2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong output from 5.7-liter V8, sharp steering, compliant ride, Mega Cab's very spacious interior.
- Subpar fuel economy, cramped rear seat in Quad Cab.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though overshadowed by fresher competition, the 2007 Dodge Ram is still the king of big-truck attitude and can handle the diverse duties of comfortable daily driver and capable workhorse with equal ease.
Vehicle overview
The Dodge Ram is the full-size truck with attitude. No, not bratty teenage girl attitude, but burly, tattooed nightclub bouncer attitude. A large grille and pumped-up front fenders evoke the styling of a Kenworth tractor, and a rumbling and muscular V8 under the hood does a good impersonation of a NASCAR racer. When drivers of subcompacts have this truck filling their car's rearview mirror, getting out of the way is the first thing on their minds.
On their own, these traits give the Ram some needed distinctiveness in the full-size truck segment. But in today's world of dual usage, where owners expect their pickups to be useful for both work and play, attitude goes only so far. Thankfully, there's a bit of refinement underneath the machismo. Dodge has given its truck better-than average handling reflexes, a roomy cabin and plenty of convenience-oriented equipment.
Though the 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 remains largely untouched, Dodge did make a number of changes last year. These included a redesigned frame and suspension for better handling and ride quality; an updated interior design; and an additional crew cab body style called Mega Cab. True to its name, the Ram Mega Cab boasts one of the largest pickup truck cabins available. Built on the same chassis used for the heavy-duty Ram 2500 long-bed model, the Mega Cab boasts a cabin that's about 20 inches longer than the regular Quad Cab. There's more rear legroom than what's available in many sedans, and the rear seats even recline.
Though Dodge's full-size pickup truck has never been able to match the F-150 or Silverado in terms of sales, we've thought highly of the current-generation Ram since its debut in 2003. For a potential truck owner wanting style and capability, the 2007 Ram 1500 is a very good choice. But shoppers should also be aware that this model year is a dynamic one for full-size trucks. Toyota is introducing a new Tundra (a real full-size this time) and General Motors has an all-new Sierra and Silverado. A little research and some test drives are certainly warranted before settling on the Dodge Ram.
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 models
The 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 is a full-size pickup truck. There are three body styles to choose from: regular cab, Quad Cab (a crew cab) and Mega Cab (a really big crew cab). The first two come with either a regular short cargo bed or a long bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same-length wheelbase as the Quad Cab long bed but pairs an even bigger cabin with the short bed.
Dodge offers ST, SLT and Laramie trims. The Ram ST has air-conditioning but is otherwise pretty bare-bones; go with the SLT for alloy wheels, cruise control, cloth seating, keyless entry and full power accessories. The luxurious Laramie comes with upgrades like dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, a power driver seat, a six-CD changer with MP3 capability and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The selection of available options depends on model and trim, but highlights include a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system, upgraded audio, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless start, a Sport package and a TRX4 off-road package.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
All Ram models are available as either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Regular cab 2WD STs come with a 215-horsepower 3.7-liter V6, but the workhorse engine is a 4.7-liter V8 capable of 235 hp and 300 pound-feet of torque. For additional power, there's a 5.7-liter V8; it makes 345 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. It's optional for most Rams and standard on Mega Cabs and all trucks with the Laramie trim. The two smaller engines are paired with either a six-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission. The big V8 comes with an automatic only. Properly equipped, a 4WD Ram Quad Cab can pull 8,500 pounds.
Safety
Four-wheel disc brakes with rear ABS are standard on the ST and SLT; Mega Cabs and Laramies come with full four-wheel ABS; it's optional otherwise. Power-adjustable pedals are optional on most Rams and standard for the Laramie. For all Ram 1500s, full-length side curtain airbags and stability control (a new addition for 2007) are optional. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 earned five out of five stars for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. Frontal-offset collision testing performed by the IIHS similarly resulted in a top rating of "Good."
Driving
Considering its size, the 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 is nimble and easy to drive. Ride quality can still be a bit bouncy at times, but when loaded up with passengers and cargo, the Ram is downright comfortable. With the 5.7-liter V8, there's plenty of power for trailer towing and big payloads, but as expected, fuel mileage is a concern, as averaging more than 12 mpg is a challenge. Unless you plan on heavy towing, the more efficient 4.7-liter V8 will probably serve your needs just fine.
Interior
The Ram's cabin features white-faced gauges, simple twist-knob climate controls and a huge center armrest/bin. Crew cabs can seat up to six people and these truck's rear seats fold up to reveal a flat load floor for carrying large items inside. Unfortunately, rear seating in Quad Cabs is noticeably more cramped than in competitors' crew-cab trucks. The Mega Cab more than compensates by providing almost a foot more of legroom.
