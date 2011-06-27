  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 150
  4. Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

1992 Dodge RAM 150 Review

Type:

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Dodge RAM 150. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge RAM 150 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$725 - $1,526
Used RAM 150 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge RAM 150.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Why did I sell this truck.
stlramsfan,12/24/2012
Well, about the time I was 16 I ended up with this truck after the block cracked in my first car, little did I know that this truck I bought for 700 dollars would be one of my most missed trucks. The truck had 300,000 miles on it and I was worried about the transmission slipping, and the engine burning oil. I was wrong, the transmission shifted cleaner than my moms brand new car, and the engine didn't burn a drop of oil. I had the 318, I didn't believe my dad when he told me that dodge had a famous transmission "Which is the Tourqeflite" he also told me the 318 was one of the best engines ever made back then. I will never disagree with anyone if they tell me that.
See all 1 reviews of the 1992 Dodge RAM 150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Dodge RAM 150

Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150 Overview

The Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150 is offered in the following submodels: RAM 150 Regular Cab, RAM 150 Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Dodge RAM 150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Dodge RAM 150 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150.

Can't find a used 1992 Dodge RAM 150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge RAM 150 for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,989.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,517.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge RAM 150 for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,867.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,457.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Dodge RAM 150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge RAM 150 lease specials

Related Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles