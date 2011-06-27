Used 2014 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews
Materials matter
I owned a 2004 expedition (Eddie Bauer). I started having engine problems so very reluctantly I traded it in on a 2014 expedition. Now I wished I could've kept it. The materials used in the seats, the trim and the carpet is soooo cheap. My seats already have a worn pattern. The trim around 3 doors is coming off and my rear heat doesn't work. I am very disappointed. I absolutely loved my truck before and loved the way it drove. The 2014 drives well but as I said, "material matters".
Almost great
Suspension struts failed at 38,000 miles, A/C leaked at 40,000 miles. After A/C repair dashboard started to rattle. Plastic cover over driver seat controls broke early on. There are a few areas by edge of hood and bottom edge of tailgate where it looks like rust under paint. Everything else is near perfect. Ride height allows clear view of road. Engine power can accelerate vehicle for passing with ease with car fully loaded. Comfortable seating for seven. Low speed fan on a/c vent blows to hard. Leather still looks new.
An all around great vehicle.
I bought my '14 Expedition off of a used car lot and I'm beyond impressed at how it still very much has that "new car" feel. It just rolled over 100k miles when I drove it home however it feels like I just drove it off the Ford sales lot, every little feature work exactly how you'd expect with no concerns about degradation after it being 5 years old. I'll admit I had some initial concerns but they were quickly laid to rest after the test drive. Kudos to you Ford.
haul in comfort and roominess
If one needs a family hauler in comfort and roominess, this Expedition EL is still worth considering. Thought the V8 has been replaced by the more advance and peppy 6 cylinders with Eco-boost, the V8 is still more than capable than most folks will need it for. There's enough get-go to haul a bunch of gear and people(up to 8) in the EL trim. The interior is a bit outdated but it still has all the bells and whistle one can use in a big hauler. The ride is composed and rather more secure than our other family hauler, the GMC Yukon XL. The seat is better and more supportive in the Expedition. We love both behemoths as they both get the job done for us. As far as roominess and floor layout, I'd have to give it to the Expedition. It has the best 3rd row seat roominess, leg room and seat comfort. Adults don't mind it as much sitting in the 3rd row compared to our Yukon XL. MPG for both is what to be expected in such large vehicles. Average 16mpg overall for both in city/hwy combined. If you can afford the fuel cost and cruise in style and comfort for the entire family, the Expedition is worth it. Beats having to travel in 2 cars(2 drivers), 2 car payment, insurance and overall travel risks in my opinion. The future option is to go for a minivan or a mid-size crossover SUV once a couple of kids are in college. For now, we love our Expedition. 4-13-20 We still love the utility for hauling and towing stuff. It is a very comfortable cruiser. Having said all that, it comes with a price. The mpg is atrocious at 12mpg/city and 16mpg at best in the Hwy. So far it has been reliable with nearly 125,000. Ours is the 2014 EL model.
Seat Skirt problem on drivers side seat
I have had my Expedition since 2/28/15 and I had problems with drivers side seat skirt where the bracket has broken twice. The first time was at 7000 miles and second time at 44000 after being repaired. I also went the dealership and voiced my concerns at 37500 oil change service that seat skirt was separating from seat. The dealership took pictures and I was told they would investigate the original work order on the repair and they would contact Ford. I never heard back from Villa Ford in Orange, CA. I returned to inquiry on their finding to only find that service person was I longer with them. I asked for Ford’s CSR number to Lodge a formal complaint. The weak bracket that holds the seat skirt looks not strong enough the the cover of the power seat and this is on a $50k truck. I had the exact same problem on my 2008 Eddie Bauer Expedition. Both are third generation Expeditions 2008-2017 models. Ford has ruled that there nothing they can do financially and rejected my request of this serial defect. This bracket is designed to failed my opinion and very poor craftsmanship for the interior of a $50K truck. You can understand once but this is the third time between my two vehicles. I never had this problem with my first 2002 Expedition which was part of the first generation. The bracket seems to fail if you slide across the seat as exiting the vehicle. The part is not made sturdy enough to hold a person weight. The dealership tried to tell me I had to step out of the vehicle by using the retractable side steps to avoid this from happening again. I follow the advice of the service department, but upon my visit back in March for my 37500 oil change service I noticed that the Villa Ford lot employee sold out across the seat just like 99% of the population would when e outing the vehicle. The employee delivering me my car is exiting the car incorrectly by Villa Ford own advice. If you can’t controll your own employees how can you blame the customer when your team is contributing to the stress to seat skirt. How can you control any valet, car wash or dealership to exiting the car without sliding out across the skirt? Ford has given me no choice but the not buy a Ford anymore for the poor quality and design of the seat skirt. I dont think I should pay $700 every other year to repair a product that not designed not to break. I have pictures but I didn’t see an option to add them. Disappointing outcome. Beware.
