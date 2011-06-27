  1. Home
2017 Ram 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth-riding suspension provides plenty of comfort
  • Excellent trio of engine choices
  • Smooth and efficient eight-speed automatic transmission
  • Cabin is quiet and attractive
  • Maximum tow rating falls just shy of class leaders
  • Diesel engine's up-front cost is significant
  • Missing some of the latest driver safety aid technologies
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 Ram 1500 is one of the oldest designs currently on sale in the segment, so you might be thinking that the Ram would be behind the times compared to the newest rivals from Ford and General Motors. Luckily, that's not the case. In fact, it's pretty easy to make the case that the Ram is still our favorite light-duty pickup.

One of the Ram's biggest strengths is its excellent engine lineup. Although the Ram misses the class-leading towing numbers by a few hundred pounds, it's still abundantly capable. Its standard engine is a strong-but-efficient V6, but there's also an optional V8 with plenty of towing power and a turbocharged diesel V6 that sets the standard for fuel economy in the class.

Once you've picked an engine, there are several different variants available for the Ram, from the bare-bones Tradesman to the top-of-the-line Limited and even the off-road-ready Rebel, a rarity with trucks this large. And, to top it all off, the Ram has plenty of modern interior tech along with its class-exclusive coil-spring rear suspension and available self-leveling air suspension that gives it the smoothest ride on the market.

Of course, competing trucks aren't exactly slouches, either. The Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 are certainly likable with powerful drivetrains and near-luxury trimmings on the inside. The Ford F-150 deserves a look as well, thanks in part to its light aluminum body and strong turbocharged V6s. There's also the diesel-powered Nissan Titan XD, which is a bit more capable than the average light-duty pickup. All of these trucks are seriously capable. But even as the old guy of the group, the Ram is still standing strong.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Ram 1500 includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill start assist, trailer-sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A fully integrated trailer-brake controller is available, as are a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors. However, features such as blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning aren't available.

Models with Uconnect Access have an emergency telematics system that connects you with 911 operators at the touch of a button and provides stolen vehicle tracking.

During Edmunds testing, in a simulated panic stop, both a Quad Cab 2WD with the gas V6 and a crew cab 4WD with the diesel V6 came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet. That distance is average for full-size pickups.

In government crash testing, regardless of cab length, the Ram 1500 earned four out of a possible five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total front-crash protection and five stars for total side-crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Ram 1500 Crew and Extended Cabs its highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact and side-impact tests. However, the Ram earned the second-lowest rating of Marginal in the small-overlap front-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat and head restraint design was rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

2017 Ram 1500 models

The 2017 Ram 1500 is a full-size pickup available in multiple body styles. The regular cab (two doors) generally seats three and is available with either a 6-foot-4-inch or an 8-foot cargo bed. The Quad Cab (four doors) seats six passengers and comes only with the 6-foot-4 bed. The Crew Cab (also four doors, but bigger rear doors) increases rear-seat legroom and is available with either a 5-foot-7 or 6-foot-4 bed. There are 10 trim levels: Tradesman, Express, HFE, SLT, Big Horn/Lone Star, Sport, Rebel, Laramie, Laramie Longhorn and Limited.

The workhorse Tradesman comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, black bumpers/grille/door handles, a seven-pin wiring harness, a Class IV receiver hitch, automatic headlights, a locking tailgate, a spray-in bedliner, a rear backlight, vinyl floor covering, air-conditioning, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, vinyl upholstery, a tilt-only steering wheel, cruise control, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port and an auxiliary input jack.

The Express is similar to the Tradesman but deletes the receiver hitch and bedliner (both are optional), and it comes standard with 20-inch aluminum wheels, body-color bumpers/grille, foglights, carpeted floors and floor mats.

The HFE (high fuel economy) trim level comes only in the regular- or quad-cab body style with the 6-foot-4 cargo bed, rear-wheel drive and the diesel V6 engine. It includes black bumpers and grille, heated mirrors, automatic engine stop-start (not available on any other trim level), 17-inch wheels and a tonneau cover.

The SLT adds chrome exterior trim, power accessories, remote keyless entry, an overhead console, dual gloveboxes, a 5-inch touchscreen interface, satellite radio and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. Extended and crew cabs add a power-sliding rear window.

The Big Horn (also called the Lone Star) further adds a 115-volt power outlet, upgraded cloth upholstery, remote start, a 10-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an upgraded 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Uconnect Access, smartphone integration and online/emergency services (includes Wi-Fi hot spot capability).

The Sport loses remote start but adds the V8 engine, body-color exterior trim, 20-inch wheels, projector-style headlights, LED taillights and LED interior/exterior accent lighting, power-adjustable pedals, an upgraded driver information display and an extra USB port (charge-only). Regular-cab Sport models with rear-wheel drive are referred to as the R/T package, and they come with the 6-foot-4 bed, 22-inch wheels, performance gearing, a limited-slip differential, a unique hood, a black grille with R/T badging and a seven-speaker audio system.

The Laramie (available in extended and crew cabs only) gets more chrome exterior trim and a front bench seat from the Big Horn. Otherwise, it includes the features from the Sport, adding chrome-accented 20-inch wheels, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front seats (vinyl rear seats), a heated steering wheel, driver memory settings, a six-way power passenger seat and a 10-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The Laramie Longhorn (crew cab only) adds unique exterior styling cues, the spray-in bedliner, tow hooks, a larger fuel tank, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, front and rear parking sensors, wood interior trim, a wood-accented steering wheel, upgraded leather upholstery, leather-trimmed rear seats and a navigation system.

The Limited adds monotone paint, side-step bars, automatic windshield wipers, automatic high beams, a self-leveling air suspension and even fancier leather upholstery.

The Ram is also available in an off-road-oriented variant called the Rebel. It is only available in the crew cab with the 5-foot-7 bed. On the outside, you'll find features similar to what is included on the Sport R/T, in addition to 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, black fender flares, front and rear Bilstein shock absorbers, tow hooks, LED foglights and keyless entry. The Rebel's interior is similar to that of the Sport, although remote start, rear parking sensors, a six-way passenger seat, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel are also included, as is unique cloth-and-vinyl upholstery.

These trim levels are generally just starting points, as many of their standard items are optionally available on other trims (including the HFE's standard tonneau cover, which is optional on all other Ram 1500s). Notably, the RamBox weatherproof bedside bins are a standalone option on models with the 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-4 beds (except the HFE). Other notable options include various appearance enhancements, chrome bed rails, heated rear seats, a sunroof and a rear defroster.

The 2017 Ram 1500 comes standard with a 3.6-liter gasoline V6 that generates 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission offered, regardless of engine choice. Rather than a traditional shift lever or a stalk sticking out of the steering column, Ram 1500s have a rotary knob on the instrument panel.

A rear-wheel-drive (2WD) layout is standard, but there are two available 4WD systems. Both have a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing. However, one is a traditional part-time system with manual mode selection; the other offers an Auto 4WD mode that automatically switches between rear- and four-wheel drive as conditions dictate.

With the standard V6, the Ram 1500 2WD boasts EPA-estimated fuel economy of 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway), and slightly more in HFE trim. The 4WD falls to 19 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway). In Edmunds testing, a Ram 1500 SLT Quad Cab 2WD with the V6 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, while a slightly heavier SLT crew cab V6 2WD did it in 8.0 seconds.

Standard on Sport, Laramie Longhorn and Limited (and optional on all other Rams except the HFE) is a 5.7-liter V8 rated at 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. The V8's fuel economy is 17 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway) for 2WD and 17 mpg combined (15 city/21 highway) for 4WD. In Edmunds testing, a Ram 1500 Sport crew cab 4WD made the sprint from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, which is about average for a full-size pickup with a V8.

Standard on the HFE and optional on all trims except Express, Sport and Rebel is the EcoDiesel, a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 rated at 240 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is very good for a pickup at 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway) for 2WD and 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway) for 4WD. The HFE EcoDiesel goes even farther at 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway).

In Edmunds testing, a Ram 1500 Laramie crew cab 4WD with the diesel engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds. That might not seem quick, but the engine's ample torque makes a diesel-powered Ram 1500 feel pretty swift around town. For comparison, a Nissan Titan XD with a turbocharged diesel V8 took 9.6 seconds.

A properly equipped Ram 1500 with the gas V6 can tow up to 7,610 pounds, and the diesel V6 maxes out at 9,210 pounds. The V8 can tow up to 10,640 pounds — less than its competitors, but not by much. The maximum payload for the gas V6 is 1,890 pounds, decreasing to 1,800 pounds with the V8 and 1,600 pounds with the diesel V6.

Driving

Perhaps one of the most impressive elements of owning a Ram 1500 is the excellent ride quality. On the highway, it's smooth, quiet and relatively unfazed by even significant bumps. The adjustable air suspension makes the ride even better. It's a unique feature for this class that allows the truck to drop 2 inches to ease liftover and step-in heights when parked. Two off-road settings for the air suspension also allow increases of 1.2 inch and 2 inches above the standard height for extra clearance.

For power, the 5.7-liter V8 is likely the choice if you're towing consistently. It has the highest-rated towing capacity, but the diesel V6 is impressive too, and it offers much better fuel economy to boot. Although the diesel's acceleration numbers are on the slow side, we've found that it's just as capable as the other engines for normal commuting. That said, if you're not planning to do any towing, sticking with the base gasoline V6 engine will save you a bundle and give you a bit more speed with the pedal pinned to the floor.

Gear changes from the eight-speed automatic are smooth and practically imperceptible, so the transmission never feels busy, as you might expect with so many gears. It's also a benefit when towing, as there are more ratios available to achieve an ideal engine rpm, and it could even reduce your need to get a different axle ratio.

Interior

Regardless of trim level, the Ram 1500's interior is one of our favorites in the segment. Lower trim levels feel well built with quality materials, and upper trim levels are predictably very well executed, with available wood trim and premium leather upholstery that class things up quite a bit. Seat comfort is excellent, especially for long road trips, with soft padding and adequate support in the right places. If you go with the crew cab, there's plenty of legroom in the rear and matching seat comfort.

For infotainment controls, the Ram features two available Uconnect systems. The 5-inch center screen is decent, but our favorite is the upgrade 8.4-inch screen with its large virtual buttons, quick response times and logical menu layouts. As an added bonus, there are several physical buttons and knobs that duplicate those tasks for the more traditional owner. Seasoned truck owners might be thrown off at first by the rotary shift knob on the dashboard, but it quickly becomes second nature, and it frees up useful storage space compared to trucks with console-mounted shifters.

Leaving nothing out, the Ram 1500 also includes plenty of available modern convenience features such as keyless entry and ignition, remote start, power-adjustable pedals, Bluetooth, voice controls, smartphone integration and even Wi-Fi hot spot capability. If you have trouble finding a good driving position, be sure to check out the optional power-adjustable pedals because the Ram 1500 is exclusively equipped with a tilt-only steering wheel.

For storing items inside the cabin, the Ram provides plenty of standard and optional storage spaces. The extended cab has a clever fold-out flat floor space when you flip up the 60/40-split rear seats, while the crew cab features watertight storage compartments under the rear floor (i.e., coolers!) as well as shallow bins under the flip-up backseat. A unique Ram feature is the optional RamBox system, which places a pair of lockable compartments over the rear fenders inside the truck bed. With the right equipment levels, these compartments can even be locked and unlocked via remote.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ram 1500.

5(66%)
4(22%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(8%)
4.4
77 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Lover of chrome
Ray's Hemi,06/12/2018
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
Went shopping for a new pickup truck and drove the F150 and Silverado along with the 1500 and although I went expecting to purchase a F150 I was impressed with the ride and power of the Hemi in the Ram 1500. The build quality of the Ram is outstanding and the interior materials and layout really caught my eye. The 5.7L Hemi engine is simply awesome. The truck never feels like it struggles at any power range and the MPG is amazingly good and exceeded by expectations. I chose the Laramie model because the big chrome grill and chrome bumpers jumped out at me and the rest Is history. Extremely satisfied with the 1500 and although the Ford and Chevrolet were both quality trucks I'm glad I chose the Ram. Now that i’ve Had my Ram 1500 for a year I can report that I’ve had no issues with the truck after 22,000 miles. This truck is a joy to drive and is everything I had hoped it would be. The 5.7 liter Hemi engine is a truly amazing engine and makes driving my truck an absolute joy. Updating my 2017 Laramie-After 33K miles the truck has been flawless with no issues since purchase. Made a few performance enhancements which the Hemi engine loves and it performs better now. I really enjoy my 1500 Laramie and look forward to driving it every time I get in it. Another update to the Laramie after 6 more months of ownership and I must say that it is a solid truck that is very satisfying to drive. No issues whatsoever and I’m very pleased.
Ram big horn
James,01/05/2017
Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Great truck. Looked at the silverados as a comparison but the price difference was insane. For a Silverado with less equipment than the big horn, chevy wanted almost 9k more. I'm sorry but even if chevy has better resale I doubt it's that high. If I wanted a comparable truck from chevy it was almost 15,000 more. I've heard of people saying ram isn't as reliable but I believe that's a myth seeing as how everyone I talk to about rams says they love it and have never had any problems. Because of the new "knob shifter I opted for an extended warranty just in case" . The truck rides great. It seemed more smooth then the chevy and just about as quiet inside the cab. The stock stereo has great sound and the engine noise is just the right amount not too loud but it makes its presence known. The cab is huge. Crew cab has more room then our old suv. My mpg gauge tells me I'm doing almost 20 mpg but the real word when I do the math it's closer to 18. Overall it's a great truck with great looks. Good engine. The hemi sounds awesome. One thing I've noticed is the small ft and finish stuff where ram falls short. Little things that don't hurt the truck but makes you think "really...." definitely recommend it though.
5.7 Hemi VS 3.6 Pentastar (I've owned both)
Chris Percha,05/24/2017
Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I recently purchased a 2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman quad cab 4x4 with the 3.6 Pentastar V6, 8 speed automatic, and 3.55 limited slip rear. My prior vehicle was a 2014 Ram 1500 Bighorn Crew Cab 4x4 with the 5.7 Hemi, 8 speed automatic and 3.92 limited slip rear. I loved my 2014 ram. I drove it for 90,000 miles with zero mechanical issues. I didn't even change the brakes or replace a single light bulb on it. Needless to say this experience made me a big fan of Ram Trucks. I wanted something a little more economical this time, so I switched to the V6 and a more basic trim. The V6 has adequate power. I've even used it to tow a small trailer. So far I am getting 1.5 mpg more with the V6 and I no longer have to use the mid-grade fuel recommended for the Hemi. I am getting about 560 miles out of a tank of gas (upgraded 32 gallon tank). Next time I will definitely go back to the V8. The V6 is respectable, but the difference in performance is definitely worth sacrificing the almost nonexistent fuel savings. The V6 and 8 speed automatic work seamlessly together. The trans never seems busy and the shifts are so smooth you may need to look at your RPMs to know when a shift has occurred. I opted for the cloth bench seats, which are very comfortable, even more comfortable than the cloth bucket seats in my 2014. I opted for the 5.0 stereo with the stock speakers which are actually pretty decent (better than GM's Bose upgrade). It does a great job of reading the 128 GB thumb drive i store my music on. My 2014 Ram had the Alpine sound system with navigation. The sound quality was great. I would highly recommend the Alpine upgrade if it's available in your trim level. The suspension is super smooth and absorbs the bumps on my heavily rutted dirt road with ease. I have found the same road to be pretty jarring in many other vehicles. The brakes are powerful and as mentioned above, have an exceptionally long life. I’ve been able to go through 18 inch deep snow in these trucks with confidence. Having the optional tow hooks is very handy for pulling people out of ditches in the winter or just yanking out stumps. I can't say enough good things about these trucks. As good as this truck is, I've driven the redesigned 2019 model and it's significantly better. You should definitely drive one before you make your decision.
Rams keep on trucking
Rod Naples / Maine,03/02/2019
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
Bought this truck two years ago it’s the second Ram I’ve owned the first one I had I owned for 16 years . I must say they have come a long way . The 17 is a beautiful truck I have the Laramie 4x4 it’s a great truck I have the hemi motor and still get around 22 mpg on the highway thanks to the 8 speed transmission . It’s ride is unreal for a truck I test drove other makes and they didn’t compare to the ride you get in a Ram . It also is a pleasure to drive and handles great . I have The ventilated seats the heat and cool work great . I also have the alpine stereo system while it is not as good as Bose it does sound great . I also have the LED lights in the bed makes it easy to see things in the bed at night I did buy a tailgate assist on eBay so my tailgate now lowers itself slowly . I also have the Pearl White paint I would always pay for the paint upgrade it just feels like a better finish . I also bought the lifetime warranty it’s expensive but felt it was worth it because when my truck needs repair it will take the sting out of it . There’s also plenty of leg room front and back . The only thing I don’t like about the truck is the rotary dial shifter just doesn’t belong in a truck it takes away from the other finishes in the truck . I will say you also get more truck for your money then Chevy and ford if I bought one of there trucks it would of been 5-10k more . So keep up the good work Dodge -Ram would definitely buy one again I hope this was a helpful review . Have now owned almost 3 years still feel the same way about the truck still no issues I did have rear view camera replaced under warranty . Great truck don’t think other brands compare . Make sure you look at dodge before you buy another brand .
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
305 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
305 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
395 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 3
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 Ram 1500 Overview

The Used 2017 Ram 1500 is offered in the following submodels: 1500 Crew Cab, 1500 Regular Cab, 1500 Quad Cab, 1500 Diesel. Available styles include Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Night 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Night 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Night 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Night 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Night 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Night 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Night 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Night 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ram 1500?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ram 1500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn is priced between $25,974 and$37,500 with odometer readings between 11809 and68110 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ram 1500 Express is priced between $20,527 and$34,995 with odometer readings between 7570 and106143 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ram 1500 Laramie is priced between $30,698 and$39,500 with odometer readings between 15824 and65193 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ram 1500 Sport is priced between $31,995 and$42,990 with odometer readings between 15476 and68210 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel is priced between $33,970 and$40,977 with odometer readings between 24242 and67436 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ram 1500 SLT is priced between $22,495 and$36,988 with odometer readings between 14326 and84800 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ram 1500 Night is priced between $31,195 and$42,776 with odometer readings between 19618 and70520 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman is priced between $22,000 and$33,500 with odometer readings between 3630 and105255 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ram 1500 Limited is priced between $33,500 and$41,998 with odometer readings between 21214 and74032 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ram 1500 Longhorn is priced between $33,190 and$38,900 with odometer readings between 31703 and81980 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Ram 1500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Ram 1500 for sale near. There are currently 270 used and CPO 2017 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,527 and mileage as low as 3630 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Ram 1500.

Can't find a used 2017 Ram 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram 1500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,826.

Find a used Ram for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,996.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram 1500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,320.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,588.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Ram 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ram lease specials
Check out Ram 1500 lease specials

