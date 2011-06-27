  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(148)
Appraise this car

2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Optional "Hemi" V8, sharp steering, compliant ride, spacious interior, available side curtain airbags.
  • Poor fuel mileage, cramped rear seat, fewer body configurations than its competition, ABS not standard.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$8,500
Used Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Still the king of big-truck attitude, the Ram 1500 can handle the diverse duties of comfortable daily driver and capable workhorse with equal ease.

2005 Highlights

The 3.7-liter V6 and 4.7-liter V8 receive a standard six-speed manual transmission. Crew cab models can be equipped with a power sunroof and Sirius Satellite Radio this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

5(73%)
4(21%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
148 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 148 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Just RAM it!
tvilla,02/10/2012
My first dodge and its an 05 ram HEMI 4x4 quad cab w/20's. The power is awesome. Got this ram with 59k miles and now have 111000. It has been flawless. It has taken me anywhere I have wanted to go. I have traveled and slept in it many times so it is very comfortable. Was moving from Tx to Az with a camper shell. So I packed it out as much as would fit. Put my wifes 4000 pound car on a tow dolly and packed it out .. I still did 75 mph and sometimes 80. It runs and idles so smooth you'd think it was brand new! Even w/o dual exhaust it still roars when you get on it. And its quiet when you don't.
2005 Dodge Ram 1500, 5.7 liter Hemi Quad Cab, SLT
lee5720,12/13/2010
I bought this truck new and have never regretted it. I like it very much. The ride is very comfortable and the dash board controls are easy to understand and easy to reach while driving.
one issue in one year not too bad
jake120,12/26/2011
i have owned my reg cab 4.7l 4x4 automatic truck since january and truck has far exceeded my expectations, i have always owned chevy and last two let me down so i figured i would give dodge a chance. i bought it with 60,000 and have put 25000 miles on so far only issue i ran into was both front wheel bearings went on me and they are not the easiest to fix, have heard this is an issue with these at that mileage. other than that truck has been awesome. has descent gas mileage for what it is and has sufficient power i would buy it again in a heartbeat
Great versatile truck with 4.7L
amf,06/17/2010
I purchased a used quad cab with the 4.7 L and the 5 speed auto. It had the 20" wheels, which the dealer traded out for me to the chrome 16's. Dynamite combo; this gives you the 4.7 L with 3.9 gears and standard wheels which == good towing (7k), good power and good mileage (16-18 HWY). I've towed tractors, horses and building materials for 3 years with no repairs. Better truck than any ford I've ever had.
See all 148 reviews of the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
9 city / 14 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
500 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500

Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Overview

The Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10, Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab. Available styles include SRT-10 4dr Quad Cab Rwd SB (8.3L 10cyl 4A), SRT-10 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (8.3L 10cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (3.7L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), and 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT is priced between $5,900 and$16,900 with odometer readings between 73233 and177765 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2005 Ram Pickup 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,900 and mileage as low as 73233 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

Can't find a used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,972.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,173.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,076.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,485.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 lease specials

Related Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles