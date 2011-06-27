  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(92)
Appraise this car

2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong output from 5.7-liter V8, sharp steering, compliant ride, Mega Cab's very spacious interior.
  • Subpar fuel economy, cramped rear seat in Quad Cab.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$10,990 - $12,995
Used Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though overshadowed by fresher competition, the 2007 Dodge Ram is still the king of big-truck attitude and can handle the diverse duties of comfortable daily driver and capable workhorse with equal ease.

Vehicle overview

The Dodge Ram is the full-size truck with attitude. No, not bratty teenage girl attitude, but burly, tattooed nightclub bouncer attitude. A large grille and pumped-up front fenders evoke the styling of a Kenworth tractor, and a rumbling and muscular V8 under the hood does a good impersonation of a NASCAR racer. When drivers of subcompacts have this truck filling their car's rearview mirror, getting out of the way is the first thing on their minds.

On their own, these traits give the Ram some needed distinctiveness in the full-size truck segment. But in today's world of dual usage, where owners expect their pickups to be useful for both work and play, attitude goes only so far. Thankfully, there's a bit of refinement underneath the machismo. Dodge has given its truck better-than average handling reflexes, a roomy cabin and plenty of convenience-oriented equipment.

Though the 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 remains largely untouched, Dodge did make a number of changes last year. These included a redesigned frame and suspension for better handling and ride quality; an updated interior design; and an additional crew cab body style called Mega Cab. True to its name, the Ram Mega Cab boasts one of the largest pickup truck cabins available. Built on the same chassis used for the heavy-duty Ram 2500 long-bed model, the Mega Cab boasts a cabin that's about 20 inches longer than the regular Quad Cab. There's more rear legroom than what's available in many sedans, and the rear seats even recline.

Though Dodge's full-size pickup truck has never been able to match the F-150 or Silverado in terms of sales, we've thought highly of the current-generation Ram since its debut in 2003. For a potential truck owner wanting style and capability, the 2007 Ram 1500 is a very good choice. But shoppers should also be aware that this model year is a dynamic one for full-size trucks. Toyota is introducing a new Tundra (a real full-size this time) and General Motors has an all-new Sierra and Silverado. A little research and some test drives are certainly warranted before settling on the Dodge Ram.

2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 models

The 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 is a full-size pickup truck. There are three body styles to choose from: regular cab, Quad Cab (a crew cab) and Mega Cab (a really big crew cab). The first two come with either a regular short cargo bed or a long bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same-length wheelbase as the Quad Cab long bed but pairs an even bigger cabin with the short bed.

Dodge offers ST, SLT and Laramie trims. The Ram ST has air-conditioning but is otherwise pretty bare-bones; go with the SLT for alloy wheels, cruise control, cloth seating, keyless entry and full power accessories. The luxurious Laramie comes with upgrades like dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, a power driver seat, a six-CD changer with MP3 capability and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The selection of available options depends on model and trim, but highlights include a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system, upgraded audio, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless start, a Sport package and a TRX4 off-road package.

2007 Highlights

Changes for the 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 include a new stain-resistant seat cloth, E85 fuel compatibility for the 4.7-liter V8 engine and retained accessory power. Additionally, stability control is a new option, as is keyless remote start.

Performance & mpg

All Ram models are available as either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Regular cab 2WD STs come with a 215-horsepower 3.7-liter V6, but the workhorse engine is a 4.7-liter V8 capable of 235 hp and 300 pound-feet of torque. For additional power, there's a 5.7-liter V8; it makes 345 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. It's optional for most Rams and standard on Mega Cabs and all trucks with the Laramie trim. The two smaller engines are paired with either a six-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission. The big V8 comes with an automatic only. Properly equipped, a 4WD Ram Quad Cab can pull 8,500 pounds.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes with rear ABS are standard on the ST and SLT; Mega Cabs and Laramies come with full four-wheel ABS; it's optional otherwise. Power-adjustable pedals are optional on most Rams and standard for the Laramie. For all Ram 1500s, full-length side curtain airbags and stability control (a new addition for 2007) are optional. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 earned five out of five stars for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. Frontal-offset collision testing performed by the IIHS similarly resulted in a top rating of "Good."

Driving

Considering its size, the 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 is nimble and easy to drive. Ride quality can still be a bit bouncy at times, but when loaded up with passengers and cargo, the Ram is downright comfortable. With the 5.7-liter V8, there's plenty of power for trailer towing and big payloads, but as expected, fuel mileage is a concern, as averaging more than 12 mpg is a challenge. Unless you plan on heavy towing, the more efficient 4.7-liter V8 will probably serve your needs just fine.

Interior

The Ram's cabin features white-faced gauges, simple twist-knob climate controls and a huge center armrest/bin. Crew cabs can seat up to six people and these truck's rear seats fold up to reveal a flat load floor for carrying large items inside. Unfortunately, rear seating in Quad Cabs is noticeably more cramped than in competitors' crew-cab trucks. The Mega Cab more than compensates by providing almost a foot more of legroom.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

5(70%)
4(27%)
3(1%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
92 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 92 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Big Horn Edition
Sammy,03/01/2010
We haven't had this truck very long but so far we are very impressed! We expected horrible gas mileage after reading reviews but it gets about 15 in town and 20-21 on the highway. That is all we can ask of a 4WD truck. We bought the 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 4WD Quad Cab Big Horn Edition and it seems to be built well and it is fun to drive. It did not have a tow package on it so we told the dealer that we would not buy it without one. They put one on for us immediately :) Ours has the 4.7 V-8 and it has plenty of power. We traded in our 2002 Ford F- 150 with 170,000 and it was tough because the Ford still had no issues. We are happy with our choice though!! Hoping for MANY MANY miles of enjoyment!!
A Well Built Truck That Does The Job
A Well Built Truck ,11/09/2010
I have a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4.7 V8. It does have a very good ride & I believe that it's built very well compared to older dodge vehicles. The Ac freezes me out & stays COLD even at a dead stop. A lot of GM trucks I had ran hot & Ac went to crap after 15 mins of sitting time. The 4.7 does struggle but if your not a major tow guy it's not a problem. The trans does also seem pretty solid for 60k miles & no problems. A good truck over all. I also love the aux fans that run. This way I know my AC is cold when I get in & my temp gauge isn't HOT.
120,000 Miles RAM1500 w/HEMI Still Strong
ram002,09/17/2013
OK. I come from a GM family. So when I bought the Dodge RAM 1500 w/HEMI, I was a little apprehensive, well a lot apprehensive. I bought it new, well a demo. After driving it as my daily driver and work truck, I love it. The truck has had two maintenance problems. First the water pump went bad at approximately 90,000 miles. Then the wheel hub bearing went bad at 110,000 miles. Both easy fixes, I did it myself, cost me less than $200 each repair. Stay away from the dealerships. They wanted $700 and $1200 for each repair, respectively. Fuel Mileage is great for this size truck, HWY: 20mpg(at 65mph), City: 16mpg (minimize traffic stops). Overall, Great truck.
Best Truck Ever
Teri Vigeant,07/22/2016
ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I usually only keep a vehicle for two years. I have had this one for 8 years. It's still like new. Unbelievable durability. Will buy another Ram 1500 Quad.
See all 92 reviews of the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Gas
345 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500

Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Overview

The Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 1500 Mega Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 6M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT is priced between $10,990 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 130262 and133429 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST is priced between $7,999 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 168333 and178455 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2007 Ram Pickup 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 78332 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

Can't find a used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,974.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,829.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,873.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,533.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles