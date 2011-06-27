2021 Ram 1500 Classic
|MSRP
|$30,395
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$30,395
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Review
- Smooth-riding suspension provides plenty of comfort
- Quiet and attractive cabin
- Smooth, efficient eight-speed automatic transmission
- Limited availability of features compared to current 2021 Ram
- Missing many of the latest driver assist technologies
- Limited selection of trim levels
- No changes to 2021 Ram 1500 Classic
- Part of the fourth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2009
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Express 2dr Regular Cab SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$30,200
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$33,270
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$28,700
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$33,270
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
FAQ
Is the Ram 1500 Classic a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic:
Is the Ram 1500 Classic reliable?
Is the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Ram 1500 Classic?
The least-expensive 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,700.
Other versions include:
- Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $30,200
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,270
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $28,700
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,270
- Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,770
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $28,700
What are the different models of Ram 1500 Classic?
More about the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Overview
The 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is offered in the following submodels: 1500 Classic Crew Cab, 1500 Classic Regular Cab, 1500 Classic Quad Cab. Available styles include Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Warlock 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Warlock 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 1500 Classic.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 1500 Classic featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Ram 1500 Classic?
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Ram 1500 Classics are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Ram 1500 Classic for sale near. There are currently 98 new 2021 1500 Classics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,235 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $11,691 on a used or CPO 2021 1500 Classic available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Ram 1500 Classics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,844.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ram 1500 Classic?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
