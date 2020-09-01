What's under the Ram 1500's hood?

The standard Ram 1500 comes with a 3.6-liter V6 with a mild hybrid system, dubbed eTorque. Engine upgrades include a V6 diesel and a gasoline V8 with or without the eTorque system.

But the real meat this year is the TRX, which features the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 found in the Jeep Trackhawk and Dodge Challenger, Charger and Durango. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the engine will produce 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque in the Ram — roughly 250 more horsepower and 140 lb-ft more torque than the current F-150 Raptor. Ram says the beefy engine will rocket the TRX from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, or 1.5 seconds quicker than the Raptor.

Longtime Ram fans with visions of the Viper-powered Dodge Ram SRT-10 can rest assured, the TRX is more than just a straight-line monster. Off-road performance is the other half of the equation, and the TRX abides. The truck features Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive dampers at all four corners, 35-inch all terrain tires, a Dana 60 rear end, an electronic locking differential, and a massive air filter to keep unwanted particles from entering the engine. There are, of course, skid plates all around to protect the front axle, transfer case, fuel tank and more from damage. There's even a jump detection system that modifies engine speed and torque, as well as suspension components, to avoid driveline damage when the truck returns to terra firma.

How's the Ram 1500's interior?

Until we get a chance to examine the new F-150 up close, the Ram 1500 gets the crown in terms of interior design and quality. The Ram's cabin is chock full of upscale materials, and upper trims feature two-tone color schemes that truly justify the asking price. The seats are comfortable and supportive, and wind and tire noise is admirably muted. In crew-cab form, the Ram 1500 is the only vehicle in the class with reclining rear seats to ensure everyone can find an enjoyable seating position.

The TRX offers a few unique upgrades, starting with a leather surround for the instrument area. Two seating surfaces are available — cloth/faux leather or leather/imitation suede — and a flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters gives you easy control of the transmission.

How's the Ram 1500's tech?

Redesigned just a couple years ago, the Ram 1500 offers all the latest and greatest safety features and driving aids. While few are standard, most can be added to the Ram 1500 once you step up from the base Tradesman model.

Standard on the TRX is a 10-speaker audio system and the 12-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen that is a staple of this Ram 1500 generation. The TRX will get a few new features, including a digital rearview mirror and low-mounted front-facing camera. While the Ram 1500 lacks something as unique as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500's transparent trailer camera system, the available Trailer Reverse Steer Control will take control of the steering duties as you park with a trailer.

Note that the Ram 1500 TRX can haul up to 1,310 pounds and tow up to 8,100 pounds. Other Ram models can haul and tow more, but the TRX can handle slightly more than the current-generation Raptor.

Edmunds says

Not to be outdone by a fancy new Ford, the Ram 1500 returns to the fray with an off-road beast to battle the F-150 Raptor. Keep your eyes peeled for the 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX when it launches this winter.