18,650
Average$12,628$14,961$17,030
Rough$11,414$13,537$15,409
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,175$21,361$24,207
Clean$17,412$20,471$23,199
Average$15,885$18,692$21,183
Rough$14,358$16,913$19,167
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,181$17,806$20,152
Clean$14,543$17,064$19,313
Average$13,268$15,581$17,635
Rough$11,992$14,098$15,956
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,716$21,706$24,379
Clean$17,930$20,802$23,364
Average$16,357$18,994$21,333
Rough$14,785$17,186$19,303
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,472$22,403$25,024
Clean$18,654$21,470$23,982
Average$17,018$19,604$21,898
Rough$15,382$17,738$19,814
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,840$22,713$25,284
Clean$19,006$21,767$24,231
Average$17,340$19,875$22,126
Rough$15,673$17,984$20,020
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,427$21,418$24,094
Clean$17,653$20,527$23,091
Average$16,105$18,743$21,084
Rough$14,557$16,959$19,077
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,474$20,405$23,026
Clean$16,740$19,555$22,067
Average$15,272$17,856$20,149
Rough$13,804$16,156$18,231
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,507$18,255$20,710
Clean$14,856$17,495$19,848
Average$13,553$15,975$18,123
Rough$12,250$14,454$16,398
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,009$17,642$19,995
Clean$14,379$16,907$19,162
Average$13,118$15,438$17,497
Rough$11,857$13,969$15,832
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,082 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,293 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Ford Expedition and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2014 Ford Expedition ranges from $10,788 to $18,015, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.