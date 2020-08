Used 2016 Ram 1500 for Sale Near Me

Main Motorcar - Johnstown / New York

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 Ram 1500 Sport 4D Crew Cab Flame Red Clearcoat 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 15/21 City/Highway MPG 4X4, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, IN DASH TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, FRONT REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, 20' x 9' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8.4' Touchscreen Display, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Exterior Mirrors, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Compass, Convenience Group, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Keyless Enter-N-Go, Leather steering wheel, Media Hub (SD, USB, AUX), Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Premium Sound Group, Quick Order Package 26L Sport, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, SIRIUSXM Traffic, SIRIUSXM Travel Link, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sport Performance Hood, Spray In Bedliner, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Trailer Tow Mirrors Brake Group, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Uconnect Access, Variably intermittent wipers. 2016 Ram 1500 Sport Odometer is 25444 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Ram 1500 Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: 1C6RR7MT3GS417063

Stock: U417063

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-17-2020