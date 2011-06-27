1993 Dodge RAM 150 Review
1993 Highlights
Last year for this generation Ram. Special Package replaces Special LE on D & W150 standard cab. A 30-gallon tank, block heater, AM/FM/cassette with equalizer and snowplow prep are optional. Available 5.9 V8 on Standard/Club Cab models. Flame Red, Emerald Green and three two-tone color combinations offered. Modified wheel/center cap design.
Most helpful consumer reviews
byndq,07/15/2002
170,000 miles and still going strong. Zero oil usage between changes. Interior also held up perfect. No major repairs of any kind. Last year for this body style. It's a classic for its long run of this style.
Gregory A. Kennedy,12/09/2002
The 1993 Dodge Ram W150 4X4 with the Magnum 5.2 V8 is a excellent truck to own. My current mileage is 133,000 and the engine and drivetrain is as strong as it was when I bought it. Gets about 16 mpg with 31x10.50-15 tires. Seem to get a lot of comments on how good the truck looks. Best truck I have ever owned. I would consider buing another Dodge Ram 4X4.
raymond frantz,08/11/2002
needs 4 tires, tune up, alignment, sway links on front end, disc. brakes refaced, possible brake pads, good clening inside, body is super condition, 2 tone paint, paint needs touched up, no air, v-8, ps,pb,2 wd,
Reed,01/06/2003
This truck is great has lots of power and gets good gas milage
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
