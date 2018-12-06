Used 2017 Ram 1500 for Sale Near Me

Went shopping for a new pickup truck and drove the F150 and Silverado along with the 1500 and although I went expecting to purchase a F150 I was impressed with the ride and power of the Hemi in the Ram 1500. The build quality of the Ram is outstanding and the interior materials and layout really caught my eye. The 5.7L Hemi engine is simply awesome. The truck never feels like it struggles at any power range and the MPG is amazingly good and exceeded by expectations. I chose the Laramie model because the big chrome grill and chrome bumpers jumped out at me and the rest Is history. Extremely satisfied with the 1500 and although the Ford and Chevrolet were both quality trucks I'm glad I chose the Ram. Now that i’ve Had my Ram 1500 for a year I can report that I’ve had no issues with the truck after 22,000 miles. This truck is a joy to drive and is everything I had hoped it would be. The 5.7 liter Hemi engine is a truly amazing engine and makes driving my truck an absolute joy. Updating my 2017 Laramie-After 33K miles the truck has been flawless with no issues since purchase. Made a few performance enhancements which the Hemi engine loves and it performs better now. I really enjoy my 1500 Laramie and look forward to driving it every time I get in it. Another update to the Laramie after 6 more months of ownership and I must say that it is a solid truck that is very satisfying to drive. No issues whatsoever and I’m very pleased.

