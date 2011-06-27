  1. Home
  User-friendly cab, distinctive sheetmetal.
  Underpowered base V6, quad cab lacks rear seat room when compared to GM full-size trucks.
Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The versatile Ram can handle everything from off-road bashing to towing an Airstream with ease, and still look good doing it.

Vehicle overview

The Dodge boys must have known they had a winner on their hands the second they unveiled their bold Ram Pickup in 1994. The risky love-it-or-hate-it styling turned nearly every head then, and it still does today.

The Ram comes in Regular, Club, and Quad Cab half-, three-quarter- and one-ton configurations, and all are equipped with Magnum power, be it modest or mammoth. There's a practical-and-it-feels-that-way 3.9-liter V6 that makes 175 horsepower, and at the other extreme, heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 pickups can growl with an 8.0-liter V10, good for 310 horsepower (305 for California). Tucked in between for good measure is a 245-horse, 5.9-liter V8 and a 5.2-liter V8 worth 230 horsepower. A macho 5.9-liter, 24-valve inline-six turbodiesel is available if you like loads of torque (450 pound-feet), low-maintenance, and the overly loud purr of a diesel, plus have about an extra five grand to spend.

The Regular Cab has bench seating for three, while the Club Cab can cram three both front and rear, although access to the rear for storage and seating is difficult. With the Quad Cab, rear-access doors on either side of the cab make that easier, yet they're not separate full-size doors like on the new Dakota Quad Cab. Inside, the Ram Pickup is fully modernized, with ergonomics that match the utility of the rest of the truck. The controls are properly placed and completely functional.

Automatic transmission shifts are firm, but not harsh, and the column-mounted shifter operates easily. The manual transmissions are simple to shift and the gates are perfectly spaced. The half-ton's manual tranny is a five-speed with overdrive, while the three-quarter and one-ton reap the rewards of a much beefier transmission that has a granny-low first gear for getting going while hauling a heavy load. Although it's a bulky vehicle, the Ram Pickup is surprisingly agile and reasonably surefooted, but think twice before making any quick maneuvers. Ride and handling are so competent you almost forget you're in a full-size pickup, except if you're in an unloaded 3/4- or one-ton, in which case you'll be reminded over every bump in the road.

Yes, it's a full-size truck, but it does extremely well on trails and other off-road excursions. Dodge is well aware of the Ram capabilities and this year introduces the Ram Off-Road 4x4. Regular and Quad Cab short-bed 1500 four-wheel drives can take advantage of this off-road package that includes heavier-duty equipment, such as a limited slip, a recalibrated suspension for extra ground clearance, all-terrain tires and steering gear designed for low speeds.

An all-new platform and redesign is likely for 2002, and Dodge is again hoping to build another talk of both the town and the competition.

2000 Highlights

The Ram 1500 Pickup Club Cab models with the 8-foot bed have been discontinued; also eliminated for 2000 are the 2500 Club Cabs. All Ram Pickups receive a new front suspension and steering system to improve ride quality and steering precision, and 2500s and 3500s have a revised rear suspension for a better ride when loaded. An off-road package is now available for the short-wheelbase four-wheel-drive 1500.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500.

39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOVE My Truck
berlyn,07/30/2012
I bought my 2000 Dodge SLT Laramie 4x2 used with 81,000 miles on it. I am the third owner and I LOVE my truck. It has enough power to pull the horse trailer and enough room for my family to take trips in it comfortably. Just note, you can not put 4 tall people in this truck comfortably. It works great for us because we have two family members over 57 and two under 57. It has been my daily driver for the last six years and other than the horrible gas mileage of the 5.9 liter V8, I really cant complain. No major mechanical issues and it wears tires very well. Its starting to get that old car disease, where its needing maintenance due to age. Ive replaced the belts, the tens
Good workhorse
rob9512,04/13/2012
Mine is a 5.9L Auto/4x4, but that wasn't an option. Overall this truck has done its duty without any major issues. My dad bought it brand new and i bought it off him 3 years ago. Took good care of it but worked it hard too. They are good for what they are if taken care of. Even with the 5.9L it is underpowered vs newer trucks but we have towed all the way up to max capacity without issue. Gas mileage is atrocious but what do you expect? With 141k miles the only "major" issue is the evaporator went out a few years ago so the air doesnt work, and its an expensive repair. People don't seem to treat them right, but if you do find one that has been taken care of, you can't beat them for the price
Good First Truck
Sean ,03/03/2010
I got my 2000 dodge ram when i was 16. It was my first truck i had ever had. It is a short bed 1500 ram with a 5.9L. The truck now has upgrades,lke new flowmaster 40's on it. It make a kickass sound now. A few days ago i got in my first accident with it. I made a improper right turn and i did not see the car coming at me. It hit me at 45mph and bounced off my truck with little damage to me and for the car that hit me was a new BMW 335i and it got messed up. It is my fault but the truck did save my life because the car hit the drivers door. I would recommend these trucks for new drives for first cars because it saved my life. Even tho i'm 17 now i'm going to keep my truck.
gas mileage
DAVE,11/19/2009
great truck. 5.2 engine--gas mileage 16 to 18 mpg. I rerouted air from fender to right front of vehicle to improve gas mileage and power. I installed a short section of pve pipe onto existing air cleaner pipe and routed next to radiator to catch air as you are traveling.
See all 39 reviews of the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
See all Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500

Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Overview

The Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 1500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

