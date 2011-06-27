Vehicle overview

The Dodge Ram is the full-size truck with attitude. No, not bratty teenage girl attitude, but burly, tattooed nightclub bouncer attitude. A large grille and pumped-up front fenders evoke the styling of a Kenworth tractor, and a rumbling and muscular V8 under the hood does a good impersonation of a NASCAR racer. When drivers of subcompacts have this truck filling their car's rearview mirror, getting out of the way is the first thing on their minds.

On their own, these traits give the Ram some needed distinctiveness in the full-size truck segment. But in today's world of dual usage, where owners expect their pickups to be useful for both work and play, attitude goes only so far. Thankfully, there's a bit of refinement underneath the machismo. Dodge has given its truck better-than average handling reflexes, a roomy cabin and plenty of convenience-oriented equipment.

Though the 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 remains largely untouched, Dodge did make a number of changes last year. These included a redesigned frame and suspension for better handling and ride quality; an updated interior design; and an additional crew cab body style called Mega Cab. True to its name, the Ram Mega Cab boasts one of the largest pickup truck cabins available. Built on the same chassis used for the heavy-duty Ram 2500 long-bed model, the Mega Cab boasts a cabin that's about 20 inches longer than the regular Quad Cab. There's more rear legroom than what's available in many sedans, and the rear seats even recline.

Though Dodge's full-size pickup truck has never been able to match the F-150 or Silverado in terms of sales, we've thought highly of the current-generation Ram since its debut in 2003. For a potential truck owner wanting style and capability, the 2007 Ram 1500 is a very good choice. But shoppers should also be aware that this model year is a dynamic one for full-size trucks. Toyota is introducing a new Tundra (a real full-size this time) and General Motors has an all-new Sierra and Silverado. A little research and some test drives are certainly warranted before settling on the Dodge Ram.