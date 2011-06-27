  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(42)
2013 Ram 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Supple ride and composed handling
  • eight-speed transmission
  • impressive base V6 engine
  • refined cabin
  • impressive tech features and controls.
  • Fewer desirable engine choices than rivals.
List Price Range
$25,525 - $26,995
Used 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With a winning combination of strong powertrains, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin, the 2013 Ram 1500 is our top pick in the full-size pickup truck segment.

Vehicle overview

You might not have noticed that the 2013 Ram has just undergone a rather mild face-lift. It would take a sharp eye to notice the larger grille, restyled headlights and LED turn signals/taillights. But before you dismiss this cosmetic makeover, you should know that the 2013 Ram 1500 boasts a number of substantial improvements under the skin that round out the résumé of this already well-regarded truck.

First off, the base engine is no longer something to be ignored as you spec out your new truck. While the previous V6 had neither good performance nor good fuel economy going for it, the new 3.6-liter V6 boasts 42 percent more horsepower and 20 percent higher fuel mileage. Other advances in efficiency include available stop-start technology and a new standard eight-speed automatic transmission that also pays dividends when towing.

And the worthwhile changes don't stop with the powertrain, as the Ram 1500's frame has been redesigned. It's both stronger and lighter, while a newly available air suspension offers five different settings for ride height and a total ride-height adjustment span of 4 inches. This means owners can raise the 1500 for better ground clearance or lower it for better fuel efficiency and easier entry and exit for occupants. The air suspension also has automatic load-leveling functionality, helping to improve towing and hauling performance.

Other new conveniences include power-folding mirrors, power stainless-steel running boards, a power rear-sliding window with defrost, and a central locking mechanism that also secures the tailgate and RamBox cargo system with one button. New for 2013, the Ram 1500 Crew Cab will also offer an optional full-size, 6-foot-4 cargo bed. And although the Ram already arguably had the nicest cabin in its class, it's even nicer now. Premium materials are used liberally, while available conveniences include keyless entry/ignition and even a WiFi hotspot link.

With so much capability and luxury, the 2013 Ram 1500 stands out because it makes an owner's life easier and more comfortable, while still offering the sort of capability you expect from a pickup. In this way, most variations of the Ram stand above their respective 2013 competitors: the Chevy Silverado 1500, Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra. It's hard to go wrong with any of those full-size trucks, but if you want the one that feels the most advanced, the Ram 1500 ranks as our favorite.

2013 Ram 1500 models

The 2013 Ram 1500 is a full-size pickup available in multiple body styles. The regular cab seats three and is available with either a 6-foot-4-inch or 8-foot cargo bed. The extended cab ("Quad Cab") can seat up to six and comes only with the 6-foot-4 bed. The Crew Cab expands rear-seat legroom even farther, and is available with either a 5-foot-7 or 6-foot-4 bed. There are six main trim levels: Tradesman, SLT, Sport, Laramie, Laramie Longhorn and Laramie Limited.

The workhorse Tradesman comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, black bumpers/grille, automatic headlights, a locking tailgate, a sprayed-in bedliner, vinyl floor covering, air-conditioning, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, vinyl upholstery, a folding rear bench seat (extended-cab only), a tilt-only steering wheel, cruise control, power windows (Quad Cab and Crew Cab) and a six-speaker sound system with auxiliary/iPod/USB inputs.

Options for the Tradesman include the Power and Remote Entry Group that adds keyless entry and power locks, mirrors and windows. The ST Popular Equipment Group provides keyless entry, cloth upholstery, carpeting and satellite radio.

The SLT includes all of the above (except the spray-in bedliner) and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, a power-sliding rear window, satellite radio and dual gloveboxes. The Luxury Group adds power-folding outside mirrors (with integrated turn signals and puddle lamps), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, additional interior lighting, an overhead console (with garage opener), illuminated vanity mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls) and a 7-inch multifunction in-dash display.

The Sport includes all that with a few visual differences and added features, such as a tuned dual exhaust, body-colored grille/bumpers, LED running/turn signal lights, foglamps, power heated/folding/auto-dimming outside mirrors (with integrated turn signals and puddle lamps), 20-inch alloy wheels, bucket seats, a center console, a 10-way power driver seat (including lumbar), LED cabin lighting, Bluetooth (phone and audio), and a separate USB charging port.

The Laramie trim level (available in Quad and Crew Cab only) comes standard with virtually all of the Sport's features, with a few differences (such as chrome bumpers/grille, two-tone paint and a front split bench seat) along with added luxuries such as a rear parking camera, additional exterior chrome trim, power-adjustable pedals, driver memory functions, leather front seats (vinyl rear), a six-way power passenger seat, heated/ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 115-volt power outlet, wood-grain/chrome interior trim, an 8.4-inch display and an upgraded sound system with a subwoofer.

The Laramie Longhorn (Crew Cab only) adds a mesh grille insert, the spray-in bedliner, tow hooks, the larger gas tank, remote start, rear parking sensors, a leather/wood steering wheel rim, heated/leather second-row seats, HD radio and a navigation system (with real-time traffic/sports/movie info). Should all that not be enough, there's the Laramie Limited with its monotone paint, chrome side-step bars, the RamBox storage system (includes lockable bedside bins, adjustable cargo tie-downs and a bed extender), automatic windshield wipers, automatic high beams, keyless ignition/entry and upgraded leather upholstery.

Many of the features incorporated into the upper trim levels of the Ram 1500 as standard equipment can be had on the lower trims as options. There are also a variety of packages (depending on trim level) available as well. The Outdoorsman (only available on four-wheel-drive trucks) includes gray bumpers, a larger gas tank, underbody skid plates, tow hooks, all-terrain tires, a limited-slip rear differential, cloth bucket seats with console, two-tone paint and fender flares. The Lone Star (Texas only) and Big Horn (everywhere but Texas) are similar in that they bundle together a bunch of the SLT's optional equipment along with special badging and trim. The HFE (high fuel economy) package (standard cab only) includes auto stop/start, a 3.21:1 rear axle ratio (versus 3.55:1) and a tonneau cover, all of which optimize fuel economy. Other notable options include an air suspension (optional for Quad and Crew Cab models only), mobile WiFi capability and smartphone app integration.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Ram 1500 gets a stronger V6, a stronger frame, an eight-speed transmission and a truckload of comfort and convenience technology.

Performance & mpg

Standard on the SLT, the new 3.6-liter V6 engine is dramatically stronger and more efficient than the dated mill that preceded it, generating 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. The new V6 is matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission (the only available gearbox). The latter is controlled not with a traditional gearshift lever but instead with a rotary "e-shift" knob on the instrument panel, which either frees up storage space in the console or replaces the clunky old column selector. Two-wheel or four-wheel drive is available.

With the V6, the 2013 Ram 1500 boasts EPA-estimated fuel economy of 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined for a 2WD Quad Cab. At the test track, a 2WD Quad Cab V6 ran the 0-60-mph dash in 7.8 seconds. That's fairly quick for a full-size pickup, let alone one with four doors and powered by a V6.

The Ram 1500 also offers two V8s. A 4.7-liter V8 is standard on the Tradesman and puts out 310 hp and 330 lb-ft. Standard for the other trims is a 5.7-liter V8 with 395 hp and 407 lb-ft. Both are matched to a six-speed automatic gearbox until a bit later in the model year, when the 5.7 gets the eight-speed automatic. 2WD and 4WD is again available. Fuel economy for a 2WD Ram 1500 with either V8 stands at 14/20/16.

Properly equipped, a Ram 1500 V6 can tow up to 6,500 pounds, which Edmunds testing confirmed is a reasonable expectation. One with the 5.7-liter V8 can tow up to 10,450 pounds -- that's less than its competitors, but not by much.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2013 Ram 1500 includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start assist, trailer-sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A fully integrated trailer brake control is optional.

During Edmunds testing, a 2WD Quad Cab V6 came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is average for a similar full-size pickup.

Driving

Whether jockeying with city traffic or merging onto a fast-running freeway, the 2013 Ram 1500 moves out swiftly and smoothly whether the V6 or the V8 is doing business. Gear changes from the new eight-speed automatic are imperceptible so the transmission never feels busy, as you might expect with so many gears. It's also a benefit when towing, as there are more ratios available to achieve an ideal engine rpm, and it could even limit your need to get a different axle ratio. As you'd expect, the V8 is a better choice for heavier towing tasks, given its notably greater torque outputs.

From behind the wheel, the Ram feels less like a truck than its competitors in terms of its ride quality and steering. Running at speed on the freeway, the Ram 1500 is impressively quiet and composed thanks to its coil-spring rear suspension, making it well suited for long-distance drives.

It gets better when fitted with the available air suspension. Not only does it deliver an even more supple ride, but a switch on the dash allows the truck to drop 2 inches to ease liftover and step-in heights when parked. Two off-road settings also allow increases of 1.2 and 2 inches above standard height for extra clearance. The suspension automatically drops 0.6 inch at freeway speed for improved aerodynamics and to save a bit of fuel.

Interior

The Ram 1500's cabin is as good as it gets in the pickup segment. Even the lower trim levels boast an attractive design, with quality materials and intuitive controls that are reasonably easy to reach, while the luxurious Laramie's wood-grain trim and leather upholstery is predictably posh. The front seats are soft, yet strike an adequate balance between support and comfort. The crew cab's rear seat is very comfortable, offering loads of legroom and an agreeable seatback angle.

This year brings two new touchscreen interfaces -- one 5 inches, the other 8.4 inches -- that both do a great job of controlling simple and complicated tasks. The touch buttons are large and easy to see at a glance, while physical knobs and buttons provide much appreciated redundant control. Other modern convenience features include keyless entry/ignition, adjustable pedals, Bluetooth, voice recognition, smartphone app connectivity and even a WiFi hotspot link.

The Ram provides plenty of standard and optional storage spaces. The Quad Cab has a clever fold-out flat floor space when you flip up the 60/40 rear seats, while the Crew Cab features watertight storage compartments under the rear floor as well as shallow bins under the flip-up backseat. Unique to the Ram 1500 is the optional RamBox feature, which places a pair of lockable compartments over the rear fenders inside the truck bed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Ram 1500.

5(62%)
4(21%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(10%)
4.2
42 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The 8 speed makes this truck, along with the Interior.....
2013laramie,10/17/2014
I am in love with the 13 Ram 1500 Laramie 4x4 8speed Hemi! The engine and 8speed trans is buttery smooth and the 8 speed allows you to really harness the 400hp hemi making it VERY fun to drive. The interior is rated TOP TEN in the world versus any other vehicle on the road! Yes, it is that nice. I drove the 6.2l and Ecoboost Ford F150 and while it was good, the trans is nothing close to the 8 speed and the interior is cheesy at best. I drove the 2014 Chevy and with all the vibration and recall issues,I would not touch it with a 50ft pole, not when spending 45k+. My best advice is, don't think of this as a RAM of old, this is a completely new animal. Very Awesome! MPG is also unreal 17.5ave!!
This is a luxury truck, not a job site truck
eichler34,09/24/2013
I've got 8000 miles on my truck now, it's white with gold two tone, with the cattle tan interior. I intentionally avoided the laser etched filigree seats as to me, it would have been too much country. Options I have are the 8 speed rotary dial transmission, the multi-level air suspension, Rambox storage, and each of those options to me are an absolute necessity when getting this top of the line model.
Worth the wait!
napiert@hotmail.com,02/10/2016
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
I did a very extensive review of Ford, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Ram, Chevy, and Cadillac when I was going to choose my retirement truck. All of these trucks are great and you can't go wrong honestly with any of these amazing vehicles. For me, I'm a father of two (Boy 12, Daughter 10) and a husband. I worked for the military for 20 years and have always wanted a loaded truck for retirement with money not being an object...I still want a good deal though. I didn't need a 4X4 because I never needed it on my Ridgeline so I opted for the two wheel drive and comfort over off road duties. So the Good: This 2013 Laramie is a looker! It just looks amazing with it's aggressive stance and chrome grill and trim. The quality is excellent both inside and out. The leather seats are soft and VENTED and HEATED!!!! the stitching on the dash and seats just set it off. The interior is not a clone interior like the Mustang and the F-150 share just about identical interiors. POWER EVERYTHING! High tech LCD, customizable cluster with analog display as well that are integrated to the central display console in the dash. The blue tooth works like a champ and it very easy and intuitive to use. Navigation is good, but it'll never replace your phone. Plenty of charging docks and USB's for all your power needs and if you need it, you can make your truck a WI-FI hub. The sound system is amazing with clarity, volume, and bass! The ride is like floating and it is very easy to maneuver this beast, especially with the built in back up camera with guiding backup assist that is responsive to your steering inputs! Very cool. PLENTY of power! We towed a camper behind us with zero problems, it was like it wasn't even there. Exhaust sounds deep and strong and the acceleration gets you up to highway speeds and out of trouble FAST!!! The kids are comfortable in the back with plenty of leg room, and when the kids aren't there and you're grabbing groceries, the seats flip up with mini LEDs that light your rear cab located under the seats. Lots of hidden compartments in the front and the back to squirrel away bungie cords, first aid kits, tie down straps, jumper cables etc... I get compliments from people all the time on this truck, she's a looker, has a great personality, strong, smart, and gets along with the family, all for a decent price! Seriously, the price/value is what won the Ram my 40 large for a used 2013 with 12,000 on it. With all the accessories and options, as well as the leather, 5.7 liter, AND a HUGE cab, the competition STILL wanted almost 50 Gs for a 2013 used model. Easily gets 18/20 MPG on the highway. Did I not mention that it looks amazing?! The Bad: The original tires that came from the dealer are garbage and wore VERY fast. I've already had to have the central LCD screen/computer completely replaced (I bought the extended warranty plan) and had to have a hose replaced to put out the check engine light. The cover for my tail hitch bolt cracked and came off making it look ugly (Petty, I know but the cover failed and cracked then fell off). The Fan for the A/C started to make a very LOUD noise while in use and that was replaced (under warranty). In the city it gets 14 MPG (It's a truck, I know, but these are real world stats here). It has a back up camera, but it really needs front sensors too...the hood is so high that I often misjudge how far away I am and have to check and re-park closer. Overall: As you can see, the good vastly outweighs the negative. Ram nailed it and I see RAM trucks everywhere now. For me, the amount of Truck and FEATURES were the most important to me, given the price. Ram's value in the end won it my hard earned cash, I LOVE, that truck!
Very Poor Electrical systems
djennings1,11/22/2013
My husband & I bought a 2013 Ram 1500 V8-Hemi fully loaded Lonestar package 6 months ago. Electrical problems: Ram box, glove box & reading lights inoperable; Cruise control & traction control dash lights staying on. Mechanical: Check engine light came on due to a faulty injector -required replacement. Not once were we offered a rental car although we purchased the add on comprehensive Zurich vehicle service contract. All repairs required 3 different visits lasting multiple days. We just learned the odometer is reading at least 15 miles above driving speed. We will return for our 4th repair visit tomorrow. We traded a 2003 Dodge ram we drove 10 years that we loved. Very dissappointed!
See all 42 reviews of the 2013 Ram 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 3
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
305 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
305 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
305 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5650 rpm
See all Used 2013 Ram 1500 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Ram 1500
More About This Model

Park a 2013 Ram 1500 in plain sight at your local home improvement store and a random shopper will likely push his cart straight past without a glance. The Ram's new midcycle refresh just isn't that dramatic on the outside.

After all, the Ram's cab, hood, front fenders and bed look no different. Its headlights and taillights appear similar and fit into the same openings. The only substantive new styling element is a larger grille that gapes about an inch lower at the bottom lip, with a resculpted front fascia and bumper styling to match.

But that "carryover" hood is now made of aluminum and weighs a full 26 pounds less. The use of high-strength steel in the reshaped front bumper lops off another 4 pounds. Then there are the active shutters that lurk behind the enlarged grille to improve aerodynamics when cooling demands are low. All together, the subtle front styling tweaks help shave critical points off the drag coefficient, dropping it from 0.386 to 0.360.

If you smell an emphasis on improved fuel economy, you would be right. But these changes are mere tweaks compared to the 2013 Ram 1500's big improvements that are hidden out of sight.

Pentastar Equipped
That aluminum hood conceals the most familiar of the Ram's improvements. That would be the 305-horsepower 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, an engine that makes its first Ram truck appearance after being spread far and wide across the Chrysler landscape, from the Dodge Challenger to the Chrysler 300 to the Jeep Wrangler.

Compared to the 3.7-liter lump it replaces, the Pentastar brings 90 additional horsepower, 34 more lb-ft of torque and greater efficiency to the table. In so doing it transforms the Ram 1500 V6 offering from a loss-leader no one wanted to a legitimate choice worthy of serious consideration.

Unlike last year, you can pair the V6 with four-wheel drive. You can also get it with a Crew Cab or SLT trim or both. You can even have all of them at once, like the SLT Crew Cab V6 4x4 test sample we're sitting in now.

The result is surprisingly good as there's enough motivation on tap to make us buy into Ram's 7.5-second 0-60 claim for the lighter 4x2 version. The Nashville-area roads we're driving today don't feature the sorts of grades we're used to back home, but in this environment, at least, the Pentastar goes about its business smoothly, with no thrashing or shortness of breath.

Eight Is Enough
A heaping helping of credit goes to the revolutionary piece of pickup hardware the Pentastar is bolted to, a new eight-speed Torque-Flite automatic transmission. For now this gearbox (code name: 8HP45) is limited to use with the Pentastar V6, but a beefier 8HP70 version will come out for the 5.7-liter V8 Hemi in early 2013.

The presence of eight closely spaced gears means its torque converter is not a particularly slushy one, and since the added ratios primarily tighten the gaps at the low end it's able to lock up readily in any gear, right from the get-go, for increased efficiency.

Between this and the new V6, 4x2 fuel economy soars from last year's 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway up to an estimated 17 city and 25 highway, a massive 20 percent jump that boots Ford's 3.7-liter V6 (17 city/23 highway) off the best-in-class podium. A new Ram 1500 HFE model adds a start/stop system and other tweaks that are good for 18 mpg in the city.

For our part it's hard to detect a distinct progression through the transmission's eight ratios. We expected lots of activity, but the gear changes are so smooth they're often hard to pick out. Instead the Ram motors along confidently, the V6 never far from its sweet spot as the electronic brain quietly chooses from among 40 available shift strategies as needed.

The engineers at Ram say this has rendered the familiar tow-haul switch unnecessary, even with a tow rating of 6,500 pounds, some 2,700 more than the old V6 setup. We'll reserve judgment until we test it on steeper terrain with a sufficient burden latched behind, but manual shifting via a thumb-operated steering button is available if they're wrong.

Stronger Bones
Drilling farther down we get to the very frame itself, which has been redesigned to incorporate high strength steel, hydroformed sub assemblies and larger cab mounts. Ram engineers tell us the reworked skeleton delivers significant improvements in torsional stiffness, noise, vibration and harshness while managing to shed up to 30 pounds of weight.

Along with the frame's new structural changes, there's a new size offering, too. It's a 149.5-inch wheelbase version that allows the Ram 1500 lineup to offer the popular Crew Cab with a 6-foot-4-inch standard-length bed for the first time.

Running along that frame is an entirely new wire harness that does more than passively supply power to all the subsystems; it's more of a smart grid that can also communicate effectively with them. Things like the electric fuel pump and engine cooling fan can now be adjusted to meet demand.

Additional fuel savings (and NVH improvements) come from changing the 2013 Ram 1500 over to electric power steering. Feel and composure are improved over the old hydraulic setup, but we could use a smidge more natural return-to-center behavior. That said, an F-150 provided for comparison suggests the tables may have been turned on Ford, as the EPS calibration in that truck seems to have backslid from our favorable initial first drive and full test impressions toward a bygone era of overboosted numbness.

Riding on Air
There are significant suspension upgrades as well. The front end's upper control and lower control arms are lighter, with the lower ones making the switch to aluminum. We're unable to say exactly how this unsprung weight reduction affects ride and handling, though, because our test truck is also equipped with a significant new option: four-wheel height-adjustable Ram Active Level air suspension.

The Ram's exclusive use of a five-link axle and rear coil springs made this relatively simple to execute by swapping out the coil springs for airbags at each corner. Height sensors, a compressor, under-bed accumulators and a control system add or subtract air to keep the vehicle at its normal ride height no matter how the truck is loaded.

A switch on the dash allows the truck to kneel 2 inches to ease liftover and step-in heights when parked. Two off-road settings also allow increases of 1.2 and 2 inches above standard height for extra clearance. The suspension automatically drops 0.6 inch at freeway speed to save a bit of fuel, too, but the fuel savings aren't captured by the window sticker because the system is a $1,595 option.

As expected, the ride is buttery-smooth much of the time, filtering out coarse textures as only air springs can. On a handful of rougher surfaces, though, the ride seems a tad tight, giving the impression that the bump stops are closer at hand. More time on familiar home soil will prove whether this means much.

Take a Seat
Our 2009 long-term Ram 1500 Laramie was certainly a pleasant place to sit, but the 2013 Ram 1500 is markedly better. Similar in overall design, the new cabin benefits from a subtle restyling of the A/C vents on the center stack and new upgraded climate control switchgear that gives off a more premium vibe.

And the center console is more spacious because…hey, where's the shifter? Turns out a mechanical linkage can't handle eight gears, and Ram designers seized this opportunity to replace the clunky column and console shifters with a chunky rotary knob mounted just to the right of the ignition key. Positive detents give it appropriate heft, and it's less odd to use than we expected — certainly less weird than any goofy Prius joystick.

New for 2013 is a large 7-inch TFT display between the speedometer and tachometer. Switches on the steering wheel provide access to numerous data screens, ranging from towing and off-road status to real-time readouts of transmission temperature and the like. Or you can choose a big, fat digital speedometer.

There's also a new 8.4-inch touchscreen on the center stack, which opens the door to a vastly more capable and user-friendly UConnect system that controls audio, phone and optional navigation functions. It's a massive step up from the previous setup, and within minutes of use it's clear to us this interface is likely more responsive and intuitive than anything coming from the competition.

Bottom Line
Prices for the 2013 Ram 1500 are similar to 2012, beginning at $23,585 for a Tradesman regular cab with two-wheel drive, including destination charges. The SLT V6 Crew Cab we're driving today didn't previously exist, but the base price of $34,515 for the 4x2 is only $225 more than last year's similar 2012 Ford F-150 XLT. Our Crew Cab 4x4 V6's $37,735 price tag can't be matched by Ford, which sells its competing version with a 5.0-liter V8.

As for the 2013 Ram 1500 V8s, the 4.7-liter continues in a diminished role, appearing as the base engine in the Tradesman and nowhere else. The marquee 5.7-liter Hemi soldiers on in the Sport and Laramie with a six-speed until its high-torque eight-speed transmission arrives a few months down the road.

No EPA fuel economy hints are available for this combo just yet, but the hidden improvements detailed above apply equally here. The 2013 Hemi eight-speed rating will likely gain a point or two over the 14 city/20 highway mpg earned by the current six-speed, and beyond that there's a Hemi HFE model with start-stop that'll go one better.

It's no surprise that the average parking lot pedestrian would overlook all of the Ram's improvements. To him the new 2013 Ram 1500 looked like it had a few minor upgrades; a good job, but nothing special. Lurking beneath the surface, however, are substantive improvements that make the 2013 Ram a significantly more competitive pickup. Whether it's better mileage you're after, a more useful interior or an innovative new suspension, this Ram delivers in ways that you'll never expect from just looking at it.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2013 Ram 1500 Overview

The Used 2013 Ram 1500 is offered in the following submodels: 1500 Crew Cab, 1500 Regular Cab, 1500 Quad Cab. Available styles include Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), HFE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), R/T 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Ram 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Ram 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Ram 1500 SLT is priced between $13,900 and$24,988 with odometer readings between 46966 and160142 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ram 1500 Tradesman is priced between $12,999 and$25,998 with odometer readings between 36285 and143702 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ram 1500 Laramie is priced between $23,613 and$25,900 with odometer readings between 72289 and86849 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition is priced between $31,777 and$31,998 with odometer readings between 26689 and58768 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ram 1500 R/T is priced between $25,525 and$26,995 with odometer readings between 30366 and33290 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ram 1500 Sport is priced between $25,977 and$26,977 with odometer readings between 61893 and73606 miles.

Which used 2013 Ram 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Ram 1500 for sale near. There are currently 21 used and CPO 2013 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,999 and mileage as low as 26689 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Ram 1500.

Can't find a used 2013 Ram 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram 1500 for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,253.

Find a used Ram for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,118.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram 1500 for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,030.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,860.

