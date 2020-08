Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 for Sale Near Me

JT's Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT - Lexington / South Carolina

Only 140,000 Miles! Boasts 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Dodge Ram 1500 boasts a Gas V8 4.7L/287 engine powering it's sleek transmission. 4.7L V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE (STD), Variable speed intermittent windshield wipers, Underhood/cargo lamps.* This Dodge Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *Shoulder belt height adjusters, Removable tailgate, Rear-wheel anti-lock brakes, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, Passenger assist handle, P245/70R17 all-season BSW SBR tires, Manual shift-on-the-fly transfer case, Instrument cluster-inc: 120 MPH primary speedometer, tachometer, HD vinyl 40/20/40 split bench seat.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at JTs Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 4838 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072 to claim your Dodge Ram 1500!Must Mention internet price to receive this price. Pricing does not include tax and tags. Price includes $389 closing fee. Pricing only valid when financing through Ally Financial. Must present Internet Pricing before negotiations to qualify. . MSRP is the suggested retail price set by the manufacturer not the selling price. The sale price may not reflect the MSRP. The selling price includes all incentives including a $500 Chrysler Capital Rebate on certain models, a $1000 Upfitter Rebate on commercial vehicles, and a sub prime rebate up to $1250 on select vehicles. Some vehicles may have dealer installed optional equipment such as custom wheels and tires, step rails, etc. The extra equipment may not be included in the price. Optional equipment may be removed upon customer request. Pricing not valid with special APR programs. Offers not in conjunction. JTs Chrysler is not responsible for typographical errors in pricing. By submitting your information,you consent to receive all forms of communication including but not limited to;phone, text, email, mail, etc. Message and data rates may apply. Consent to these terms is not a condition of purchase. Best Quality Best Price Disclaimer*Vehicle must be returned within 5 days in the same condition as purchased, both mechanically and cosmetically. Must be returned within 200 miles from purchase mileage. **Power train components only, motor, transmission, and internal lubricated parts. Vehicles 10 years or older or with 100,000 miles or more are excluded. ***Must be 2012 or newer model. Tier 1 credit. 90%LTV

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B7HU16N32J120243

Stock: Y37198A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020