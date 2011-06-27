Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,610
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,610
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,610
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/520 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,610
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,610
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,610
ST Quick Order Package 24Ayes
ST Quick Order Package 22Ayes
ST Quick Order Package 26Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,610
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,610
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,610
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,610
Smoker's Groupyes
UConnect Hands-Free Communicationyes
ST Popular Equipment Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,610
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,610
Front head room40.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.9 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,610
Folding Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Class IV Receiver Hitchyes
Sliding Rear Windowyes
Under Rail Box Bedlineryes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Chrome Appearance Groupyes
Chrome Accents Groupyes
MOPAR Chrome Side Step and Bed Railyes
Tow Hooksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,610
Front track68.0 in.
Curb weight4545 lbs.
Gross weight6025 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach18.6 degrees
Maximum payload1480 lbs.
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Length209.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height74.6 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,610
Exterior Colors
  • Rugged Brown Pearlcoat
  • Austin Tan Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, vinyl
  • Dark Slate/Medium Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,610
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,610
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,610
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
