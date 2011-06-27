Vehicle overview

Coming off a redesign last year, the 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 represents full-size pickups at their best. A heavy-duty coil-spring rear suspension (instead of the traditional leaf springs) gives the Ram a more carlike highway ride, while still ably tackling the dirty work of a pickup. This setup also saves weight, allows for the fitment of a stabilizer bar and improves off-road performance. The ride itself is still far from luxurious, but in most cases, other trucks will feel positively primitive in comparison.

The Ram 1500's interior is also praise-worthy, outshining other trucks with its attractive design, excellent ergonomics and quality materials. A choice of three engines allows for a bit of flexibility to fit some budgets, but we really only recommend going for the largest 5.7-liter V8. Not just because we're horsepower mongers, but because it provides sufficient power and gets the same EPA fuel economy ratings as the weak V6 engine.

The 2010 Ram 1500 sees only a few changes to the model range this year. The tow rating for the 5.7-liter V8 jumps about a thousand pounds -- not because of improved mechanicals, but rather because Dodge (or is that Ram?) says that last year's figures were overly conservative. In terms of new features, the Ram gains an integrated trailer brake controller, trailer-tow mirrors and a tire-pressure monitor that also keeps tabs on the spare.

Given all of the praise we heap on the 2010 Ram 1500, it's no wonder why this pickup beat the competition in a recent comparison test. When pitted against the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra -- which are all excellent trucks in their own right -- the Ram took home the prize for its well-rounded strengths. Simply put, the Ram 1500 is a truck that gets it right in performance, comfort, design and build quality.