Consumer Rating
(127)
2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong output from top-line V8, sharp steering, compliant ride, very spacious interior in Mega Cab, available side curtain airbags.
  • Poor fuel mileage, cramped rear seat in Quad Cab, ABS not standard.
Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Still the king of big-truck attitude, the 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 can handle the diverse duties of comfortable daily driver and capable workhorse with equal ease.

Vehicle overview

Although the previous-generation (1994-2001) Ram pickup was a big success for Dodge, Dodge knew it was getting long in the tooth compared to redesigned rivals from Ford and GM. In 2002, the company revamped the Ram, but it was careful not to make any radical changes in terms of styling even though under the skin the Dodge truck benefited from a number of improvements, ranging from a stiffer frame and bigger brakes to the adoption of power-adjustable pedals and a larger passenger compartment in the Quad Cab models.

Realizing that pickups are seeing increased duty as family vehicles and that most folks don't often fill up their pickup's bed, that redesign saw Dodge take 3 inches from the standard bed length (now 6 feet 3 inches) and add it to the passenger compartment. In essence, this design allows the Quad Cab to have the expansive passenger room of a crew cab while keeping the truck's overall length nearly the same as an extended-cab truck. But to make sure that every potential customer's needs are met, an 8-foot bed is still available.

In response to concerns that the old 5.9-liter Magnum V8 had both poor performance and atrocious fuel consumption, Dodge made the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 available in the Ram 1500 in late 2003. With 345 horsepower, this mill with the legendary name makes 100 horses more than the old 5.9-liter Magnum. Torque is also more robust and peaks at a stout 375 pound-feet. Further enhancements for 2006 include a stronger frame, a new 4WD suspension system and fresh exterior style. The new Mega Cab model, which is actually built using a heavy-duty Ram 2500 frame, adds 20 inches to the Quad Cab's cabin. We think highly of the 2006 Dodge Ram, as we appreciate its powerful performance, agile handling, comfortable ride, good crash test scores and tight build quality.

2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 models

The Dodge Ram 1500 is available in three cab styles: regular, Quad Cab (crew cab) and Mega (really big crew cab). The regular and Quad Cab models come with either a short or long cargo bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the Quad Cab long bed but pairs an even bigger cabin with the short bed. For each body style, Dodge offers an ST, SLT or Laramie trim. The Ram ST is pretty bare-bones; go with the SLT for alloy wheels, standard cruise control, cloth seating, keyless entry and power windows, locks and mirrors. The luxurious Laramie comes with standard upgrades like dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, a power driver seat, a six-CD changer and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. The selection of available options depends on model and trim but highlights include a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system, upgraded audio, a Sport package and a TRX4 off-road package.

2006 Highlights

Dodge has significantly updated its full-size Ram pickup this year with a new body style, new luxury-oriented features and enhanced hardware. The big news, so to speak, is a new super-sized Mega Cab model. It features a 20-inch-longer cabin to provide best-in-class interior room. All Ram 1500s feature a new dash, center console, seats and radios. A navigation system and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system are newly optional on the Dodge truck. Hardware updates include a stiffened frame and, for 4WD models, a new independent front suspension (excluding the Mega Cab) and a front-axle disconnect system tied into a new electronic transfer case. Dodge has also fitted the Ram's 5.7-liter V8 with a multidisplacement cylinder deactivation system that's said to improve fuel economy in certain driving situations. Wrapping things up for the 2006 Dodge Ram is freshened front-end styling and new wheels.

Performance & mpg

Three engines see duty in the Dodge Ram 1500: a 3.7-liter V6 (215 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque), a 4.7-liter V8 (235 hp and 300 lb-ft) and a 5.7-liter V8 (345 hp and 375 lb-ft). A small selection of ST-trim builds comes with the V6 as standard but most Rams have the 4.7-liter V8. The 5.7-liter V8 is typically optional except on the Mega Cab, where it is standard. The two smaller engines are paired with either a six-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission. The big V8 comes with an automatic only. Properly equipped, a 4WD Ram Quad Cab can pull 8,600 pounds.

Safety

Side curtain airbags are optional on all Ram pickups and all center seats have three-point seatbelts. Four-wheel antilock brakes are optional on the ST and SLT and standard for the Laramie. Crash test scores are impressive, with the 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 garnering a "Good" rating (the highest possible) in frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, and five stars from the government for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts.

Driving

For such a big vehicle, the 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 is nimble and easy to drive. The suspension can still be a bit bouncy at times, but when loaded up with passengers and cargo, the Ram's ride quality is downright comfortable. With the 5.7-liter V8, there's plenty of power for hills and hauling, but as expected, fuel mileage still isn't great. Unless you plan on heavy towing, the more efficient 4.7-liter V8 would probably serve your needs just fine.

Interior

The Ram's cabin features white-faced gauges, simple twist-knob climate controls and a huge center armrest/bin. In Quad Cab models, the rear seats fold up to reveal a flat load floor for carrying large items inside. The rear seats also recline in Mega Cab models. The Dodge Ram pickup also boasts impressive overall build and materials quality that approaches the class leaders in many respects.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

5(65%)
4(22%)
3(6%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.4
127 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my 2006 Ram 1500!
John Clay,03/31/2016
Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
I purchased my Ram 1500 4WD Laramie quad cab new in 2006. It is equipped with the 5.7 liter hemi. So far, it's been bullet proof. In 10 years, only one trip to the dealer for a warranty repair on an "air gate" that was making noise and preventing proper air circulation. That was covered promptly under warranty and no other service actions other than normal maintenance. I live in Montana and hunt and fish a lot so I'm often using the truck to tow my boat (about 30 times a year) or traveling off-road while hunting. The truck is also used for routine hauling around my property. Pros: reasonable power and torque, outstanding reliability, super sound system and GREAT fuel mileage (about 18.5 mpg on the highway when not towing my boat) with the 5.7 liter hemi with MDS (shuts off 4 cylinders when all 8 are not needed). The creature comforts are also a big plus (leather, dual climate zones, power everything). Con: when towing up hills, the transmission often "hunts" for the ideal gear and shifts too often. I'm betting it's programmed to optimize mileage so it often shifts to a higher gear than I'd like. This has been a great truck for 10 years and I hope to use it for another 10!
2006 Mega Cab 4x4
THE INVESTIGATOR,12/07/2006
In the first 50 miles this truck made me not even look back at my 2007 Lincoln Mark LT truck I traded in on this Dodge Mega Cab. At least when you step on the gas you could at least feel the truck move. I don't care if it only gets 12 mpg. The Lincoln only got 13 mpg and you had to worry that you cleared the intersection before the light changed. The interior room is fantastic and at least the seats are really comfortable. This truck is awesome.
2006 Dodge Ram
brent,07/02/2010
My 1st truck: so no comparison-but I love it. Got the V-6 and it has plenty of power. Truck came with the optional lower rear end; which I wouldn't have bought-maybe this helps with the power? Have thought about changing to the standard rear end-but wonder if any computers would need to be changed. Water pump failed at around 50K, which I didn't think should happen. My main complaint is the AC. It has never been cold. Took it back to the dealer and he said it was operating to spec. Dropped the headliner and put in a heat shield and tinted the rear windshield but didn't seem to help. Now the recirc door has broken (maybe has been broken for a long time) which really limits the airflow.
Rammed
Mark,09/10/2015
SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
I purchased a used (73,000 miles) 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT from a dealership. It appeared in great shape and I did my homework on this truck, but some things lurk in the shadows and come out at night.this truck fits that description. Fortunately I purchased an extended warranty, $0 deductible and it was a blessing I did. 1. Two weeks out of the purchase date the check engine light comes on. Unknown problem. $125 at dealership to determine issue. 2. A few weeks later exhaust pipe comes out of y pipe. Local garage fix for $100 3. Squeaking from engine, to dealership, unknown problem, changed fan belt determined a water leak but unknown from where. 4. In shop again suspension squeak, located water leak, replace water pump, squeak still not located not diagnosed 5. Brakes making steering issue. Brakes hanging up on rotors - was an issue for a while and rotors warped, brake job at local garage 6. Steering very loose all of a sudden, dealership inspected, flushed out, that was their solution 7. Driver's side Ball joint out, Took 3 trips to dealership to determine this. 8. Normal maintenance schedule followed - oil, trans fluids, filters etc 9. A couple months after scheduled trans maintenance Transmission all of a sudden trans slips, loses gear ratio in 3rd and 4th, loses 4 th and 3rd completely. Codes were pulled within an hour of the check engine light coming on and 7 different codes pop up. All of this was in a period of 14 months and 24K miles. No off roading, no racing, just normal driving mostly on highway and very occasionally on hard packed dirt roads. Now I know that used vehicles have some issues that will arise as they get older, as any vehicle will, but this is way too many trips to the garage to fix issues. The final straw that broke the camel's back was the transmission service completed and a couple months later the transmission blows out. Currently waiting for service day to diagnose issue. Caution on Dodge Rams....look before you leap.
See all 127 reviews of the 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
Features & Specs

MPG
8 city / 11 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
500 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
9 city / 14 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
500 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More About This Model

With gasoline and diesel fuel topping $3 a gallon, any new vehicle with "Mega" in the name had best be the "Mega Mileage" model. No such luck with Dodge. People who need heavy-duty pickups won't be swayed by the charm of a Toyota Prius or Honda Insight, so the 2006 Dodge Ram Mega Cab is likely to find a limited but very receptive audience, regardless of gas prices.

Well, it should. Dodge has realized that for many buyers, capacity inside the cab is more important than capacity in the bed. "Since the year 2000," said Darryl Jackson, Dodge marketing vice president, "demand for full-sized crew cab pickups has tripled." Dodge still offers the regular lighter-duty Ram 1500 Quad Cab models, and the Mega Cab, Jackson insists, will appeal to a different audience.

Mega Room
To make it Mega, Dodge took the heavy-duty Ram platform and its 160.5-inch wheelbase, and had designers replace the 8-foot bed with a bed that measures 6 feet, 3 inches, freeing up an extra 20 inches for the cab. While there are 1500, 2500 and 3500 Mega Cab models, all are built on the heavy-duty platform.

This makes for a lot of "biggest" and "first" claims for the Mega Cab: The largest, longest cab in its class, at 142.2 cubic feet and 111.1 inches, respectively. Largest interior cargo volume of any full-size pickup, largest second-row legroom, largest rear-door open angle, at 85 degrees; and the first ever reclining rear seats, which go from a 22-degree seatback angle to 37 degrees.

As the numbers would suggest, the Mega Cab's rear seat is remarkably comfortable and accommodating; after all, the cab is a full foot longer than the Ford F-250 Crew Cab. Even the middle position isn't bad. Flip the seats, and rear cargo room is downright cavernous, and with the 85-degree-opening rear doors, even big stuff, such as a large television, will fit nicely in the rear. As for the bed, 6 feet is plenty, especially since you have the option of lowering the tailgate.

If Room Isn't Enough
Add to that the extra premium options offered, and you have a heavy-duty pickup that is as nice inside as any luxury SUV. There's a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a power sunroof, a power rear window, and — new for 2006 — a genuine full-screen navigation system, replacing the near useless system that was incorporated into the radio faceplate. Instruments and controls are well placed, and there's the expected plethora of cubbyholes, cupholders and storage bins.

There are mechanical updates, too. Dodge is especially proud of the new independent front suspension and steering system and justifiably so: It's as precise and compliant as any big truck we've driven.

Four-wheel-drive models still use a conventional live axle in front and it's executed quite well, too. Even the stiffest-sprung model has a surprisingly tolerable ride. It's clear the Dodge suspension engineers really sweated the compromise between drivability, comfort and utility, and they've hit the target.

Hemi or Diesel
Under the hood, it's a familiar choice: The 5.7-liter Hemi V8, with 345 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque, or the 5.9-liter Cummins Turbodiesel, with 325 hp and a stump-pulling 610 lb-ft of torque. The Hemi is standard on the 1500 and 2500, the diesel is optional on the 2500 and standard on the 3500. A five-speed automatic comes with the Hemi, while the diesel gets a four-speed automatic or a six-speed manual.

My favorite is the diesel with the automatic. This big Cummins has become slightly more civilized over the years. I recall sending my wife to the McDonald's drive-thru with an early model, and they told her to come inside, as they couldn't hear her over the engine noise. The diesel's torque remains incredible as its numbers suggest. That said, the Hemi is no slouch, either, though it obviously isn't having as much fun hauling around 6,000 pounds of truck as a 4,000-pound Charger.

Bottom Line
On the road, the central revelation is how this truck, big as it is, drives smaller. The four-wheel disc brakes are effective, handling is better than you'd think, and its weight is only oppressive when you jam the Mega Cab into a tight turn.

The price seems in the ballpark, too: The Mega Cab 1500 starts at $32,760, and for four-wheel drive, $35,980. It's offered in the uplevel SLT model, and the even more uplevel Laramie — no strippers are available. A Mega Cab 2500 SLT starts at $35,065, and if you want the diesel, add on a whopping $5,555. Load up a 3500 Laramie model with the diesel — base price $48,645 with shipping — and you can top $50,000 very quickly, especially with the rear-seat DVD system ($1,200), the stereo with the navigation system ($1,595) and side airbags ($490).

Production has already begun at the Saltillo plant in Coahuila, Mexico, and the 2006 Dodge Ram Mega Cab should be available at a dealer near you by October.

Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Overview

The Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10, Ram Pickup 1500 Mega Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab. Available styles include SRT-10 4dr Quad Cab SB (8.3L 10cyl 4A), SRT-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (8.3L 10cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and Laramie 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie is priced between $12,988 and$13,646 with odometer readings between 50852 and120489 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Ram Pickup 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,988 and mileage as low as 50852 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

Can't find a used 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,193.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,255.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,044.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,781.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 lease specials

