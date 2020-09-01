2021 Ram 1500
Coming Winter 2020
2021 Ram 1500Estimated Price: Starting at $33,000 (estimated)
What to expect
- New TRX variant driven by 702-horsepower Hellcat engine
- Off-road oriented TRX features Bilstein shocks, Dana 60 rear end and all-terrain tires
- 702-unit Launch Edition comes fully loaded, with special paint and interior trim
- Part of the fifth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2019
2021 Ram 1500 Review
What is the Ram 1500?
The Ram 1500 is our favorite light-duty pickup truck by a country mile. Even though it ultimately can't tow as much as its rivals, the Ram sets the bar for the class in terms of technology integration, interior materials quality and ride comfort. But there's one small gap in the Ram lineup. While Ford, Chevrolet and Ram all offer off-road performance packages, the only high-speed desert runner in the group is the Ford F-150 Raptor. But that model is going away next year as the F-150 begins a new generation. So what's a truck shopper with a need for speed to do? Will the 702-horsepower 2021 Ram 1500 TRX suffice?
Related 2021 Ram 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals