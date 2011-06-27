Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,587
|$14,609
|$16,416
|Clean
|$12,058
|$14,000
|$15,733
|Average
|$11,000
|$12,784
|$14,365
|Rough
|$9,943
|$11,567
|$12,998
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,656
|$15,958
|$18,015
|Clean
|$13,082
|$15,293
|$17,265
|Average
|$11,935
|$13,964
|$15,764
|Rough
|$10,788
|$12,635
|$14,264
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,478
|$17,129
|$19,497
|Clean
|$13,870
|$16,416
|$18,685
|Average
|$12,654
|$14,989
|$17,062
|Rough
|$11,437
|$13,563
|$15,438
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,457
|$19,281
|$21,804
|Clean
|$15,766
|$18,478
|$20,896
|Average
|$14,383
|$16,872
|$19,080
|Rough
|$13,000
|$15,266
|$17,264
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,940
|$20,894
|$23,534
|Clean
|$17,187
|$20,023
|$22,554
|Average
|$15,680
|$18,283
|$20,594
|Rough
|$14,172
|$16,543
|$18,634
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,907
|$19,775
|$22,338
|Clean
|$16,197
|$18,951
|$21,407
|Average
|$14,776
|$17,304
|$19,547
|Rough
|$13,356
|$15,657
|$17,686
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,449
|$17,097
|$19,461
|Clean
|$13,842
|$16,385
|$18,650
|Average
|$12,628
|$14,961
|$17,030
|Rough
|$11,414
|$13,537
|$15,409
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,175
|$21,361
|$24,207
|Clean
|$17,412
|$20,471
|$23,199
|Average
|$15,885
|$18,692
|$21,183
|Rough
|$14,358
|$16,913
|$19,167
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,181
|$17,806
|$20,152
|Clean
|$14,543
|$17,064
|$19,313
|Average
|$13,268
|$15,581
|$17,635
|Rough
|$11,992
|$14,098
|$15,956
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,716
|$21,706
|$24,379
|Clean
|$17,930
|$20,802
|$23,364
|Average
|$16,357
|$18,994
|$21,333
|Rough
|$14,785
|$17,186
|$19,303
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,472
|$22,403
|$25,024
|Clean
|$18,654
|$21,470
|$23,982
|Average
|$17,018
|$19,604
|$21,898
|Rough
|$15,382
|$17,738
|$19,814
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,840
|$22,713
|$25,284
|Clean
|$19,006
|$21,767
|$24,231
|Average
|$17,340
|$19,875
|$22,126
|Rough
|$15,673
|$17,984
|$20,020
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,427
|$21,418
|$24,094
|Clean
|$17,653
|$20,527
|$23,091
|Average
|$16,105
|$18,743
|$21,084
|Rough
|$14,557
|$16,959
|$19,077
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,474
|$20,405
|$23,026
|Clean
|$16,740
|$19,555
|$22,067
|Average
|$15,272
|$17,856
|$20,149
|Rough
|$13,804
|$16,156
|$18,231
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,507
|$18,255
|$20,710
|Clean
|$14,856
|$17,495
|$19,848
|Average
|$13,553
|$15,975
|$18,123
|Rough
|$12,250
|$14,454
|$16,398
Estimated values
2014 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,009
|$17,642
|$19,995
|Clean
|$14,379
|$16,907
|$19,162
|Average
|$13,118
|$15,438
|$17,497
|Rough
|$11,857
|$13,969
|$15,832