  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 150
  4. Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

1993 Dodge RAM 150 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge RAM 150 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$726 - $1,528
Used RAM 150 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Last year for this generation Ram. Special Package replaces Special LE on D & W150 standard cab. A 30-gallon tank, block heater, AM/FM/cassette with equalizer and snowplow prep are optional. Available 5.9 V8 on Standard/Club Cab models. Flame Red, Emerald Green and three two-tone color combinations offered. Modified wheel/center cap design.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge RAM 150.

5(80%)
4(0%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Long live the Dodges
byndq,07/15/2002
170,000 miles and still going strong. Zero oil usage between changes. Interior also held up perfect. No major repairs of any kind. Last year for this body style. It's a classic for its long run of this style.
Dodge Ram W150
Gregory A. Kennedy,12/09/2002
The 1993 Dodge Ram W150 4X4 with the Magnum 5.2 V8 is a excellent truck to own. My current mileage is 133,000 and the engine and drivetrain is as strong as it was when I bought it. Gets about 16 mpg with 31x10.50-15 tires. Seem to get a lot of comments on how good the truck looks. Best truck I have ever owned. I would consider buing another Dodge Ram 4X4.
dodge truck d-150
raymond frantz,08/11/2002
needs 4 tires, tune up, alignment, sway links on front end, disc. brakes refaced, possible brake pads, good clening inside, body is super condition, 2 tone paint, paint needs touched up, no air, v-8, ps,pb,2 wd,
dodge ram
Reed,01/06/2003
This truck is great has lots of power and gets good gas milage
See all 5 reviews of the 1993 Dodge RAM 150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Dodge RAM 150

Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150 Overview

The Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150 is offered in the following submodels: RAM 150 Regular Cab, RAM 150 Extended Cab. Available styles include LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Dodge RAM 150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Dodge RAM 150 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150.

Can't find a used 1993 Dodge RAM 150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge RAM 150 for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,452.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,386.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge RAM 150 for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,522.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,982.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Dodge RAM 150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge RAM 150 lease specials

Related Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles