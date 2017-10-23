There are 11 standard trim levels: Tradesman, HFE EcoDiesel, Express, Big Horn/Lone Star, Sport, Night,, Lone Star Silver, Laramie, Rebel, Laramie Longhorn and Limited. A variety of special-edition models exist, one of which is the Harvest.

Most trims come standard with a 3.6-liter V6 (305 hp, 269 lb-ft), while Rebel, Laramie Longhorn and Limited variants come standard with a 5.7-liter V8 (395 hp, 410 lb-ft). For fans of diesel torque, a 3.0-liter diesel V6 (240 hp, 420 lb-ft) will also be available on all but Express, Night and Rebel trims (delayed availability). Of course, the V8 is optional on all Ram 1500s, save for the HFE trim. And all three engines are paired with an eight-speed transmission and can be had in either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

The Tradesman is the workhorse of the lineup, with minimal luxury accoutrements and amenities. Just about all of its exterior parts that aren't metal are black, but it does come with a Class IV hitch receiver, a spray-in bedliner and cruise control. Like the Tradesman, the Express is also a worker's truck, but it deletes the hitch and bedliner (they are offered as options) and adds body-colored exterior trim, carpeting and 20-inch wheels. Both have the most flexibility with bed and cab configurations and come standard with the V6.

The HFE EcoDiesel is a work truck that's outfitted with the 3.0-liter diesel engine and is intended to be the fuel economy standout of the lineup. It's available only in a Quad Cab configuration and comes with few features and fewer options.

But trucks just aren't about working, so the Big Horn (called Lone Star in Texas) adds more features such as a 110-volt power outlet, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system dubbed Uconnect Access. Upgraded cloth seating with a power-adjustable driver's seat and leather-wrapped steering wheel round things out.

Sport and Night models are similar and bring a street-truck flair to the lineup with 20-inch wheels, bucket seats, projector headlights, LED interior lighting and adjustable pedals. While Sport models have body-colored exterior pieces, Night models are in black, with black wheels to match. Regular-cab, rear-wheel-drive Sport models are referred to as the R/T and come with 22-inch wheels, a sport hood and a blacked-out grille with R/T badging.

New-for-2018 Harvest trims are available in two unique colors and have additional ground clearance, all-terrain tires, black tubular side steps, skid plates and tow hooks, and a unique chrome grille as well as chrome bumpers and exterior trim.

The Laramie is similar to the Big Horn but also has auto-dimming mirrors, wood trim, heated and ventilated leather front seats with driver-seat memory settings, and a 10-speaker audio system.

The Laramie Longhorn (crew-cab V8 only) is the perfect blend of luxury and work truck. Added features include keyless entry and ignition, remote start, front and rear parking sensors, wood interior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and a navigation system.

At the top of the range, the Limited is only available with the V8 and adds monotone paint schemes, side-step bars, automatic windshield wipers, automatic high beams, a self-leveling air suspension and even fancier stitched leather upholstery.

The Ram is also available in an off-road-oriented variant called the Rebel. On the outside, you'll find features similar to those on the Sport R/T, but the Rebel has 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, black fender flares, Bilstein shock absorbers, tow hooks, LED foglights and keyless entry. The Rebel's interior is similar to that of the Sport, though with a few more features.