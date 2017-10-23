  1. Home
2018 Ram 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth-riding suspension provides plenty of comfort
  • Quiet and attractive cabin
  • Smooth and efficient eight-speed automatic transmission
  • Rebel 1500 off-road package offers extra capability
  • Maximum tow rating falls shy of those of class leaders
  • Diesel engine's upfront cost is significant
  • Missing some of the latest driver assist technologies
Which 1500 does Edmunds recommend?

Thanks to buyer demand, trucks can be everything from economical to luxurious. Getting one that best suits your wants and needs is paramount, and the 2018 Ram 1500 gives you a broad range of options. We'd have to go with the Rebel, thanks to its off-road performance and street comfort. Just make sure to throw in the Protection and Luxury packages

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.4 / 10

Though the 2018 Ram 1500 is one of the oldest designs on sale in the segment, it's easy to make the case that the Ram is still our favorite light-duty pickup. One of the primary reasons is the Ram's smooth ride, which is best in class. It comes about from the Ram's class-exclusive coil-spring rear suspension and available self-leveling air suspension.

But that's not all we like. Another Ram strength is its excellent engine lineup. Although the Ram comes in below the class-leading towing numbers by a few hundred pounds, it's still abundantly capable. Its standard engine is a strong but efficient V6, and there's also an optional V8 with plenty of towing power and a turbocharged diesel V6 that returns excellent fuel economy in the class.

Once you've picked an engine, several variants are available for the Ram, from the bare-bones Tradesman to the top-of-the-line Limited and even the off-road-ready Rebel. The Ram also boasts a modern interior, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and lots of opportunity for even more customization.

Of course, competing trucks aren't exactly slouches. But even as the old guy of the group, the Ram is still standing strong.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Ram 1500 (including the Ram 1500 Diesel) as one of Edmunds' Best Pickup Trucks for 2018.

2018 Ram 1500 models

The 2018 Ram 1500 is a full-size pickup available in multiple body styles and bed lengths and with three engine options. The regular cab (two doors) can seat three and is available with either a standard bed (6 feet 4 inches) or an extended bed (8 feet). The Quad Cab (four doors) can seat six and comes only with the standard bed. The crew cab (also four doors, but bigger rear doors) increases rear-seat legroom and is available with either a short bed (5 feet 7 inches) or the standard bed.

There are 11 standard trim levels: Tradesman, HFE EcoDiesel, Express, Big Horn/Lone Star, Sport, Night,, Lone Star Silver, Laramie, Rebel, Laramie Longhorn and Limited. A variety of special-edition models exist, one of which is the Harvest.

Most trims come standard with a 3.6-liter V6 (305 hp, 269 lb-ft), while Rebel, Laramie Longhorn and Limited variants come standard with a 5.7-liter V8 (395 hp, 410 lb-ft). For fans of diesel torque, a 3.0-liter diesel V6 (240 hp, 420 lb-ft) will also be available on all but Express, Night and Rebel trims (delayed availability). Of course, the V8 is optional on all Ram 1500s, save for the HFE trim. And all three engines are paired with an eight-speed transmission and can be had in either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

The Tradesman is the workhorse of the lineup, with minimal luxury accoutrements and amenities. Just about all of its exterior parts that aren't metal are black, but it does come with a Class IV hitch receiver, a spray-in bedliner and cruise control. Like the Tradesman, the Express is also a worker's truck, but it deletes the hitch and bedliner (they are offered as options) and adds body-colored exterior trim, carpeting and 20-inch wheels. Both have the most flexibility with bed and cab configurations and come standard with the V6.

The HFE EcoDiesel is a work truck that's outfitted with the 3.0-liter diesel engine and is intended to be the fuel economy standout of the lineup. It's available only in a Quad Cab configuration and comes with few features and fewer options.

But trucks just aren't about working, so the Big Horn (called Lone Star in Texas) adds more features such as a 110-volt power outlet, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system dubbed Uconnect Access. Upgraded cloth seating with a power-adjustable driver's seat and leather-wrapped steering wheel round things out.

Sport and Night models are similar and bring a street-truck flair to the lineup with 20-inch wheels, bucket seats, projector headlights, LED interior lighting and adjustable pedals. While Sport models have body-colored exterior pieces, Night models are in black, with black wheels to match. Regular-cab, rear-wheel-drive Sport models are referred to as the R/T and come with 22-inch wheels, a sport hood and a blacked-out grille with R/T badging.

New-for-2018 Harvest trims are available in two unique colors and have additional ground clearance, all-terrain tires, black tubular side steps, skid plates and tow hooks, and a unique chrome grille as well as chrome bumpers and exterior trim.

The Laramie is similar to the Big Horn but also has auto-dimming mirrors, wood trim, heated and ventilated leather front seats with driver-seat memory settings, and a 10-speaker audio system.

The Laramie Longhorn (crew-cab V8 only) is the perfect blend of luxury and work truck. Added features include keyless entry and ignition, remote start, front and rear parking sensors, wood interior trim, upgraded leather upholstery and a navigation system.

At the top of the range, the Limited is only available with the V8 and adds monotone paint schemes, side-step bars, automatic windshield wipers, automatic high beams, a self-leveling air suspension and even fancier stitched leather upholstery.

The Ram is also available in an off-road-oriented variant called the Rebel. On the outside, you'll find features similar to those on the Sport R/T, but the Rebel has 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, black fender flares, Bilstein shock absorbers, tow hooks, LED foglights and keyless entry. The Rebel's interior is similar to that of the Sport, though with a few more features.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our drive of the Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2014, the current Ram 1500 has received some revisions, primarily around a new infotainment system and updates to trims and packages. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Ram 1500.

Driving

8.5
The diesel's strong suit is torque (it has only 240 hp), so the strength of this powertrain shines brightest when it's towing or hauling. Combine that with the excellent steering and handling of the Ram 1500 chassis, and you've got a winner.

Acceleration

7.5
The Ram 1500 diesel won't win many drag races. It takes 9 seconds to get to 60 mph. But that's not the point. Its immense torque (420 lb-ft) gives it a huge advantage when towing, hauling or climbing grades.

Braking

8.0
Our test truck stopped from 60 mph in 135 feet, similar to other trucks with all-season tires. The pedal feels reassuring, but it isn't overly abrupt — a good trait when towing or hauling.

Steering

9.0
The steering has a nice, direct feel and linearity. There's a crisp and predictable response with good feedback, even with a heavy load. The Ram 1500 goes arrow-straight down the highway, too. The top of the pickup class.

Handling

9.0
Body roll is reined in nicely. Good cornering stability, even when the trailer is wagging in the wind. Credit the coil-spring rear suspension's lateral link for that.

Drivability

9.5
Shifting is nearly imperceptible with the eight-speed automatic. The rpm jumps are small, and the diesel has more than enough torque to bridge the gaps. About as good as it gets for trucks.

Off-road

The EcoDiesel's smooth torque delivery and long range are pluses when you want to get away from it all. Its standard coil-spring suspension provides good articulation, so the wheels can always get power through its locking differentials.

Comfort

8.5
Optional air springs take the edge off the ride when the truck's unladen, but even the standard coil springs beat the competition. The cabin is admirably quiet compared to other pickups, and the rear half of the crew cab is every bit as pleasant as the front.

Seat comfort

8.5
The seats are supportive and well-shaped; we never tired of them, even after extended periods. That statement applies equally to the crew cab's rear seats.

Ride comfort

9.0
The standard rear coil springs (versus the typical leaf) on the Ram 1500 allow for the substitution of air springs all around. Our truck had this groundbreaking option, which makes for a plush ride over broken ground.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Road and wind noise levels are admirably restrained. The diesel does emit a bit of signature noise when accelerating, but it quiets down when cruising at steady speeds.

Climate control

The Ram 1500 is available with dual-zone automatic climate control. And it is easy to use, with the temperature information requiring just a glance at the screen.

Interior

8.5
Excellent ergonomics and front cabin airiness. The capable Uconnect infotainment system practically explains itself. The crew cab provides excellent rear seat space, more than enough for full-grown adults to settle in for long trips.

Ease of use

9.0
The air-conditioning and touchscreen radio controls are as good as any, and the driving position is comfy. The steering wheel buttons are small, but they call up an amazing array of data.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The front seat access is good, partially thanks to handy grab handles on the front roof pillars. The wide-opening rear doors offer similar handles. The only issue is the 4x4 cab height, but all competing trucks share this basic trait.

Roominess

8.5
The front cabin is open, and the styling makes the dash feel airy, not monolithic. The crew cab's rear seat offers no-compromise full-size accommodations. Everyone onboard is a winner.

Visibility

8.0
Visibility out the front and to the sides is quite good. The large mirrors help. The crew cab's longer rear windows aid blind-spot visibility. The optional backup camera on our truck is well worth the cost.

Quality

9.0
Exterior gaps and paint quality are good. Inside, solid materials and design choices give off a premium vibe. The quietness suggests there's no scrimping in unseen places.

Utility

8.5
The EcoDiesel's approximate 9,000-pound tow rating isn't tops but is still quite stout. And it burns far less fuel, towing or not. The range is unmatched. In the cabin, there are generously sized storage pockets in all four doors. The rear seat bottoms fold up to reveal a flat surface.

Technology

Ram's standard audio system doesn't support much in terms of smartphone connectivity, but opt for the 8.4-inch system and you get complete integration with Android or Apple smartphones.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ram 1500.

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a Truck!
Jason Kleiger ,02/17/2018
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
I have the short bed Laramie CC with the 5.7 V8 4x4. There was not an exact match for purposes of the review on Edmunds. This truck has the softest and quietest ride. It is unbelievable. Chrysler really thought of everything when putting together this truck. This isn’t even the Limited, but I have not had one of those “awww man, I wish it had the _____.” Mine doesn’t have rambox or the air suspension, but I can’t imagine the suspension can be anymore smooth yet agile than it already is. As for the rambox, I’m sure it’s a nice feature, but there is plenty of space to store things securely inside, even in those little boxes built into the floor. This truck is smart - it knows the temperature enough to decide whether to turn on the heated seats/steering wheel, or turn on the ventilated seats. It also knows whether to turn on the defroster and the heated mirrors. Apple car play is amazing. So much easier than using the older Uconnect systems. Even something so passive as the wheel to wheel steps are brilliantly engineered. They’re at the perfect height to get in and out of the truck (without muddying up your pants). The design of the truck (although dated, and slated for a remodel for the MY 2019), is still gorgeous. I have the Delmonico Red, and the paint is amazing, and the truck still has that “tough” look. Call me gaudy, but I love all the chrome. The only knock on the truck is that sometimes the steering wheel controls have a spasm and won’t work. It usually corrects itself after turning off the car and coming back to the car a few minutes later. If that’s my only complaint, this truck is simply amazing. Like another reviewer said, gas mileage sucks, but I didn’t buy this truck to get 30+ mpg. You’re better off with the diesel or the v6 for that.
Will never own a Car again, Trucks rule!
Anthony Reaves,02/12/2019
Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I traded in my 2014 Honda CRV and got a great value for it. I brought this truck because of the rebates and discounts ($12,000.00). I had never owned a truck before this. I have been buying cars since 1977, and this was an eye opener. The Ram 1500 that I got is a little basic, not equipped with many Technology options. It does have bluetooth, pretty nice sound system. With that exception, this is a great truck. In Michigan we have had back to back Ice and snow storms, and this truck has not slipped one time. I had thought I was having a problem with the transmission, and returned to dealer, the Service Tech at Cueter Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM took an hour to demonstrate to me how to use the truck correctly. The next RAM will be better equipped but I will be a truck owner forever. One other note, there is not a lot of storage space in my truck.
Best truck I've ever owned
Tony Cash,10/08/2018
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
The ride is by far smoother than any other truck. I love the air suspension and how it lowers on its own when you hit 60 to help with gas mileage. I can lower it so my wife's Mom can get in more easily. The ride is something that I just can't get over. There really isn't anything that I don't like about this truck. Ford and Chevy make nice trucks, but they don't ride near as smooth as the Ram. You can also raise it up two levels to take it off road. I can't seeing ever buying any other truck but a Ram.
big blue
bobby snow,09/13/2018
HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
What a fabulous truck exceeded all my expectations Big Blue as she is named after the bright NEW HOLLAND BLUE paint Took her on a 3000 mile trip 4 days after purchase and she offered up 33.5 miles per gallon even through the mountains.
See all 27 reviews of the 2018 Ram 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the 1500 models:

Electronic Stability Control
Helps maintain control of the truck in low-traction conditions. Uses the brakes to mitigate wheel slip and trailer sway.
Side Curtain Airbags
Helps mitigate side-impact injury to the driver and passengers by deploying from the area above the windows.
ParkView and ParkSense
Warns the driver through visual and audible cues when the truck is getting close enough to potentially impact an object.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%

More about the 2018 Ram 1500

Used 2018 Ram 1500 Overview

The Used 2018 Ram 1500 is offered in the following submodels: 1500 Crew Cab, 1500 Regular Cab, 1500 Quad Cab, 1500 Diesel. Available styles include Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Night 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Harvest 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Harvest 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Harvest 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Night 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Harvest 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Harvest 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Night 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Night 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Night 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Night 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Harvest 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Night 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ram 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ram 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ram 1500 Big Horn is priced between $29,500 and$39,955 with odometer readings between 2517 and85786 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ram 1500 Express is priced between $27,888 and$38,963 with odometer readings between 5334 and44780 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ram 1500 Rebel is priced between $36,680 and$40,495 with odometer readings between 13470 and54816 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ram 1500 Sport is priced between $36,999 and$46,995 with odometer readings between 26817 and52219 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ram 1500 Harvest is priced between $25,680 and$36,000 with odometer readings between 12285 and26303 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ram 1500 Night is priced between $32,614 and$42,998 with odometer readings between 15371 and26153 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ram 1500 SLT Fleet is priced between $25,000 and$28,384 with odometer readings between 30531 and52175 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ram 1500 Laramie is priced between $39,999 and$39,999 with odometer readings between 19570 and19570 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Ram 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ram 1500 for sale near. There are currently 83 used and CPO 2018 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,000 and mileage as low as 2517 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ram 1500.

Can't find a used 2018 Ram 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram 1500 for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,497.

Find a used Ram for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,508.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram 1500 for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,747.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,588.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ram 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

